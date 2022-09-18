ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All lanes closed on I-526 WB due to crash Sunday

By Lindsay Miller
 4 days ago

UPDATE: SCDOT has cleared part of the crash. The right two lanes remain closed.

MOUNT PLESANT, S.C. (WCBD) – All lanes are closed on the I-526 heading west due to a car crash Sunday evening.

According to the SC Department of Transportation, all lanes on I-526 WB are closed due to a crash that occurred at 5:12 p.m. one mile west of Exit 23A-Clements Ferry Road.

As of 5:44 p.m., all lanes near the Don Holt Bridge were blocked.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

