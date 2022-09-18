ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

FOX8 News

Diversity increases at NC A&T State University

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There's a shift happening at North Carolina A&T State University. Enrollment data is showing the Aggie family is growing and becoming more colorful each year. This school year, A&T reported the highest enrollment numbers of any other HBCU for the ninth year in a row, and they're on track for more […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WAVY News 10

ACC headquarters will move from Greensboro to Charlotte

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly described the ACC's move. The ACC is moving its headquarters to Charlotte. The tournament has and will continue to rotate throughout the region. We apologize for the error. GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The ACC headquarters is officially moving. After months of anticipation, the tournament's board of directors […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

ACC headquarters relocating to Charlotte in 2023

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Board of Directors announced Tuesday that the conference office will relocate from Greensboro to Charlotte in 2023. The unanimous decision completes a comprehensive review and assessment, under the direction of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee. "The Board of Directors...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro church voted out by Southern Baptist Convention had already voted to leave…23 years ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Southern Baptist Convention's top administrative body voted to sever ties with some churches Wednesday, including one in Greensboro. One problem though: that church hadn't claimed affiliation with the Southern Baptist Convention in 23 years. The church is College Park Baptist on Walker Avenue, just across the street from UNCG. The […]
GREENSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

Book Talk To Highlight NC's First African American Woman To Practice Law

SMITHFIELD – A path-breaking attorney and judge in Greensboro, NC, will be the topic of a book talk at the Johnston County Heritage Center in Smithfield on Thursday, September 29, at 7:00 pm. Historian Virginia L. Summey of Winston-Salem will discuss her book, The Life of Elreta Melton Alexander: Activism Within the Courts (University of Georgia Press, 2022).
SMITHFIELD, NC
triad-city-beat.com

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK: The ACC forsakes the Triad

Like Krispy Kreme, several thousand random New Yorkers and Fantasia Barrino, the Atlantic Coast Conference has officially moved from the Triad to Charlotte. The announcement came on Tuesday morning after a long deliberation in which Greensboro, the ACC's current home, never really figured. And it's a damn shame.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

GCS school admin attacked by a student, officials say

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A student attacked a school administrator Wednesday, according to Guilford County Schools. It happened at Lucy Ragsdale High School in Jamestown. School leaders said the student will face disciplinary action in accordance with the school district's policy. The grade level of the student is unknown at...
JAMESTOWN, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Survivor cast member has ties to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every season for decades we have all tuned into Survivor to pick our favorite contestants and watch their journey through one of the most successful game shows in history. Well, this season it will be easy for people in the Triad to pick a favorite. Lindsay Carmine hails from the Gate City and is determined to win.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Southern Baptists cut ties with Greensboro church over LGBTQ+ policies; church says they left convention in 1999

The Southern Baptist Conventions' top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for "alleged discriminatory behavior." The votes of the Executive Committee came at the end of a two-day […]
GREENSBORO, NC
triad-city-beat.com

A GSO abortion clinic volunteer was hit by a protester's car in June. Now, she's fighting to keep the clinic safe.

Featured photo: Kirstin Cassell has been volunteering as a clinic escort for about five years. (photo by Carolyn de Berry) Nightmares, flashbacks, insomnia. Kirstin Cassell is a trained trauma therapist who can quickly identify symptoms of a trauma response in not just her clients, but also in herself. So when she started experiencing these issues back in June, she wasn't that surprised.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Where to pick apples and pumpkins in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's fall… y'all! That's right, get to the pickin' and then to all the baking! We're talking about all things apple cider, cinnamon apples and of course apple or pumpkin pies!. So, grab a basket and get to pickin' those apples...
REIDSVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

