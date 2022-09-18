Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Downtown Carpinteria’s Crossroads: The Future of Linden Avenue
Carpinteria’s small-town identity may be going through some big changes soon, with three big-thinking developments slated to reshape the look and feel of the main strip on Linden Avenue. In a community typically resistant to change — full of residents not shy about voicing their displeasure with new developments — Carpinteria’s city leadership...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’sBurrito Week Is Back!
How to Celebrate Our Second Annual Seven-Day Stretch of $7 Burritos. Let’s be honest: Every week is burrito week in Santa Barbara. But when can you find 11 different burritos — from traditional to breakfast to vegetarian — all for just $7 apiece?
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Birding | Pishing for Fall Warblers
The time has arrived that many birders anticipate for long months: fall migration. There are a number of reasons the season is regarded with such fondness. With so many birds on the move, the diversity of what can be seen is huge. It’s also a time to brush up on skills. Many of the vireos, sparrows, and warblers passing though are lookalikes, so you really have to be alert as to which features are crucial for identification, for views are often brief. Lastly, the odds of finding something truly rare are much greater than at any other time of year, and this possibility drives many a birder to check likely spots.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara City Council Mandates Makeover for Downtown Parklets
State Street’s hodgepodge of parklets will soon get a more uniform look as Santa Barbara hammers out a permanent plan for the downtown promenade. The City Council voted Tuesday to enact design standards for the 44 outdoor spaces, mandating that — for the next two to five years of this “interim” period — new and existing structures must be stained or painted a dark hue that conforms with the historic district’s approved color palette.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Independent
Cabrillo Pavilion and Cabrillo Ball Park Receive Awards for Community Beautification
SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 21, 2022. Local nonprofit Santa Barbara Beautiful recently recognized two City properties during the organization’s 58th annual Awards Gala on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The newly renovated Cabrillo Pavilion received the coveted President’s Award for its outstanding contribution to Santa Barbara’s beauty. “The...
Santa Barbara Independent
SBAOR Member Appreciation Party 2022
Santa Barbara Association of Realtors held their annual Member Appreciation Party at the Santa Barbara Club on September 15, 2022. Members mingled to live music provided by the Brett Hunter Band. Sponsors of the event included Draper & Kramer Mortgage, US Bank, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, Cornerstone Home Lending, and Finance of America Mortgage. This is an evening of appreciation of and by the association for their members and the good works that they do in our community. (Photos by Jeff Chavolla)
Santa Barbara Independent
CALM Announces its Forever Name: CALM is CALM
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA. September 2022 – It is with joy that CALM announces our forever name!. For the last 52 years, CALM has advanced our mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. With a deep commitment to clinical excellence, our highly skilled clinicians have provided a robust continuum of care to transform lives and reinvest in our communities.
Santa Barbara Independent
ON the Beat | TRAP Grooves into 25th Year, at Santa Barbara’s Lobero
From the hard-to-believe files, TRAP is turning 25, with an eye to semi-retirement. Saturday, September 24’s all-star fundraising soiree at the Lobero Theatre, part of a long-standing tradition, will serve as both a post-pandemic celebration and an emotional swan song for one of the worthier music-therapy projects in the region.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Barbara Independent
Society Matters | S.B. Yacht Club’s Charity Regatta Benefits VNA Health
On September 10, the Santa Barbara Yacht Club (SBYC) hosted one of Santa Barbara’s most enjoyable fundraisers —- its 18th annual Charity Regatta to raise funds for VNA Health (formerly Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care), which provides comprehensive home health and personal care services. A midday champagne brunch...
Santa Barbara Independent
City of Goleta Announces Street Sweeping Program Updates for Eastern Goleta￼
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, September 21, 2022 – The City of Goleta has taken feedback from the community about its Street Sweeping program and updated the routes and schedule for Eastern Goleta. Please note that the street sweeping program for...
