ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin warns that athletic dorms are hurting Penn State in recruiting

Facilities are crucial to a team’s ability to recruit, and dorms are perhaps the most important. One of the country’s best recruiters in James Franklin believes so too. When asked about freshman Dani Dennis-Sutton’s stellar performance this season, Franklin used it to pitch that new dorms would help bring in more guys like him.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Micah Parsons as most dominant NFL player? Get Up crew debates

Micah Parsons is off to an amazing start to the 2022 NFL season. Through the first few games, Parsons leads the league in sacks with 4 and has generated a lot of pressure on opposing quarterbacks. His start has conjured up a question about his status in the NFL. Is...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State offensive linemen show off custom black suits to be debuted in Week 4

Ohio State’s offensive linemen have some new threads, and the big guys up front will be showing off those threads prior to the Week 4 blackout against Wisconsin. Thursday evening, Pursuit clothing brand put out a video of 18 Buckeye linemen donning brand new customized black suits. Per the release, the linemen will be donning the Pursuit suits, black shoes and more details for their outfits heading to the stadium.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Former Iowa standout joins NFL practice sqaud

The Los Angeles Rams are adding a bit more Big 10 flare to its roster moving forward. The Rams are signing former Iowa defensive end Zach VanValkenburg to their practice squad. in a corresponding move, the Rams have released long snapper Matt Overton. VanValkenburg spent 4 seasons at Iowa before...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
State
New York State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Season#American Football#Mph#Espn Stats Info#The Miami Dolphins#The New York Jets
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph announces Nebraska RB to miss remainder of 2022 season

No one is supposed to kick someone when they’re down. As of late, everyone is kicking Nebraska every chance they get. Cornhuskers interim coach Mickey Joseph announced Tuesday that running back Ajay Allen will miss the rest of the season following surgery for an undisclosed injury. Allen finished with 11 carries for 49 yards in the Huskers’ 49-14 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma at home on Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts Indiana's Week 4 road trip to Cincinnati

Indiana is off to a 3-0 start in the 2022 college football season. The Hoosiers are about to face their toughest yet. Tom Allen’s squad is on the road in Week 4 to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in Nipper Stadium. The Bearcats enter with a blemish on their record (2-1) but are favored on Saturday.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan releases appropriately themed hype video surrounding Blake Corum

Running back Blake Corum was featured in ‘corn kid’ themed video showing many of his highlights. The Michigan football Twitter account posted the video Thursday. Corum has been a solid spark in Michigan’s offense through 3 games. The 5-foot-8, 210-pound back has rushed for 235 yards on 34 attempts (6.9 average) and 7 touchdowns against subpar competition. His latest game against UConn saw him account for 71 yards on just 12 attempts and 5 scores in a 59-0 blowout victory.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

FOX announces impressive viewership numbers through Week 3 of 2022 season

While many Nebraska fans may have turned off the tv during the Oklahoma blowout loss on Saturday, it still drew a pretty good crowd. FOX released the stats from the game, as well as the numbers through Week 3 so far. Nebraska-Oklahoma had 3.4 million people watching on FOX. This...
FOOTBALL
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt has 3 B1G schools inside his Top 10 for Week 4

Joel Klatt released his college football rankings following the Week 3 action. He had 3 B1G programs on his list. Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State were the teams that he liked from the B1G so far. Ohio State came in at No. 2, with Michigan at No. 4, and Penn State at No. 9.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska announces new special teams coordinator following Bill Busch’s promotion

Nebraska football is making more changes following its heartbreaking loss to No. 6 Oklahoma. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph officially promoted Special Teams Quality Control coach Joey Connors to special teams coordinator on Tuesday. The move followed Joesph’s promotion of special teams coordinator Bill Busch to defensive play-calling following the firing of Erik Chinander.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Chase Brown passes Illinois legend on program's all-time list with efficient start, quick TD to Week 4 contest

Chase Brown is climbing the program all-time ranks at Illinois, and he passed an especially legendary figure in the first half of action against Chattanooga. On the opening drive of the Thursday night contest, Brown carried the ball 3 times for 24 yards and a touchdown. He finished the drive with a 9-yard plunge to give the Illini the lead before 3 minutes of game time had expired.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy