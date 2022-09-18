ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 17

queen of sarcasm
4d ago

These days in Houston, all you have to do is look at some other driver with your eyes crossed and you’ll get shot! What is wrong with people ???????

Reply(4)
8
Guest
4d ago

detectives 🕵️‍♀️ 🕵️‍♂️ should cross reference which of them 🥷 were on bond wearing a ankle monitor at that area at that time of the incident....🤔 but m sure there is more to this story....

Reply(2)
2
Related
KHOU

Man charged with murder after 2-year-old found dead in stolen SUV after his dad was shot and killed

HOUSTON — Houston police say the person of interest they questioned this morning about the deaths of a father and his 2-year-old son has now been charged in the case. Bolanle Fadairo, 38, is charged with two counts of murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the deaths of 38-year-old Michael Essien and his son Micah. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning at an apartment near the original crime scene.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
KHOU

Bond set for man in death of 2-year-old found in stolen SUV after his dad was shot to death

HOUSTON — A 38-year-old man charged in the deaths of a father and his 2-year-old son has been identified. Bolanle Fadairo, 38, is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 38-year-old Michael Essien and his son Micah, according to court documents. Fadairo was also charged with tampering with evidence because investigators said he tried to get rid of text messages.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Unborn Child#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#N Harris Co#Sheriff#Airtex Drive
KHOU

83-year-old woman found dead in house fire in northwest Harris County, fire officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 83-year-old was found dead in a house fire in northwest Harris County early Friday morning, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office. This happened around 2 a.m. at a home on Donna Drive just south of West Little York Road. Capt. James Singleton with Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said the Cy-Fair Fire Department and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded at that time to a house fire.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Click2Houston.com

Ex-boyfriend, 2 others charged in fatal shooting of teen Niko Niko’s employee found dead in Liberty County, authorities say

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – Three people have been arrested in the death of a teen girl whose body was found in Liberty County. The teen’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder. Joel Garcia Martinez, 18, was also arrested and charged with murder, and 20-year-old Katherine Alvarez-Flores was arrested on Sept. 8 and charged with tampering with evidence and murder.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

1 dead, 1 injured in home invasion shooting at Houston apartment

HOUSTON - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting during a home invasion in southeast Houston, police say. The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Redford Street. According to HPD, multiple people were in the apartment when two suspects...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
60K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy