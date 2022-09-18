ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George, Princess Charlotte to attend Queen’s funeral and procession

By Caroline Blair
 4 days ago

Prince William and Kate Middleton are taking their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday , per the BBC .

Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, will walk in the procession with the royal family following the coffin as it enters the church at the state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

William and Kate are scheduled to walk ahead of their two children, followed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

As for Prince Louis – who’s been known to draw attention with his wild antics – we’re told the 4-year-old is not attending due to his young age.

The royal children will be among 500 foreign dignitaries, including President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden , to pay tribute to the late monarch.

The Princess of Wales, 40, previously told mourners that their three children were “doing well” after the loss of their great-grandmother.

“She said they were keeping things as normal as possible for the children,” one fan said, of what Middleton reportedly told her outside of Sandringham last week.

“She says the children were settling in well to their new school and Kate was grateful for the support. I joked I had to be quick because I had to do the school run and she said she was heading back to London to do it as well.”

Up until now, the children have been notably absent from the public outings leading up to the Queen’s funeral.

As previously reported, Middleton stayed home to be with their three kids when her husband, 40, joined other immediate family members at Balmoral Castle just hours before Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

#British Royal Family#Princess Of Wales#Uk
