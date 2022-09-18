Read full article on original website
WRGB
Whitehall Town judge accused of pulling a gun on defendant in court, says NYS committee
WHITEHALL, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct is calling for the removal of a judge in Whitehall, accusing him of inappropriate behavior. According to the NYS Commission on Judicial Conduct, Judge Robert J. Putorti is accused of pointing a handgun at a defendant in court.
Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’
Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
Hudson Valley Dad Accused Of Driving Drunk With 3 Kids In Car
A local man is accused of driving drunk in the Hudson Valley around 3 a.m. with three children in the car. An Orange County, New York man is accused of driving drunk in Rockland County, New York in the overnight hours with three young children in the car. Orange County...
New York Men Sentenced For Murder of Hudson Valley Student
Two men were sentenced following the gruesome death of a young woman in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 51-year-old Cornelius Stubbs and 49-year-old Carlos Rivera were sentenced following the murder of a woman in New Windsor. Newburgh Man Sentenced To Life...
New Bill Draws Consequences For NY Police Who Obscure Their Identity
A new law is currently in the assembly committee in the New York State Senate that would drastically affect how police officers can conduct themselves in public. Violation of the proposed law could lead to fines, and there's even a hotline that would accompany the law to report infractions. Here are the details.
New York State Man Accused of Stealing Fire Truck and Going on Joyride
9-1-1 CBS is reporting that the 30-year-old suspect allegedly stole a $500,000 dollar fire truck, that was parked in front of the the Gloversville fire department, Friday morning. From there, this brazen thief proceeded to take the emergency vehicle around town on an early morning joyride. There is no word if he turned the sirens on full blast while he was racing around town, though CBS says the truck was later seen in the City Hall parking lot. Offcials later stopped the runaway truck with spike strips.
How to Get a Bridge Named After Someone in New York State?
Driving around New York State, I often pass roads or bridges that have been named after people, of course this got me to wondering. What do you need to do to have a bridge named after you in New York?. Not that I would want to name it after myself,...
WNYT
State Police arrest father and daughter in Saratoga County
A father-daughter duo is under arrest in Saratoga County. Robert Felice Jr. and Cassandra Felice are accused of stealing an item worth $1,300 from a business in Malta. State police say Cassandra stole the item, with her father’s help. She is charged with grand larceny – and he is...
Albany DA Probes Alleged Fake Signatures Boosting GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin
An investigation is underway into thousands of duplicate signatures that reportedly ended up on nominating petitions to get Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on a third-party ballot line in the New York governor’s race. Albany County District Attorney David Soares and the state Board of Elections are focused on John...
wamc.org
Albany City Auditor raises profile with overseas trip
In Netherlands, Dorcey Applyrs laying a wreath for fallen soldiers on behalf of the City of Albany during the annual City of Nijmegen ceremony at the Waal Crossing monument. Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs has been spreading "Albany goodwill" around the world. Since being appointed by Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan...
WNYT
Pair charged in Lake George attack
LAKE GEORGE – Two people have been charged for an attack in Lake George earlier this. Police say 23-year-old Nicholas Motta and 22-year-old Sean Lamando attacked someone on Canada Street on August 20. The victim suffered a severe head injury and a broken ankle. That person was taken to...
Target worker allegedly steals from Wilton warehouse
A Moreau man was cited to court on Wednesday after Troopers said he stole from the Target Distribution Center in Wilton.
Two Pittsfield men convicted of murder
A Berkshire Superior Court jury found two people guilty of first-degree murder, relating to the murder of 18-year-old Jaden Salois. Brothers Chiry Omar Pascual-Polanco, 26, and Carlos Pascual-Polonco, 22, both of Pittsfield, could face life in prison, but will be sentenced at a later date. A third co-defendant, Dasean Smith, 24 of Pittsfield, is also charged with murder and will be tried separately.
newyorkalmanack.com
Bluetongue Virus Detected in NY Deer For First Time; EHD Virus Spreading
This is the first time the bluetongue (BT) virus was detected in New York deer. It was detected in several other mid-Atlantic coast states this year. DEC also reported that two white-tailed deer in the town of Schodack, Rensselaer County, found dead in late August, and one deer in Southampton, Suffolk County, confirmed positive for EHD. These are in addition to two deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County, that died from EHD in mid-August.
iheart.com
Cohoes Man Accused of Disturbing Crime Expected in Court Wednesday
A Cohoes man accused of committing a disturbing crime against an 18-year-old woman is expected in court Wednesday. Police say 29-year-old Pierce Hohenstein sexually assaulted the victim and was taken into custody last Thursday. He was arraigned on several charges and brought to the Albany County Correctional Facility ahead of Wednesday's preliminary hearing. A no-contact order of protection has already been issued to help keep the alleged victim safe.
Hudson Valley Principal Placed On Leave For ‘Unacceptable Comment’
A Hudson Valley high school principal was placed on leave for a post that included a homophobic term. The Kingston City School District confirmed a principal acknowledged making an unacceptable comment on his personal social media account. Kingston, New York Officials Investigate Homophobic Facebook Comment. School officials in Kingston began...
Hudson Valley Man Missing From Senior Assisted Living Facility
Police in New York is hoping for help as they search for a man who went missing from his Hudson Valley assisted living facility. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help in finding a man who went missing from his senior assisted living facility.
A New License Plate In New York State
There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
New York DA launches 'criminal' probe into Republican candidate Lee Zeldin over election fraud allegations
An upstate New York district attorney is moving forward with a criminal probe into elections fraud allegations lauded against Republican candidate for governor Rep. Lee Zeldin the same week absentee ballots are being sent out in the high-stakes race against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Times Union first reported on...
Man Drowns After Jumping Into Hudson Valley Pond To Avoid Police
Police from the Hudson Valley had to save a man who drowned while trying to avoid officers. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department released information about a man police saved from drowning at Downing Park. On September 8, 2022, the City of Newburgh Police Department was working in...
101.5 WPDH
Poughkeepsie, NY
