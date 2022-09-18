Read full article on original website
WRTA buses to remain free through June 2023
Buses in the Worcester area will remain free for at least another nine months after a Worcester Regional Transit Authority advisory board unanimously voted Thursday to continue its fare-free policy. The WRTA is one of the few transit systems nationwide with a fare-free policy. The agency suspended fares in March...
Worcester city councilors react to 'disheartening' racial equity audit
Worcester city councilors say they’re frustrated but not surprised about the findings of an audit of city departments showing that non-white employees experience a toxic work environment. The audit, which was conducted this year by the firm Letterman White Consulting, involved interviews and surveys of dozens of employees in...
