Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Is Nick Chubb related to Bradley Chubb? The relationship between Browns RB and Broncos pass rusher
As the NFL's slogan says, "football is family." When the Broncos and Browns meet on "Thursday Night Football," that will actually turn out to be the case on a literal basis. Nick Chubb, star Browns running back, and Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb are two of the best at their respective positions across all of the NFL. They're also related, and part of a pretty culturally significant southern family.
Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Betting odds, lines, picks and predictions
The Rams are the betting favorite heading into their Sunday NFL Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, but where is the smart money on the game?
Comments / 0