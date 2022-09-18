Read full article on original website
teresa johnson
4d ago
she needs to be put in prison in general population and let all of the rest of the women prisoners in their know what she did and I guarantee you that justice will prevail
82nd Airborne dude
4d ago
how ignorant are you not to know you can take your child to a police or fire station if you can't handle parenting.
Teri Mergenthal
4d ago
Never ever give her back ANY if her kids! The possible sentence is waaaaay to low.
Ohio man sentenced to at least 19 years in prison for murdering his mother, other cases
BROOKVILLE, Ohio — An Ohio man has been sentenced to at least 19 years in prison for murdering his mother and his involvement in other cases. According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office per WHIO, Taylor Wesley Walter, 30, was sentenced on Thursday to at least 19 years in prison for murdering his mother.
Parents wanted after Ohio child found locked in cage, another holding meth pipe
When authorities arrived at the home, they say they found a 3-year-old locked in a cage that was secured with zip ties and had bugs inside. A 2-year-old was then seen walking inside the house holding a meth pipe, law enforcement said.
Amber Alert canceled, Ohio children found
An Amber Alert has been issued out of Darke County after investigators say a father took his three young children and threatened them.
Charges approved for 2 additional suspects in connection to Greene County shooting
GREENE COUNTY — Two men are being accused of attempted murder in connection to a shooting in Greene County earlier this month. According to Greene County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old woman was shot by an acquaintance during a domestic dispute on Sept. 12. She was taken to the...
Ohio Toddlers Found Caged, Holding Meth Pipe During Search Warrant
I don't WANT to bash on you all the time. I've even written a few articles that paint the "Florida" of the Midwest in a pretty good light recently. But then you go and produce something like this, that IMMEDIATELY catapults you back down the ladder of society. Per an...
whbc.com
Troopers Target Marijuana in 6-State Effort
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Highway Patrol has been working with its five neighboring states on various enforcement projects. The latest one, targeting marijuana. Troopers across all six states seized over 36,000 grams of “grass”, making 37 arrests. Two arrests were made in...
AMBER Alert issued for 3 western Ohio children believed to be in danger
GREENVILLE, Ohio — An AMBER Alert has been issued for three children in western Ohio who are believed to be in danger. The Greenville Police Department said it received information around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday about two girls and a boy who did not show up to school. Police...
wamwamfm.com
Southern Indiana Cop Arrested
A southern Indiana cop is under investigation. You may remember the shooting of Herbert Wade in August, who was apparently shot in the chest by his wife Melissa. 14 News reports Mt. Vernon Police arrived to the Wade home, while Officer Michael Collins crashed his patrol car. On Monday, he...
4 children recovered in Florida after abducted by Michigan father
(CBS DETROIT) - Federal officials say they found four children who were abducted by their noncustodial Michigan father.According to a press release, the U.S. Marshals in the Eastern District of Michigan, which partnered with the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Florida Regional Task Force, found the children on Thursday, Sept. 15, in the cab of a semi-truck driven by Joses Braxton. Officials say the children range in ages from 3 to 10."The Marshals Service is dedicated to helping recover critically missing and endangered children," U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan Owen M. Cypher said in a statement. "I'm...
Middletown PD: 2 arrested in homicide, dismemberment of man
When officers arrived at the home, they found a lot of blood and dismembered human remains on the first floor.
Shelbyville mother pleads guilty to abandoning 5-year-old child in Ohio
The Indiana woman accused of abandoning her 5-year-old son with autism on a dark road in Colerain Township has pleaded guilty to child endangerment.
WISH-TV
Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5
(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
Fox 19
Man accused of throwing ‘Drano bombs’ at ex-girlfriend’s home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 30-year-old Cincinnati man is facing charges after allegedly concocting “Drano bombs” he threw at his ex-girlfriend’s home. Ryan Burwinkel, 30, is being held on a $190,000 bond following his arrest for arson, manufacturing explosives and stalking charges, according to Hamilton County court records.
wbiw.com
Michigan man charged with cocaine possession
INDIANA – This past weekend, Lowell Troopers participated in the 6-state marijuana and criminal patrol effort. This blitz involved troopers from the following states: Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, and West Virginia. During the blitz, troopers made 3 marijuana possession arrests. During one of those traffic stops, 27 grams...
Cincinnati Police Arrest 14-Year-Old Boy for Killing a Teen in Over-the-Rhine Despite Recent Anti-Violence Measures
The entertainment area has seen sweeping changes from the city after an Aug. 7 shooting left nine people hospitalized.
Man crashes car during dispute, runs inside house, is shot and killed by homeowner, Ohio authorities say
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man who reportedly was trying to get away from a domestic dispute that caused him to crash his car ended up being shot and killed by a homeowner after he entered the residence without permission. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office tells WCPO Channel 9...
Ohio police rescued after suspect, arrested, jumps off 75 foot hill, drove wrong way on State Road
A man in Ohio was arrested after he was driving the wrong way on a state road. Officials say around 4:00 AM Wednesday they received a call that a motorist was traveling Southbound the wrong way in the North Bound lanes on State Route 7 in Jefferson County. The driver struck a truck while driving […]
Man killed in Springfield shooting; Suspect arrested
SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield man is facing murder charges in connection to a shooting death in the city last week. The shooting was reported Friday, Sept. 16, around 3:30 p.m. at the Mini Mart in the 900 block of Selma Road. Police found Nagongi Cann, 48, of Springfield, shot in the hip inside of a vehicle. He was flown to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.
List: Celebrate the first day of Fall in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When the clock strikes 9:04 p.m. on Thursday, it will officially be fall! And Ohio. Find It Here. launched its Fall in Ohio Campaign just in time. Check out all the fun, fall activities to do in Ohio this year. Haunted Ohio experiences:. Spend the night...
Middletown woman found not guilty by reason of insanity in death of sister
An insanity plea means the defendant at the time of the offense did not know, as a result of a severe mental disease or defect, the wrongfulness of their actions.
