All lanes closed on I-526 WB due to crash Sunday
UPDATE: SCDOT has cleared part of the crash. The right two lanes remain closed.
MOUNT PLESANT, S.C. (WCBD) – All lanes are closed on the I-526 heading west due to a car crash Sunday evening.
According to the SC Department of Transportation, all lanes on I-526 WB are closed due to a crash that occurred at 5:12 p.m. one mile west of Exit 23A-Clements Ferry Road.
As of 5:44 p.m., all lanes near the Don Holt Bridge were blocked.
