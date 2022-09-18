Read full article on original website
VolleyPirates Drop Two
On Thursday a pair of volleyball teams winless in the Putnam County League met up at Continental. Pandora Gilboa made the cross county trip and came ready to play. The Rockets took game 1, 25-18. A hard fought game 2 also went to the Rockets 25-22. The Rockets ended night as match winners when they took game 3, 25-15.
Continental Village Council Meeting – September 13, 2022
Continental Village Council met in regular session on September 13, 2022 with Mayor Miller presiding. Members present were Bartley, Varner, Knipp, Armey, Streicher and Sullivan. Also, present were Mayor Miller, Administrator Prowant and Fiscal Officer Darby. Visitors: None. Solicitor Welch was absent. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Tegenkamp Hat Trick Paces Pirate Girls Soccer Over Rangers
Pirate Bryn Tegenkamp put in the first 3 goals to pace Continental High Girls Soccer over Northwood in a non league game at the Pirate’s pitch. A trip inside the box led to the Pirates first score as Tegenkamp buried penalty shot in the upper right of the goal with 15:28 left in the first half. Four minutes later Tegenkamp put in a shot from the top of the center penalty box are to make it 2-0 Pirates. The second half had Tegenkamp complete the hat trick as she put a shot in goal with 22:39 left in the game. Pirate Olivia Crossgrove made it 4-0 Pirates when she hit the back of the Ranger’s net with 3:15 left in the game. Tegenkamp picked up the assist. Pirates 4-0.
Carolyn L. (Hanefeld) States, 1943 – 2022
DUPONT – Carolyn L. States, 79, of Dupont, passed away at 6:18 p.m., Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima. She was born on August 12, 1943, in Dupont to the late Paul and Lavern (Bidlack) Hanefeld. On April 14, 1962, she married Theodore James “Ted” States. He survives in Dupont.
Boys Soccer: Pirate Winning Streak Continues
Continental Boys Soccer extended their non loss streak to four on Thursday night when they shutout Bryan in non league soccer. Pirate career leading boys soccer Rhenn Armey put in 2 goals to move his career total to 91. Armey started out the game’s scoring in the first half when he hit the back of the net with 16:36 left in the half. Armey made it 2-0 when he put a second goal 7 minutes later. Pirates 2-0 half.
