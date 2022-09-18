BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) - As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at CBS3, we got an inside look into how Latinos are helping shape the sport of thoroughbred horse racing. From Puerto Rico to Peru. Jockeys from all over are competing in this weekend's PA Derby, all while celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.Latino pride can be felt all throughout Parx Racing in Bensalem.These trainers and jockeys have made a name for themselves in the billion-dollar sport. "This game is so hard," Parx Racing trainer Daniel Velazquez said. "It's dominated at the top of the food...

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO