Best friends hosting blood drive after battling cancer
PEORIA (25 News Now) -13-year-old Karly Rathbun was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when she was eight years old, but she didn’t have to face cancer alone. She met another young girl with the same illness, Shayla Schielein, and they became best friends. “I was glad that she was...
You Gotta Eat: Haynes on Main
MACKINAW (25 News Now) - A hip spot in the downtown area has made a name for itself over the past decade, and it still continues to grow bigger and better. Carol Haynes opened ‘Haynes on Main’ about a decade ago. She was looking to bring some new spice to Mackinaw, which, at the time, was a bit of a “dry town”.
Visitors like the ‘Taste of the Heights’ after a 2 year hiatus
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you drove through Peoria Heights Wednesday, you may have noticed Prospect Rd was closed from Glen to Marietta for a restaurant party in the streets! The “Taste of the Heights” event, organized by the Peoria Heights Chamber of Commerce, was held from 5 PM to 9 PM on Wednesday after being cancelled the past two years due to the pandemic.
Vacation Rental Ruse: How An Idyllic Farmington Property Lured Many Across Illinois and Beyond
(NBC Chicago) - It was branded as an outdoor adventure. Only a three-hour drive southwest of Chicago, and 30-minute drive from Peoria, customers could escape to the town of Farmington, staying at an eight-bedroom, 30-acre lakeside vacation rental retreat. Surrounded by open farmland, online advertisements for the vacation rental showed...
Currently paralyzed shooting victim celebrates life of baby she lost
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s been one year since a pregnant Peoria woman was shot, later losing her baby. The mother is currently paralyzed, but relatives hope for a recovery. Meantime, the family wants justice as no arrests have been made. Dozens of loved ones gathered Tuesday night...
Mold, plants found growing inside Lewistown apartment
LEWISTOWN (25 News Now) - It’s not a sight or a smell anyone wants in their home. In Lewistown, there’s mold and plants growing inside an apartment just a block down from the county courthouse. Christine Lennington has lived in the six-unit apartment building on Main Street in...
Peoria native dies after two weeks on life support, punched from behind
Columbus, OH (25 News Now) - A Peoria native is dead after being attacked not far from his workplace in Ohio. HIs family, many still in the river city, are shocked and heartbroken. 37-year-old Greg Coleman moved to Columbus with his daughter for new opportunities. In Peoria, he’s known for...
40,000 pounds of food makes trip from Salt Lake City to Bloomington/Normal
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A massive food donation arrived at the Midwest Food Bank headquarters in Bloomington-Normal on Wednesday. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints sent the shipment of 40,000 pounds of various non-perishable food items from their headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. Local leader Corey Wurtzbacher said when they have an abundance of food, they try to find areas of greatest need to send donations.
122 years and the wait continues to look at time capsule’s contents
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It was September 20, 1900. William McKinley was the U.S. President and a time capsule was sealed at Hale Memorial Church in Peoria’s West Bluff. Exactly, 122 years later, the time capsule was opened but the public will have to wait to learn what was inside.
Training shows emergency department residents patient response before the hospital
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Residents of the emergency department at OSF had a first-hand look at what first responders do before patients arrive at the hospital. Training Thursday by East Peoria firefighters showed how they remove crash victims from a wrecked vehicle. The emergency department residents even got...
Community to choose design for Peoria County’s flag.
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - The community is deciding what Peoria County’s new flag will look like. Voting is underway online, at libraries and at he Peoria County Courthouse to choose among three finalists. A local group selected the three finalists from 41 submitted designs, while members of...
How central Illinois wineries thrive in a cold climate zone
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Central Illinois is home to many local wineries, but typically grapes like hot and dry climates. So, how does it work? Diane Hahn, General Manager of Mackinaw Valley Winery, said “In order to have grapes that produce well and are healthy and thrive, we grow French-American hybrids. They can withstand our winters, if the temperature gets down to thirty below they will not die.”
‘He died for me’: Brother of homicide victim in Peoria speaks out
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A visitor to Peoria critically hurt in a shooting Tuesday night died soon after, marking the city’s 18th homicide of the year. Now, new details on the victim are emerging, including his roots tied to the same place he was shot. Christopher Tillman, 46,...
3-vehicle crash on War Memorial Dr. leaves 3 with minor injuries
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on War Memorial Drive Thursday morning. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says one of those persons had to be extricated and all were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened...
Local High Schoolers Experience Museum on Wheels
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A museum came to students at three Peoria high schools this week. The Peoria Regional Office of Education hosted the Mobile Museum of Tolerance also known as MMOT. It is a joint project between the Midwest office of the Simon Wiesenthal Center and the Illinois State Board of Education. The traveling museum and classroom aims to inspire students to speak up against anti-Semitism, bullying, racism, intolerance, and hate.
Peoria Guild of Black Artists partners with Ameren ‘spark’ conversation with energy murals
PEORIA (25 News Now) - With the stroke of a brush, the Peoria Guild of Black Artists is trying to bridge the gap between Southside Peoria neighborhoods and Ameren. Murals are coming to three locations: the East Bluff Community Center, House of Hope, and UFS building. The East Bluff mural is nearly complete, according to the artists. It will be featured in an unveiling ceremony on October 18.
Peoria Violence: Overnight shootings continue this week with one man hospitalized early Thursday morning
UPDATE (4:40 a.m.): The 300 block of Spring St. is back open as of 4:07 a.m. PEORIA (25 News Now) - Gun violence in the River City continues. Peoria Police received a shots spotter alert around 12:45 a.m. Thursday morning to the 300 block of Spring St. near Cole’s Corner Tap. This quickly resulted in a road closure for that area.
UPDATE: Homicide victim identified as Georgia man formerly of Peoria
UPDATE 3:23 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the man shot Tuesday night. Christopher Tilman, 46, of Mableton, Georgia and formerly of Peoria, was pronounced dead at 9:43 p.m. after being transported to OSF unresponsive, not breathing and having no pulse. Autopsy on Tillman shows that he...
Local school district launches gun safety campaign, aims to remind parents about safe storage of firearms at home
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington School District 87 is working to keep its students safer this year when it comes to guns. The district will remind parents of their legal obligation regarding storing guns at home. Wednesday night, the school board unanimously approved a ‘secure storage notification’ resolution. It’s...
Peoria homeowners turn to high-tech filter to remove ‘forever’ chemicals from water
PEORIA (25 News Now) - BL Plumbing owner Shannon Lamie did something he’s never done before as a part of his plumbing business. He installed a filter meant to catch persistent particles known as “forever chemicals.”. Tiny plastic particles can come off common household materials, get in the...
