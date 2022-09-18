ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Post Malone is ‘sorry’ for on-stage accident in St. Louis

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LMb66_0i0ioCkA00
FILE - American rapper Post Malone performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, Post Malone sent an apology to his St. Louis fans on social media for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File)

Post Malone apologized to his St. Louis fans Sunday for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before at the Enterprise Center.

In the middle of a song Saturday, Malone fell into a hole on stage that moments before was opened to lower an instrument into.

In a video message posted on Twitter on Sunday, he said the fall, “Got me pretty good.” He said he’d just gotten back from the hospital, where he was prescribed pain medication.

“I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis,” Malone said. “Next time I’m around this way we’re going to do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple missed songs.”

There should be no implications for the rest of the tour, which continues Sunday night in Columbus, Ohio.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Ex-Detroit news anchor aims profanity, insults at woman who co-hosts his St. Louis radio show

Former WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) anchor Vic Faust is making news in his current on-air home of St. Louis, but not the kind a media figure would want. Faust aimed an off-the-air tirade at the woman who co-hosts his morning-drive radio show in the city. In his profanity-laden remarks, he spent about four minutes verbally insulting Crystal Cooper, according to a report on Monday by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. ...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
Stereogum

Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis

Post Malone fell through a trap door onstage at his show in St. Louis on Saturday night. While performing “Circles,” he took a wrong step and landed halfway in an opening that was used to lower his guitar earlier in the show. Medics came and took the rapper away. It was unclear whether or not the concert would go on until Posty emerged 15 minutes later with an apology.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Post Malone
mymoinfo.com

Festus Traditional Music Festival is this weekend

Vector illustration, Acoustic guitar on the red background concert flyer template. (Festus) The 32nd annual Traditional Music Festival returns to Crites Memorial Park in Festus this weekend. George Portz is the founder and organizer of the annual events. He says those in attendance will see many different styles of music.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man hurt in motorcycle crash in Hillsboro

A St. Louis man was taken to an area hospital for treatment after he was injured the afternoon of Sept. 18 in a motorcycle accident in Hillsboro, said Chief Steve Meinberg of the Hillsboro Police Department. The accident occurred at about 12:35 p.m. when Nicholas Linze, 42, of St. Louis...
HILLSBORO, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities
feastmagazine.com

C and B Boiled Bagels will soon debut in Wood River, Illinois

St. Louis area residents with a hankering for chewy, New York-style bagels won’t have to wait much longer to find this one-of-a-kind breakfast food. Experienced local restaurateurs Amy and Matt Herren plan to open C and B Boiled Bagels in Wood River, Illinois, in December. The new spot will...
WOOD RIVER, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
5 On Your Side

Man shot Saturday night outside Forest Park, police say

ST. LOUIS — As hundreds of people gathered early Saturday evening for the Great Forest Park Balloon Race in St. Louis, a 30-year-old man was shot nearby, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers working a race detail at the intersection of Kingshighway Boulevard and Hospital Drive saw a man driving a blue Chevrolet Suburban fire shots at a white Honda sedan shortly after 6 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy