How Mark Zuckerberg Just Lost Over Half Of His Wealth
Mark Zuckerberg, the man behind Facebook and its parent company Meta, has lost billions on paper as the company struggles to find a new purpose.
GTA 6 Leak Shows There's A WhatsApp-Inspired Messaging System
Rockstar is known for creating over-the-top parodies of real companies and people, so it's no surprise that a WhatsApp-inspired system is featured in "GTA 6."
The Major Details The GTA 6 Leak May Have Revealed About The Combat System
It looks like cars aren't the only thing getting an upgrade in "Grand Theft Auto VI." The upcoming game — which is the subject of a massive leak that involved more than 90 video clips swiped from Rockstar Games — will also pack some new moves, literally. The leak reveals that characters aren't quite as restricted as in previous games when it comes to combat, gaining some key new abilities that will likely, if nothing else, make battles more fun for the player. Weapons have also received some big upgrades, at least based on videos that show the items being tested in various environments.
The Last Of Us Director Had A Heartfelt Response To The GTA 6 Leaks
Neil Druckmann has published a kind message to the developers impacted by the "GTA 6" leak, which has revealed key details about the yet-to-be-released game.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rockstar Reacts To GTA 6 Leak: Here's The Fallout
Over the course of the past weekend, Rockstar's upcoming marquee project in the Grand Theft Auto series was unceremoniously leaked. Over 90 video clips were dumped on GTAForums, all of which have since been pulled following takedown notices issued by parent company Take-Two. Moreover, content from social media platforms such as Twitter, Reddit, and YouTube is also being actively removed. As the social media frenzy continues, Rockstar has finally opened up about the incident.
How The BBC Went Green In Its Huge Queen's Funeral Broadcast
The BBC's coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is a huge undertaking, but the news organization is making the operation green in a couple key ways
Blizzard Reveals Secretive Beta Testing Plans For Diablo 4
Blizzard's hotly-anticipated "Diablo 4" isn't due until next year, but there is some good news for the franchise's most loyal fans: a closed beta testing phase.
Today's Wordle Answer #459 - September 21, 2022 Solution And Hints
If today's Wordle puzzle is proving to be too much of a head-scratcher, here are some hints to help you arrive at the answer in time to preserve your streak. We'll also reveal the full solution in the second section, so you can skip ahead if you don't mind the spoiler.
