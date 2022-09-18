ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerman, CA

Missing 74-Year-Old At-Risk Woman Found

A woman reported missing in Carmel has been found. The California Highway Patrol has deactivated a Silver Alert issued at 1:41 a.m. Thursday for a 74-year-old at-risk woman last seen late Wednesday night in Carmel. The CHP reported in a 2:28 a.m. tweet that Kathleen Acosta has been located. No...
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS. AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Steep. choppy seas 5 to 7 ft at 6 seconds. * WHERE...Areas beyond 3 NM from...
ENVIRONMENT

