Thad’s Three Things: Bills vs. Titans

Three things on the tip of my tongue as we near the end of yet another seemingly interminable wait for a Bills game…

A Late Game Changer?

Gabe Davis’ ankle injury from the final day of practice changes a large part of how this game is viewed. The Bills passing game is still their ‘fastball’ and Davis did nothing to dissuade any preseason excitement about his potential with a four catch, 88 yard, one touchdown performance in the season opener. He seems likely to remain one of the Bills primary targets all season long.

Without him, the Bills will need more from someone (or maybe multiple someones) else. Isaiah McKenzie was okay, but probably disappointing overall in his first game with a larger role in offense. Jamison Crowder did look good in limited opportunities. If Davis is out, Khalir Shakir or maybe even Isaiah Hodgins might also get a chance. Both were very impressive in the preseason.

The Bills do have plenty of options at receiver, not to mention that guy who wears number 14. They should be able to withstand any limitation or absence from Davis, even if they would prefer not to have to deal with it.

The other saver here is that Tennessee is will be without starting corner Khristian Fulton. That means the Titans may start two de facto rookies on the outside in Caleb Farley and Roger McCreary. McCreary is a rookie straight up. Farley played only three games his rookie season before suffering a season-ending injury last year. Even down their number two receiver, the Bills still have way too much advantage in talent and experience to think the super young Titan corners would be a problem.

The Battle(up)front

I thought one of the main reasons the Bills lost the last two meetings with Tennessee is because they were beaten at the line of scrimmage. Both on offense and on defense. I ran that thought by a bunch of Bills players this week and no one disputed it.

It’s going to hurt to be without Ed Oliver and probably Tim Settle for this game. Oliver had another really good performance last week to follow up a really good third season. However, I don’t think it’s a killer injury. From the moment I saw Oliver standing around on the sideline during practice this week, I thought it would be smarter for the Bills to give him whatever rest he needs rather than force him back in for week two.

Two of the big reasons why were the performances of Jordan Phillips and DaQuan Jones against the Rams. Both guys were good against the run and both were surprisingly excellent rushing the passer. It’s no shocker to see Phillips come up with a couple of sacks, but he was exceptional even beyond the plays where he reached Matt Stafford. Jones, for my money, was the Bills third best pass rusher. An eye-opening performance for a guy who is billed as primarily a run stopper. I think the Bills will be just fine on the defensive line.

Similarly, I think the week one performance on offense lends plenty of confidence to thinking their line can handle what a really good Tennessee defensive line will dish out. This might be the kind of game that is exactly the reason why the Bills brought in Roger Saffold. Ryan Bates had a difficult opener facing Aaron Donald, but he also has a tough edge to him that should work in a game like this. In what’s maybe a classic “if you can’t beat them, sign them” move, the Bills added both Saffold and David Quessenberry from the Tennessee 2021 starting offensive line.

The Bills are seen a bit as a finesse leaning team because they pass the ball so much. I think the traits of their offensive and defensive lines the last few years would also lend itself to that conclusion. I don’t think that’s the case this year, at least not through one game. We’ll get another good test of that assumption on Monday night.

More Youth Being Served

Even if the Titans start two rookies at corner, the more inexperienced battle deep will actually be when the Titans wideouts go up against the Bills defensive backs.

Dane Jackson seems fine even though he missed a practice in the middle of this week. He should be one of the Buffalo starters at corner. The Bills will likely again rotate in rookies Kaiir Elam and Christian Bedford on the other side. Tennessee has Robert Woods at receiver, but it was rookies Traylon Burks and Kyle Phillips who were the main receiving options in Tennessee’s season opener.

Burke is a first round project with an incredibly high ceiling. He has the athleticism to just out physical a Bills secondary which still runs on the smaller side. Phillips appears to be a super smart slot option who the Titans grabbed in the fifth round and loved in training camp. In fact, Phillips ran only 21 routes last week and was targeted on nine of them.

As long as the bills have Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde at safety, I don’t expect two rookies to present that much of a issue for buffalo. It is a little bit of an X-factor. We’ll talk more about both these guys a little later on.

Betting Things

Bills over 28.5 points. I think we probably could bet this every single week of the year and feel pretty good about it. My gut says the Bills find some way to get the 30 points, no matter what. The question is how many points does Tennessee score.

Traylon Burks over 31.5 yards receiving. Burks might hit this over on one play and there’s a good chance he might have plenty of 4th quarter garbage time to make it work if he doesn’t beat it earlier in the game. I really like Burks 40 yards plus for +154 on FanDuel.

Zack Moss anytime touchdown. Moss was the goal line running back in preseason and we never got a chance to see against the Rams if that was going to be the case in the regular season. You can still find him at +330 on various sites. Bet now before he scores one and that number comes down.

Also like: Philips over whatever (if you can find it). Ryan Tannehill over 209.5 yards passing (this number is so low, it feels dirty). Davis under 51.5 yards receiving (If that injury is any sort of legit playing time could be limited).

The Pick

This is one of many games where the Bills will have way more talent than the other team. So, of course they should win. I certainly have respect for Tennessee’s ability to run the ball with Derrick Henry and they’re coaching ability with Mike Vrabel. Even though they lost last week, both are still top 10 traits league wide. What the Titans did against Buffalo last two years cannot be disputed. The Titans are an official pain in the Bills neck until proven otherwise.

The Bills might want to skip with the whole turning the ball over four times thing this week. They got away with it last week, in large part, because the Rams were not prepared for week one and Josh Allen was playing a nothing can stop me game. That’s still not a dangerous game the Bills want to play every week. It won’t have to take a Super Bowl defending champ to beat Buffalo if they’re going to turn the ball over four times. It can be the Titans or the Dolphins or even the Lions who will make that hurt.

If Allen, Stefon Diggs and Von Miller play like they did last week, then all the above won’t matter. That’s the advantage of having lead stars like those three players. They can simply take games over and lock down wins.

The Bills are just too good and have too much of an advantage at too many spots to predict anything other than a Buffalo win. That’s even before we discuss the likely bump from BillsMafia in a home opener on Monday night that has all of Western New York and the bills locker room buzzing.

I think Tennessee will be respectable but I don’t think this game will be much in doubt into the fourth quarter. Give me the Bills to punctuate a season opening party at home 37-20.

