Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Winston-Salem woman wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina title
Brittany Neely will go on to compete for Ms. Full-Figured USA in Atlanta in November.
Diversity increases at NC A&T State University
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s a shift happening at North Carolina A&T State University. Enrollment data is showing the Aggie family is growing and becoming more colorful each year. This school year, A&T reported the highest enrollment numbers of any other HBCU for the ninth year in a row, and they’re on track for more […]
ACC headquarters will move from Greensboro to Charlotte
CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly described the ACC’s move. The ACC is moving its headquarters to Charlotte. The tournament has and will continue to rotate throughout the region. We apologize for the error. GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The ACC headquarters is officially moving. After months of anticipation, the tournament’s board of directors […]
ACC headquarters relocating to Charlotte in 2023
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Board of Directors announced Tuesday that the conference office will relocate from Greensboro to Charlotte in 2023. The unanimous decision completes a comprehensive review and assessment, under the direction of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee. "The Board of Directors...
Greensboro church voted out by Southern Baptist Convention had already voted to leave…23 years ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Southern Baptist Convention’s top administrative body voted to sever ties with some churches Wednesday, including one in Greensboro. One problem though: that church hadn’t claimed affiliation with the Southern Baptist Convention in 23 years. The church is College Park Baptist on Walker Avenue, just across the street from UNCG. The […]
jocoreport.com
Book Talk To Highlight NC’s First African American Woman To Practice Law
SMITHFIELD – A path-breaking attorney and judge in Greensboro, NC, will be the topic of a book talk at the Johnston County Heritage Center in Smithfield on Thursday, September 29, at 7:00 pm. Historian Virginia L. Summey of Winston-Salem will discuss her book, The Life of Elreta Melton Alexander: Activism Within the Courts (University of Georgia Press, 2022).
triad-city-beat.com
EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: The ACC forsakes the Triad
Like Krispy Kreme, several thousand random New Yorkers and Fantasia Barrino, the Atlantic Coast Conference has officially moved from the Triad to Charlotte. The announcement came on Tuesday morning after a long deliberation in which Greensboro, the ACC’s current home, never really figured. And it’s a damn shame.
ACC’s choice to leave Greensboro says a lot about what league is now — big business
Greensboro was good enough for the ACC for six decades, but the people in charge have decided it is not good enough for a seventh, as N&O columnist Luke DeCock writes.
GCS school admin attacked by a student, officials say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A student attacked a school administrator Wednesday, according to Guilford County Schools. It happened at Lucy Ragsdale High School in Jamestown. School leaders said the student will face disciplinary action in accordance with the school district's policy. The grade level of the student is unknown at...
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces Plans For New $60 Million Sterilization Facility in North Carolina
NC Governor Cooper has just announced plans for SteriTek to build a new $59.9 million East Coast sterilization facility right here in North Carolina. The new facility will be build in Burlington, about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. Contract sterilization firm SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries...
Survivor cast member has ties to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every season for decades we have all tuned into Survivor to pick our favorite contestants and watch their journey through one of the most successful game shows in history. Well, this season it will be easy for people in the Triad to pick a favorite. Lindsay Carmine hails from the Gate City and is determined to win.
Southern Baptists cut ties with Greensboro church over LGBTQ+ policies; church says they left convention in 1999
The Southern Baptist Conventions’ top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.” The votes of the Executive Committee came at the end of a two-day […]
wfmynews2.com
'It's past due'| A couple in their 70s receives free home improvements thanks to 2 Greensboro organizations
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Aging gracefully can be difficult when your home is a safety hazard. This week realtors with the Greensboro Realtor Association are volunteering to help a couple in their 70s make needed safety improvements to their home. 76-year-old Lorenza Wilson and his wife have lived in their...
Registration for Greensboro's Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run is on pace to set new records
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Excitement is building for the Women's Only 5K Walk and Run on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The event is back in person after two years off during the pandemic. Walkers and runners will celebrate the race's 30th anniversary at the Cone Health MedCenter for Women, and the annual event is bigger than ever.
NC county apologizes for role in lynching Black people. New markers to honor victims.
“I appreciate the gesture, and I think there are many people who do,” said Commissioner Anna Richards, who is Black.
triad-city-beat.com
A GSO abortion clinic volunteer was hit by a protester’s car in June. Now, she’s fighting to keep the clinic safe.
Featured photo: Kirstin Cassell has been volunteering as a clinic escort for about five years. (photo by Carolyn de Berry) Nightmares, flashbacks, insomnia. Kirstin Cassell is a trained trauma therapist who can quickly identify symptoms of a trauma response in not just her clients, but also in herself. So when she started experiencing these issues back in June, she wasn’t that surprised.
WXII 12
Where to pick apples and pumpkins in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s fall… y’all! That’s right, get to the pickin' and then to all the baking! We’re talking about all things apple cider, cinnamon apples and of course apple or pumpkin pies!. So, grab a basket and get to pickin' those apples...
Greensboro Children's Museum celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with new programming
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Inspiring hands-on learning through play and fun in a safe environment is the goal of the Greensboro Children's Museum in downtown Greensboro. Joe Rieke is the Director of Advancement and Community at the museum. He said September 15- October 15, the museum is highlighting Hispanic Heritage Month.
The race tightens: Beasley closes in on Budd in latest North Carolina Senate poll
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Democrat Cheri Beasley has gained more ground in her bid to overtake Republican Ted Budd in their race to be the next senator from North Carolina, even though many voters say they expect her ultimately to lose. Budd in May led Beasley by 6.8 percentage points in a projected head-to-head battle […]
