Latinos in Pennsylvania are helping shape the sport of thoroughbred horse racing
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) - As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at CBS3, we got an inside look into how Latinos are helping shape the sport of thoroughbred horse racing. From Puerto Rico to Peru. Jockeys from all over are competing in this weekend's PA Derby, all while celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.Latino pride can be felt all throughout Parx Racing in Bensalem.These trainers and jockeys have made a name for themselves in the billion-dollar sport. "This game is so hard," Parx Racing trainer Daniel Velazquez said. "It's dominated at the top of the food...
‘Great place to be’: Richmond Homecoming Parade and Games return better than ever
RICHMOND, Ind. — The way Richmond Community Schools Superintendent Curtis Wright remembers it, the atmosphere around Richmond High School Wednesday evening was how it used to be every day. The Richmond Homecoming Parade had just ended right outside the high school, and there was a buzz like no other. Area residents lined West Main Street and Hub Etchison Parkway 30 minutes before the parade started and gave each float an ovation as they rolled by. The high...
