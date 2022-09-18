Read full article on original website
localocnews.com
United States Polo Association to debut USPA Women’s Arena Open for the first time on West Coast
The United States Polo Association announced that it will debut the highly anticipated USPA Women’s Arena Open for the first time on the West Coast as the Orange County Polo Club is hosting the prestigious series Sept. 23-25. Live coverage will also be available on Global Polo TV. The...
localocnews.com
Irvine boys water polo team wins seven in a row and earns top CIF Division 3 ranking
One of Irvine’s top players Josh Ramos takes a shot for the Vaqueros (Photo courtesy Irvine water polo). Irvine High School’s boys water polo team, under Coach Tijmen Egtberts, is off to a fast start and is ranked No. 1 in this week’s CIF Division 3 poll ahead of No. 2 Portola.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, September 23, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, September 23, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs are expected...
localocnews.com
Long Beach RWF October meeting to feature columnist Susan Shelley and decorating pumpkins for blind veterans
Susan Shelley, columnist, and member of the editorial board of the Southern California News Group that includes the Long Beach Press-Telegram, Orange County Register and Los Angeles Daily News will be the featured speaker at the Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s Saturday, October 8, 2022, breakfast meeting. Conveniently held at The Grand in Long Beach (4101 E. Willow Street), registration starts at 9 a.m. with a scrumptious all-you-can-eat breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. The cost is just $30 for members and $35 for non-members and there is free covered parking.
localocnews.com
Meet the Council Candidates Q&A—Week 1
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
OCVibe proposal to remake area around Honda Center goes before City Council
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Sept. 22, 2022) — Anaheim’s City Council on Sept. 27 is set to consider a proposal for 95 acres of new entertainment, shopping and dining, offices, apartments and open space built around Honda Center and the ARTIC transit hub. Known as OCVibe, the proposal would transform...
localocnews.com
Orange County high school football scores for Thursday night, Sept. 22
Week five of high school football in Orange County begins with Thursday night games. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can share the scores with our readers. Then check back later tonight for game coverage on OC Sports Zone,...
localocnews.com
Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club Gala Supports Bahia Sail Racing Association
On Sept. 10, Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club (BCYC) in Corona del Mar celebrated its seventh annual Gala. The Gala benefits Bahia Sail Racing Association’s ongoing support of the Southern California amateur sailing community, including all BCYC Sailing and Racing Programs. This year’s Gala was a huge success with over...
localocnews.com
Irvine Regional Park to celebrate 125th Anniversary
Join OC Parks on Saturday, Oct. 1, to celebrate Irvine Regional Park’s 125th anniversary. This free, family-friendly event will showcase the park’s historical significance while highlighting its continued importance in the community. The Irvine family gifted the land that is now Irvine Regional Park to the County in...
localocnews.com
12th OC Japan Fair brings Japan to SoCal October 21 to 23, 2022
Announcing the 12th Annual “OC JAPAN FAIR” to be held at the OC Fair & Event Center. We are committed to bringing the best of food, culture, and art from Japan! The OC Japan Fair is one of the largest and most authentic Japanese cultural festivals in Southern California, with 130 booths and an estimated 45,000 visitors. We offer many opportunities to experience and learn about Japanese entertainment, tradition, culture, pop culture, and food.
localocnews.com
Santa Ana Valley football team shows steady improvement in 4-1 start
Santa Ana Valley players take the field for a game against Godinez. (File photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Santa Ana Valley High School’s football team, which has a bye this week, is off to a 4-1 start under Coach Alfredo Macias. The Falcons wrapped up non-league...
localocnews.com
Los Alamitos Chamber’s October Networking Breakfast on October 7, 2022 to feature LAUSD’s Dr. Andrew Pulver
Our Chamber Breakfast will take place on Friday, October 7th at 7:30 a.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott, Cypress, located at 5865 Katella Avenue! Come and hear the one and only Los Alamitos School District Superintendent Dr. Andrew Pulver update everyone on LAUSD!. The cost is $25 for members and...
localocnews.com
Orange County high school girls volleyball teams ranked in CIF polls
Three Orange County high school girls volleyball teams are ranked in the top 10 of this week’s CIF Division 1-2 poll. Mater Dei, Huntington Beach and San Clemente are in the top 10 in the division. Capistrano Valley is fifth and Crean Lutheran sixth in Division 4 and Canyon...
localocnews.com
The Irvine Company is the top taxpayer in Orange County in FY 21-22
SANTA ANA – The Irvine Company remains the No. 1 taxpayer in Orange County with $191,000,000 in total secured tax payments for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Charter Communications (Times Warner) is the top unsecured taxpayer with $4,257,904. The top 20 taxpayers represent 5.60 percent and 9.65 percent of secured...
localocnews.com
Long Beach boaters fight climate change by restoring native oysters
On Sunday, September 18, Long Beach boaters helped improve water quality and defend against rising seas with the help of nonprofit Orange County Coastkeeper and local marine biology students. In May 2022, dozens of Long Beach Yacht Club members collected strings of oyster shells to hang off their docks. Four months later, they returned their strings, hoping to find Olympia oysters attached to the shells. After inspection by Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach marine biologists, these native oysters will be transferred to their restoration site in the Jack Dunster Marine Biological Reserve.
localocnews.com
Nearly 5,000 packed Mile Square Park for O.C.’s Sunset Classic Car Show and Concert
A crowd of nearly 5,000 people packed Mile Square Park on Saturday, September 17, to celebrate the second annual Sunset Classic Car Show and Concert. “It’s great to bring our community together for an end-of-summer celebration with beautiful classic cars, delicious food, and great music,” said Supervisor Andrew Do, who organized the free community event.
localocnews.com
OC high school football schedule for week five, Thursday through Friday
All games 7 p.m. unless noted. Banning vs. Pacifica at Bolsa Grande, 7:30 p.m. Calvary Chapel vs. Saddleback at Segerstrom, 7:30 p.m. Aliso Niguel vs. Fountain Valley at Huntington Beach. Beckman vs. Irvine at Irvine Stadium. Northwood at Portola. El Modena at San Juan Hills. Bolsa Grande vs. Godinez at...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Fans, cheerleaders and bands show their spirit during week four of football
Crean Lutheran students support the Saints during Friday’s game with Laguna Beach. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado). High school fans in Orange County showed up in big numbers for week four of high school football. The fans included the spirited students at Crean Lutheran High School, who...
localocnews.com
Through its Charitable Endeavors, Lexi Home in Torrance, Bridges the Gap Between Kitchen Necessities and Affordable Cookware
TORRANCE, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Lexi Home, a Los Angeles-based kitchenware and home decor retailer, strives to bridge the gap between affordable cookware and kitchen essentials. The retailer is working with aspiring chefs in the L.A. area, providing them with cookware and other essential items. A part of the kitchen essentials manufactured is donated to aspiring chefs. With every kitchen necessity sold, part of the proceeds is donated to charities in the L.A. area to help ease hunger.
localocnews.com
Do you know the difference between a career, a job, and an occupation?
