Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFGate
Missing 74-Year-Old At-Risk Woman Found
A woman reported missing in Carmel has been found. The California Highway Patrol has deactivated a Silver Alert issued at 1:41 a.m. Thursday for a 74-year-old at-risk woman last seen late Wednesday night in Carmel. The CHP reported in a 2:28 a.m. tweet that Kathleen Acosta has been located. No...
A religious group is strangling access to Calif.'s most beautiful waterfall
Inside the decadeslong fight for a safe, legal trail to Mossbrae Falls.
Why so many trees are dying in Lake Tahoe
White fir and red fir trees are dying at a fast clip in the Lake Tahoe Basin, the U.S. Forest Service confirmed.
You can sleep in a treehouse in the Santa Cruz forests for less than $200/night
You'll struggle to find anything else like this treehouse near Silicon Valley.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS. AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Steep. choppy seas 5 to 7 ft at 6 seconds. * WHERE...Areas beyond 3 NM from...
After 90 years, one of Lake Tahoe’s oldest restaurants closes without fanfare
Once a date night spot for Al Pacino and Diane Keaton, one of Tahoe's oldest restaurants closed its doors for good.
Comments / 0