Santa Barbara Independent
Mary Jane Mazzella
Mary Jane Mazzella passed away on August 12th, 2022, surrounded by friends and family at the Serenity House. She was born in Los Angeles and raised in Palos Verdes. After leaving Palos Verdes, she lived in Hollywood where she met and married Rudy Mazzella. She later lived in Malibu and then Ojai. While working at the Oaks in Ojai she took a position at their sister spa at The Palms in Palm Springs where she began her career in esthetics. A few years later she found her forever home in the Old San Roque area of Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Independent
US 101 Butterfly Lane Pedestrian Undercrossing Re-opens Following Improvement Project
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A major improvement project of the US Highway 101 Pedestrian Undercrossing at Butterfly Lane in Montecito is complete. A 24/7 closure of the undercrossing since November 2021 has allowed for the construction of walls and stairways compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Construction activities before the full opening included electrical work, landscaping, irrigation and the installation of fences, gates, and railings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Barbara Independent
Marc and Lynne Benioff Give $60 Million to UC Santa Barbara in Support of Ocean Research
This story was originally posted by UCSB’s The Current. Driven to improve and safeguard the health of our oceans through science and technology, Marc and Lynne Benioff have made a gift of $60 million to UC Santa Barbara, one of the world’s most important marine research centers. The...
Santa Barbara Independent
‘A Collector’s Eye: Selections from the Rupp Collection’ at the Clay Studio in Goleta
Celebrate the handmade elegance of pottery at the Clay Studio in Goleta, where A Collector’s Eye: Selections from the Rupp Collection, the personal pottery collection of Chris Rupp, is on view through September 30. Rupp (a well-regarded artist himself, as well as an instructor of art at Westmont College...
Santa Barbara Independent
Ronald L. Romero
Ronald Romero, of Lompoc, passed away peacefully, in his home surrounded by his girls, a month shy of his 88th birthday. He joins his loving wife Bernice, to whom he was married to for 57 years, prior to her passing in February 2021. Ron or “The Bear” as he liked...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Public Library Receives $1.4M+ Grant from State Library for Facility Improvements
SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 20, 2022. Santa Barbara Public Library is a recipient of a significant investment of funding for infrastructure improvements from the California State Library. Governor Newsom announced $254 million in grants to public libraries in 172 cities across 34 counties to renovate and improve facilities across the state. This is the first round of the California State Library’s $439 million Building Forward Library Improvement Grant Program – the largest investment in public library infrastructure in California history.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Sees Healthy Spike in City Revenues
While not quite the Treasure of the Sierra Madre, the healthy spike in city revenues — bed taxes and sales taxes combined — have many in City Hall salivating on where the unexpected revenues might best be spent. Bed taxes collected in the month of August ($3.59 million) came in nearly 20 percent higher than budgeted, and sales tax revenues for the fiscal year 2022 ($28.5 million) are 22.7 higher than anticipated. The higher-than-expected bed taxes reflect the enduring strength of tourist demand for hotel beds and the high rates currently being charged. The real action at the City Council is now shifting to the Finance Committee, which is in charge of allocating the unexpected inflow.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Sees Big Jump in Applications for Concealed Weapons Permits
Since the Supreme Court opened up the rights of U.S. citizens to obtain concealed weapons permits on June 22, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has received 125 new applications. Of those, three have been denied and the rest are still awaiting final determination. In June, the Supreme Court...
Santa Barbara Independent
One805 Live! Comes Alive to Support Santa Barbara’s First Responders
Contributing photographer Ingrid Bostrom has a wonderful gallery of the group of legendary musicians who rocked Santa Barbara with an all-star line-up at One805 Live! on Saturday, September 17 at a beautiful private estate — all in support of our first responders. One805 is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, raising funds...
Santa Barbara Independent
Jagmohan Tulsidas Hiranandani
On the evening of August 29, 2022, with family by his side, Jagmohan Tulsidas Hiranandani (aka Jack Hira), passed away peacefully at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital from complications of multiple myeloma cancer. Jack was 74 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tulsidas and Devi Hiranandani, and a sister Mira Khilnani. Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years Susan, son Daniel (fiancée Shaunah), daughter Jennifer (Justin), granddaughters Hailey, Laila, and Paisley Stuler, brothers Dhanraj, Shyam, Jagdish, sister Renu, their respective spouses, many nieces, nephews and extended family in the U.S. and India.
Comments / 0