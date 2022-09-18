Read full article on original website
Related
mybighornbasin.com
Cody Vs. Powell Volleyball Preview: Park County Rivals Clash
The Cody Filly Volleyball team will take to their home floor tonight as they play host to their Park Country Rivals, Powell. In a special edition of Filly Volleyball the game will be broadcast live on KODI. Match time is scheduled for 6pm with pre-game to begin 20 minutes prior.
mybighornbasin.com
Cody Vs. Jackson Football Preview: Rivalry Renewed
For the Cody Bronc Football team, conference play has arrived and will open with a bang. The Broncs will travel to Jackson, in a re-match of last year’s state title game, Friday night. It’s the Broncs vs. the Broncs and Cody will look to assert their dominance in the 3A West early this season. Cody has not lost to Jackson since 2018 and I caught up with Coach McFadden to preview the game.
mybighornbasin.com
Cody’s Adelie Hall Earns First All-State Nod, Area Players Honored
All-State Honors for the 2022 Wyoming High School Golf season have been announced. To earn All-State, one must finish in the top 10 at the State Tournament. Congratulations goes out to the following area golfers for earning All-State. We’ll start in Class 3A, on the girls side. Cody’s Adelie...
mybighornbasin.com
Tara Joyce Breaks 50 Free Record, Powell Outduels Cody Swim
The Cody Filly Swim team was in Powell, on Tuesday, for a dual meet. Powell would win the meet by a final of 185-121. Cody’s Tara Joyce would set another state recored. She borke the 50 free state record with a time of 23.98 and was .06 second away from settign the 100 fly record. She went 58.47, the record is 58.41 and was set in 2003.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mybighornbasin.com
Lady Warrior Volleyball Split In Conference Play
The Lady Warriors Volleyball team started Conference play last weekend. Friday on Homecoming Night Worland would face Conference opponent Lovell Lady Bulldogs. Worland would win the match 3 sets to 1 over Lovell : 21-25,25-17,25-13,25-23. On Saturday afternoon the Lady Warriors were in Powell to face the Lady Panthers at...
mybighornbasin.com
Sports Broadcast Schedule for September 19th-24th
Sports Broadcast Schedule for September 19th through September 24th. Taking a look at this week’s Cody High School Sports slate and area college teasm. Let’s take a look at the sports broadcast schedule for KODI first. Their will be 3 live sports broadcasts on KODI this week. For...
cowboystatedaily.com
Summer of 2022 Challenging for Wyoming Dude Ranches
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Craig Kenyon is living his dream. As the owner of the Absaroka Mountain Lodge near Cody, Kenyon usually spends his summers wrangling horses, greeting guests, and managing the business. But staff shortages at the end of the season mean that Kenyon...
mybighornbasin.com
Northwest College, Ticket Sales Now Open for “Taste of Nations: Celebrating a Legacy”
Tickets are now on sale for “Taste of Nations: Celebrating a Legacy,” which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 13th at 6:00 p.m. in the NWC Yellowstone Building Conference Center. The event is being produced by the NWC Office of Intercultural Programs and this year honors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Litigation, infighting sap the Wyoming GOP’s depleted coffers
RIVERTON—Brian Shuck surprised Wyoming Republican Party officials Saturday with an announcement that he would forgive $5,000 of what he was owed in legal fees so that the party could sink more money into candidates. Committeemen and committeewomen filling the hangar-like Chandelle Event Center outside of the Central Wyoming Regional...
Wyoming’s Most Haunted Site Is Also One Of The Most Tragic
We have nearly jumped all the hurdles to make our way to the spooky season. Bring on the flannel, cardigans, hoodies, and special drinks, let's take a deep dive into spooky events and places around our state to get into the fun season. While, candy, apple cider, and warm clothing...
cowboystatedaily.com
Former Cody City Employee Arrested For Hit-And-Run Of 11-Year-Old
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Cody 11-year-old was hospitalized with a laundry list of injuries after being hit by a Dodge pickup Tuesday evening while he and his friends were riding bicycles along a major street in town. The driver of the pickup, 40-year-old Jennifer...
cowboystatedaily.com
The Mystery of Shoshoni, Wyoming’s Missing Cats
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With nearly 20 domestic cats missing from the Shoshoni area without a trace, many locals suspect humans of trapping the cats. Authorities also haven’t ruled that out. “It’s not coyotes. I can’t find any tracks of dogs,” Shoshoni’s T.J. Cornell...
Comments / 0