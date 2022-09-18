Read full article on original website
BBC
Premier League: Clubs agree minimum one-year bans for supporters
Fans who take part in anti-social or criminal behaviour at Premier League grounds will now face a minimum one-year club ban. Premier League clubs agreed to launch automatic bans alongside the English Football League in July in a bid to address fan behaviour issues. They have now decided on a...
BBC
Roger Federer to bow out on Friday in Laver Cup doubles
Roger Federer has confirmed the final match of his illustrious career will be in the doubles at the Laver Cup in London on Friday night. The 20-time Grand Slam winner said last week he would retire at the team event, which starts at the 02 on Friday. He has struggled...
BBC
Formula 1: Nicholas Latifi to leave Williams at end of season
Nicholas Latifi will lose his seat at Williams at the end of the year. The 27-year-old Canadian has raced with the team since the start of 2020, and struggled to compete with team-mates George Russell and Alex Albon. Latifi said: "Although we have not achieved the results we hoped we...
BBC
Oleksandr Usyk wants 'three more fights' before retiring, including heavyweight unification bout with Tyson Fury
Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk says he wants "three more fights" before retiring, including a heavyweight unification bout with Britain's Tyson Fury. Usyk, 35, retained his WBA (Super), WBO and IBF titles against Anthony Joshua last month while Fury has the WBC belt. He also wants a lucrative "freak" fight with super-middleweight...
