Central Illinois Proud
When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
Watches, Warnings End as Severe Weather Exits Chicago Area
A system with a history of producing severe thunderstorms crawled its way across the Chicago area on Tuesday afternoon, packing gusty winds and causing a series of watches and warnings bfore exiting the region. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across northern Illinois in a path that stretched from DeKalb County...
advantagenews.com
Ameren Illinois discusses severe storm outages
Fall is often referred to as the second severe weather season in the Midwest, and storms that came through parts of West Central Illinois Sunday night into Monday brought tornado warnings, hail, and wind damage. A spokesman with Ameren Illinois wants to remind you what to do if you lose power in a severe storm.
KWQC
This week in weather history: Earliest measurable snow in the QC
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The month of September is known for having big weather swings. Record highs were observed Tuesday, and this week back in 1942 the Quad Cities and surrounding areas experience accumulating snow. September 25, 1942 is the earliest measurable snow in the Quad Cities. A storms...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago weather radar: Severe storms down trees as they sweep through city, suburbs
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A line of severe thunderstorms that formed along the Illinois-Wisconsin border prompted warnings and downed trees as they swept through the Chicago area Tuesday evening. WATCH: Lightning strikes in Chicago area. There was some low-level rotation in the two supercell storms that prompted warnings, but no funnel...
1470 WMBD
Storm damage throughout Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. – There was some thought among forecasters the severe weather that moved through northern and central Illinois late Sunday night would miss the Peoria area. The National Weather Service says 60 mile per hour wind gusts were reported at the height of the storms in parts of Peoria and Tazewell Counties.
ourquadcities.com
Television station floods; Meteorologists remain on air in flooded studio
Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – Two television meteorologists covering severe weather in central Illinois found themselves up to their ankles in a flooded studio overnight while on the air. Between two to three inches of rain fell in and around Champaign early Monday morning. There were localized reports of flash-flooding,...
foxillinois.com
Sunday night's storm causes damage in Jacksonville
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Sunday night's storm left some Jacksonville residents without power and with a lot of cleaning up to do today. The storm took a toll on Jacksonville neighborhoods and parks. Some Jacksonville residents were out today cleaning up the mess. Resident David Ward had a tree...
2022 Fall Foliage Maps Predict When Leaves Will Reach Peak Colors in Illinois
Several 2022 fall foliage maps have emerged as the season turns a new leaf, giving an estimated insight into when Illinois' greenery will start to glow with new golden hues. According to the state’s tourism office, peak fall colors usually arrive the second week of October in the Chicago area and along the Mississippi River, with central Illinois seeing peak color in the middle of the month, and the southern portion of the state hitting its peak in the final week of the month.
Severe storms cause damage, flooding early Monday morning
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms caused damage across parts of Central Illinois on early Monday morning. Hardest hit was a path from near Bloomington southeast towards Champaign. Heavy rain inundated streets in Bloomington-Normal, and a 59 mph wind gust was measured at Central Illinois Airport as the storm rolled through. Further to the […]
WGNtv.com
Thunderstorms are now on a weakening trend, and all warnings and watches have been canceled.
SEVERE WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 705 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 COOK IL- 705 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IS CANCELLED... THE STORM WHICH PROMPTED THE WARNING HAS WEAKENED BELOW SEVERE LIMITS, AND NO LONGER POSES AN IMMEDIATE THREAT TO LIFE OR PROPERTY. THEREFORE, THE WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS. TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER, CONTACT YOUR NEAREST LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. THEY WILL RELAY YOUR REPORT TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 538 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 709 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 ILC031-043-197-210115- /O.CAN.KLOT.SV.A.0538.000000T0000Z-220921T0100Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 538 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS CANCELS 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE WILL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOLINGBROOK, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, DOWNERS GROVE, EVANSTON, JOLIET, LEMONT, LOMBARD, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK, PARK FOREST, SCHAUMBURG, WHEATON, AND WILMINGTON. $$ LMZ740>742-210115- /O.CAN.KLOT.SV.A.0538.000000T0000Z-220921T0100Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 538 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS CANCELS THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL NORTHERLY ISLAND TO CALUMET HARBOR IL.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch #538 issued for much of the Illinois portion of the Chicago Metropolitan area; valid until 8:00 pm CDT
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 538 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 455 PM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northeast Illinois Lake Michigan * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 455 PM until 800 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Isolated damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...A small cluster of supercells may persist for the next couple of hours while moving across northeast Illinois into the Chicago area, with the potential to produce isolated large hail and wind damage. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 40 statute miles north and south of a line from 40 miles north of Marseilles IL to 65 miles east northeast of Marseilles IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU8). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 538 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 454 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 ILC031-037-043-089-093-097-111-197-210100- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.A.0538.220920T2154Z-220921T0100Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 538 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS DE KALB IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE KANE KENDALL LAKE IL MCHENRY WILL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BOLINGBROOK, BUFFALO GROVE, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON, GURNEE, JOLIET, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MCHENRY, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, PARK FOREST, PLANO, SCHAUMBURG, SYCAMORE, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE. $$ LMZ740>742-210100- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.A.0538.220920T2154Z-220921T0100Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 538 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL.
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Storm Brings Threat of Strong Winds, Flooding in Parts of Region
Summer like temperatures are here for a day, along with the chance of showers, embedded downpours and thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and evening. A backdoor cold front is bringing cooler conditions into Maine that will try to continue pushing south. As it does, a sharp temperature gradient will set across New England also bringing numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms into tomorrow afternoon through Tuesday.
Chicagoland weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook, DuPage and Kane counties
CHICAGO - Severe weather rolled into the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Cook, DuPage, Will and Kane counties. That warning was in effect until 7:30 p.m.
State Police: Traffic slowing on I-55 Tuesday evening
WILLIAMSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials in Sangamon County announced that traffic on Interstate 55 will be slowed down Tuesday evening. The officials said an electric company will be installing new power lines along the highway near Williamsville from approximately 8 to 9 p.m. To allow the lines to be safely brought across […]
WGNtv.com
New Severe Thunderstorm Warning just issued for portions of Cook, DuPage, and Will counties; valid until 7:30 pm CDT
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 614 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 730 PM CDT. * AT 613 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER WHEATON, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH. THESE STORMS HAVE A HISTORY OF PRODUCING WIND DAMAGE. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...SOCIAL MEDIA AND PUBLIC REPORTS. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, NAPERVILLE, CICERO, HAMMOND, BOLINGBROOK, ORLAND PARK, TINLEY PARK, OAK LAWN, BERWYN, DOWNERS GROVE, ELMHURST, LOMBARD, ROMEOVILLE, CALUMET CITY, WOODRIDGE, CHICAGO HEIGHTS, CHICAGO LAWN, ENGLEWOOD, SOUTH SHORE AND ROSELAND. THIS INCLUDES... ARGONNE NATIONAL LABORATORY, BROOKFIELD ZOO, TOYOTA PARK, WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS BASEBALL, BENEDICTINE UNIVERSITY, FIRST MIDWEST BANK AMPHITHEATRE, GOVERNORS STATE UNIVERSITY, HAWTHORNE PARK, MORAINE VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, MORTON ARBORETUM, PRAIRIE STATE COLLEGE, AND SOUTH SUBURBAN COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
kniakrls.com
Hail, Heavy Rain Impact Most of South Central Iowa Saturday
Several severe thunderstorms impacted south central Iowa Saturday evening, bringing hail and heavy rain to many communities. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from approximately 7 p.m. until 9:30 for five warnings impacting Marion and Warren Counties. Reports of nickel-sized hail were confirmed in Norwalk, and pea to nickel sized hail in Pella and near Lake Red Rock, and smaller hail multiple times in the Knoxville area. Many area rain gauges were filled as well, with 1-3″ widespread reported throughout Saturday, including:
