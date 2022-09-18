A Louisiana State University student was fatally shot while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, police say

The NCAA put LSU's football program on one-year probation for rules violations committed by former offensive line coach James Cregg. Cregg, who worked under former head coach Ed Orgeron for three seasons, visited with a prospect and provided him with used team gear during the recruiting dead period forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The former assistant director of recruiting also drove the prospect to campus for a stadium tour and gave him more used gear.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO