Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 538 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 455 PM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northeast Illinois Lake Michigan * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 455 PM until 800 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Isolated damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...A small cluster of supercells may persist for the next couple of hours while moving across northeast Illinois into the Chicago area, with the potential to produce isolated large hail and wind damage. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 40 statute miles north and south of a line from 40 miles north of Marseilles IL to 65 miles east northeast of Marseilles IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU8). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 538 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 454 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 ILC031-037-043-089-093-097-111-197-210100- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.A.0538.220920T2154Z-220921T0100Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 538 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS DE KALB IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE KANE KENDALL LAKE IL MCHENRY WILL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BOLINGBROOK, BUFFALO GROVE, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON, GURNEE, JOLIET, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MCHENRY, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, PARK FOREST, PLANO, SCHAUMBURG, SYCAMORE, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE. $$ LMZ740>742-210100- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.A.0538.220920T2154Z-220921T0100Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 538 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO