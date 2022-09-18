ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

The Major Details The GTA 6 Leak May Have Revealed About The Combat System

It looks like cars aren't the only thing getting an upgrade in "Grand Theft Auto VI." The upcoming game — which is the subject of a massive leak that involved more than 90 video clips swiped from Rockstar Games — will also pack some new moves, literally. The leak reveals that characters aren't quite as restricted as in previous games when it comes to combat, gaining some key new abilities that will likely, if nothing else, make battles more fun for the player. Weapons have also received some big upgrades, at least based on videos that show the items being tested in various environments.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
SlashGear

Rockstar Reacts To GTA 6 Leak: Here's The Fallout

Over the course of the past weekend, Rockstar's upcoming marquee project in the Grand Theft Auto series was unceremoniously leaked. Over 90 video clips were dumped on GTAForums, all of which have since been pulled following takedown notices issued by parent company Take-Two. Moreover, content from social media platforms such as Twitter, Reddit, and YouTube is also being actively removed. As the social media frenzy continues, Rockstar has finally opened up about the incident.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

SlashGear

56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy