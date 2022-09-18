ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

Related
25newsnow.com

Best friends hosting blood drive after battling cancer

PEORIA (25 News Now) -13-year-old Karly Rathbun was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when she was eight years old, but she didn’t have to face cancer alone. She met another young girl with the same illness, Shayla Schielein, and they became best friends. “I was glad that she was...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

You Gotta Eat: Haynes on Main

MACKINAW (25 News Now) - A hip spot in the downtown area has made a name for itself over the past decade, and it still continues to grow bigger and better. Carol Haynes opened ‘Haynes on Main’ about a decade ago. She was looking to bring some new spice to Mackinaw, which, at the time, was a bit of a “dry town”.
MACKINAW, IL
25newsnow.com

Visitors like the ‘Taste of the Heights’ after a 2 year hiatus

PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you drove through Peoria Heights Wednesday, you may have noticed Prospect Rd was closed from Glen to Marietta for a restaurant party in the streets! The “Taste of the Heights” event, organized by the Peoria Heights Chamber of Commerce, was held from 5 PM to 9 PM on Wednesday after being cancelled the past two years due to the pandemic.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
Peoria, IL
Pets & Animals
Peoria, IL
Lifestyle
25newsnow.com

Currently paralyzed shooting victim celebrates life of baby she lost

PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s been one year since a pregnant Peoria woman was shot, later losing her baby. The mother is currently paralyzed, but relatives hope for a recovery. Meantime, the family wants justice as no arrests have been made. Dozens of loved ones gathered Tuesday night...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Mold, plants found growing inside Lewistown apartment

LEWISTOWN (25 News Now) - It’s not a sight or a smell anyone wants in their home. In Lewistown, there’s mold and plants growing inside an apartment just a block down from the county courthouse. Christine Lennington has lived in the six-unit apartment building on Main Street in...
LEWISTOWN, IL
25newsnow.com

40,000 pounds of food makes trip from Salt Lake City to Bloomington/Normal

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A massive food donation arrived at the Midwest Food Bank headquarters in Bloomington-Normal on Wednesday. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints sent the shipment of 40,000 pounds of various non-perishable food items from their headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. Local leader Corey Wurtzbacher said when they have an abundance of food, they try to find areas of greatest need to send donations.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furry#Dog Days
25newsnow.com

122 years and the wait continues to look at time capsule’s contents

PEORIA (25 News Now) - It was September 20, 1900. William McKinley was the U.S. President and a time capsule was sealed at Hale Memorial Church in Peoria’s West Bluff. Exactly, 122 years later, the time capsule was opened but the public will have to wait to learn what was inside.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Community to choose design for Peoria County’s flag.

PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - The community is deciding what Peoria County’s new flag will look like. Voting is underway online, at libraries and at he Peoria County Courthouse to choose among three finalists. A local group selected the three finalists from 41 submitted designs, while members of...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

How central Illinois wineries thrive in a cold climate zone

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Central Illinois is home to many local wineries, but typically grapes like hot and dry climates. So, how does it work? Diane Hahn, General Manager of Mackinaw Valley Winery, said “In order to have grapes that produce well and are healthy and thrive, we grow French-American hybrids. They can withstand our winters, if the temperature gets down to thirty below they will not die.”
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
25newsnow.com

3-vehicle crash on War Memorial Dr. leaves 3 with minor injuries

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on War Memorial Drive Thursday morning. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says one of those persons had to be extricated and all were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Local High Schoolers Experience Museum on Wheels

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A museum came to students at three Peoria high schools this week. The Peoria Regional Office of Education hosted the Mobile Museum of Tolerance also known as MMOT. It is a joint project between the Midwest office of the Simon Wiesenthal Center and the Illinois State Board of Education. The traveling museum and classroom aims to inspire students to speak up against anti-Semitism, bullying, racism, intolerance, and hate.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Guild of Black Artists partners with Ameren ‘spark’ conversation with energy murals

PEORIA (25 News Now) - With the stroke of a brush, the Peoria Guild of Black Artists is trying to bridge the gap between Southside Peoria neighborhoods and Ameren. Murals are coming to three locations: the East Bluff Community Center, House of Hope, and UFS building. The East Bluff mural is nearly complete, according to the artists. It will be featured in an unveiling ceremony on October 18.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Homicide victim identified as Georgia man formerly of Peoria

UPDATE 3:23 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the man shot Tuesday night. Christopher Tilman, 46, of Mableton, Georgia and formerly of Peoria, was pronounced dead at 9:43 p.m. after being transported to OSF unresponsive, not breathing and having no pulse. Autopsy on Tillman shows that he...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy