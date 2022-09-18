Read full article on original website
queen of sarcasm
4d ago
These days in Houston, all you have to do is look at some other driver with your eyes crossed and you’ll get shot! What is wrong with people ???????
Reply(4)
8
Guest
4d ago
detectives 🕵️♀️ 🕵️♂️ should cross reference which of them 🥷 were on bond wearing a ankle monitor at that area at that time of the incident....🤔 but m sure there is more to this story....
Reply(2)
2
Related
Woman holding baby shot, killed by husband while NCIS agents investigated domestic violence claims, sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman was shot and killed by her husband Thursday while NCIS agents were investigating her husband for domestic violence claims, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The husband was later shot and killed by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies while he was running away,...
Click2Houston.com
Houston woman speaks out after her husband was shot, killed hours before her 2-year-old was found dead inside hot vehicle; Says family knew the gunman
HOUSTON – In an emotional interview, Mabel Essien spoke to KPRC 2′s Re’Chelle Turner about her husband Michael and her 2-year-old son Micah who both died on Wednesday afternoon. “I’m hanging on faith. I’m walking on faith. The only thing keeping me here is faith,” Essien said....
Man charged with murder after 2-year-old found dead in stolen SUV after his dad was shot and killed
HOUSTON — Houston police say the person of interest they questioned this morning about the deaths of a father and his 2-year-old son has now been charged in the case. Bolanle Fadairo, 38, is charged with two counts of murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the deaths of 38-year-old Michael Essien and his son Micah. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning at an apartment near the original crime scene.
Suspect pins deputy between 2 cars outside of Midtown bar before being shot in the hand, HCSO says
The shooting happened after the deputy believed a suspect in the parking lot was sitting in a vehicle believed to have been stolen, investigators said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Widow says husband tried for years to help man accused of murdering him
HOUSTON — It’s hard to imagine the pain of losing your husband and 2-year-old son, but that is Mabel Essien's reality. Her husband Michael Essien, 38, was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in southwest Houston. Hours later her son, Micah, was found dead inside the family's stolen SUV nearby.
Galveston man charged with murder after crashing into cyclists, police say
GALVESTON, Texas — A man is facing a murder charge after Galveston police said he crashed into two cyclists Wednesday night after getting into a fight with one of them. This happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of 32nd Street and Avenue R. Police said the call came...
Bond set for man in death of 2-year-old found in stolen SUV after his dad was shot to death
HOUSTON — A 38-year-old man charged in the deaths of a father and his 2-year-old son has been identified. Bolanle Fadairo, 38, is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 38-year-old Michael Essien and his son Micah, according to court documents. Fadairo was also charged with tampering with evidence because investigators said he tried to get rid of text messages.
18-year-old charged in death of father whose body was found days after death, Friendswood PD says
Authorities haven't said how the 18-year-old suspect is linked to his dad's death. The son was arrested in central Texas for an unrelated warrant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
83-year-old woman found dead in house fire in northwest Harris County, fire officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 83-year-old was found dead in a house fire in northwest Harris County early Friday morning, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office. This happened around 2 a.m. at a home on Donna Drive just south of West Little York Road. Capt. James Singleton with Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said the Cy-Fair Fire Department and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded at that time to a house fire.
KHOU
Woman dead, another person injured in shooting in Atascocita neighborhood
A woman is dead and another person was injured Thursday in a shooting in an Atascocita neighborhood. The gunman in this shooting may have been shot by deputies.
Click2Houston.com
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Deputies searching for man who robbed 2 north Harris County restaurants in less than 40 minutes
HOUSTON – Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who they say robbed two north Harris County businesses, within a few minutes from each other, on Sunday. On Sept. 18 around 9:30 a.m., deputies said a man entered a Subway located at 5627...
Houston widow found not guilty of murdering husband by stabbing him 89 times 4 years ago
Janet Alexander's lawyer said the grandmother's history of abuse resonated with jurors more than four years after her husband was stabbed 89 times.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Ex-boyfriend, 2 others charged in fatal shooting of teen Niko Niko’s employee found dead in Liberty County, authorities say
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – Three people have been arrested in the death of a teen girl whose body was found in Liberty County. The teen’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder. Joel Garcia Martinez, 18, was also arrested and charged with murder, and 20-year-old Katherine Alvarez-Flores was arrested on Sept. 8 and charged with tampering with evidence and murder.
Click2Houston.com
Houston jury awards $95.5M to family of girl who suffered brain damage after sedated, restrained by dentist, attorney says
HOUSTON – A state district court jury in Houston has awarded $95.5 million to the family of a four-year-old Houston girl left irreversibly brain damaged after a dentist improperly restrained and sedated her during treatment of decayed teeth, according to the family’s attorney James R. Moriarty and co-counsel.
KHOU
Homeless man found shot to death behind Houston business
A homeless man who had been sleeping behind the same business for the past five years was shot to death while he was sleeping. Police are looking for the gunman.
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Walter Plummer Jr.? $5K reward offered after deadly shooting in north Houston
HOUSTON – The family of a 24-year-old man is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in his murder, according to the Houston Police Department. Walter Plummer Jr. was fatally shot on Aug. 18 outside a food store, located in the 500 block of Berry Road.
fox26houston.com
1 dead, 1 injured in home invasion shooting at Houston apartment
HOUSTON - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting during a home invasion in southeast Houston, police say. The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Redford Street. According to HPD, multiple people were in the apartment when two suspects...
Authorities search for man charged in shooting death of Houston-area fashion store owner
Deputies are putting a name to one of the faces captured in surveillance images, six months after a murder inside the victim's own business on the North Freeway.
fox26houston.com
Houston man arrested for 'bank jugging,' authorities urging awareness about new crime trend
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Houston man was arrested for 'bank jugging,' authorities with Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Office said on Thursday. Officials said on June 15, Terrence Thompson, 59, was seen on surveillance video following a Bank of America customer who had withdrawn a large amount of money.
fox26houston.com
Suspect told Houston restaurant employees it was his first robbery, police say
HOUSTON - Houston police say a suspect who told employees at a fast food restaurant that it was his first robbery ended up leaving empty-handed. Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in the incident that occurred around 6:10 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of Howard.
KHOU
Houston, TX
60K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 17