ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Premier League: Clubs agree minimum one-year bans for supporters

Fans who take part in anti-social or criminal behaviour at Premier League grounds will now face a minimum one-year club ban. Premier League clubs agreed to launch automatic bans alongside the English Football League in July in a bid to address fan behaviour issues. They have now decided on a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Roger Federer to bow out on Friday in Laver Cup doubles

Roger Federer has confirmed the final match of his illustrious career will be in the doubles at the Laver Cup in London on Friday night. The 20-time Grand Slam winner said last week he would retire at the team event, which starts at the 02 on Friday. He has struggled...
TENNIS
BBC

Formula 1: Nicholas Latifi to leave Williams at end of season

Nicholas Latifi will lose his seat at Williams at the end of the year. The 27-year-old Canadian has raced with the team since the start of 2020, and struggled to compete with team-mates George Russell and Alex Albon. Latifi said: "Although we have not achieved the results we hoped we...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy