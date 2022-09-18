ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

Comments / 2

Related
101.5 WPDH

Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’

Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Men Sentenced For Murder of Hudson Valley Student

Two men were sentenced following the gruesome death of a young woman in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 51-year-old Cornelius Stubbs and 49-year-old Carlos Rivera were sentenced following the murder of a woman in New Windsor. Newburgh Man Sentenced To Life...
NEW WINDSOR, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rensselaer County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Rensselaer County, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Man Accused of Stealing Fire Truck and Going on Joyride

9-1-1 CBS is reporting that the 30-year-old suspect allegedly stole a $500,000 dollar fire truck, that was parked in front of the the Gloversville fire department, Friday morning. From there, this brazen thief proceeded to take the emergency vehicle around town on an early morning joyride. There is no word if he turned the sirens on full blast while he was racing around town, though CBS says the truck was later seen in the City Hall parking lot. Offcials later stopped the runaway truck with spike strips.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WNYT

State Police arrest father and daughter in Saratoga County

A father-daughter duo is under arrest in Saratoga County. Robert Felice Jr. and Cassandra Felice are accused of stealing an item worth $1,300 from a business in Malta. State police say Cassandra stole the item, with her father’s help. She is charged with grand larceny – and he is...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Investigation#Election Local#Computers#Fbi#The Times Union#Times Union Lrb#District Court
wamc.org

Albany City Auditor raises profile with overseas trip

In Netherlands, Dorcey Applyrs laying a wreath for fallen soldiers on behalf of the City of Albany during the annual City of Nijmegen ceremony at the Waal Crossing monument. Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs has been spreading "Albany goodwill" around the world. Since being appointed by Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Pair charged in Lake George attack

LAKE GEORGE – Two people have been charged for an attack in Lake George earlier this. Police say 23-year-old Nicholas Motta and 22-year-old Sean Lamando attacked someone on Canada Street on August 20. The victim suffered a severe head injury and a broken ankle. That person was taken to...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NEWS10 ABC

Two Pittsfield men convicted of murder

A Berkshire Superior Court jury found two people guilty of first-degree murder, relating to the murder of 18-year-old Jaden Salois. Brothers Chiry Omar Pascual-Polanco, 26, and Carlos Pascual-Polonco, 22, both of Pittsfield, could face life in prison, but will be sentenced at a later date. A third co-defendant, Dasean Smith, 24 of Pittsfield, is also charged with murder and will be tried separately.
PITTSFIELD, MA
newyorkalmanack.com

Bluetongue Virus Detected in NY Deer For First Time; EHD Virus Spreading

This is the first time the bluetongue (BT) virus was detected in New York deer. It was detected in several other mid-Atlantic coast states this year. DEC also reported that two white-tailed deer in the town of Schodack, Rensselaer County, found dead in late August, and one deer in Southampton, Suffolk County, confirmed positive for EHD. These are in addition to two deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County, that died from EHD in mid-August.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Cohoes Man Accused of Disturbing Crime Expected in Court Wednesday

A Cohoes man accused of committing a disturbing crime against an 18-year-old woman is expected in court Wednesday. Police say 29-year-old Pierce Hohenstein sexually assaulted the victim and was taken into custody last Thursday. He was arraigned on several charges and brought to the Albany County Correctional Facility ahead of Wednesday's preliminary hearing. A no-contact order of protection has already been issued to help keep the alleged victim safe.
COHOES, NY
96.9 WOUR

A New License Plate In New York State

There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
TRAVEL
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy