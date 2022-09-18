Read full article on original website
Related
coladaily.com
Irmo gets ready for 48th annual Okra Strut
The town of Irmo is preparing for another year of the annual Okra Strut. Many individuals in the Midlands will strut their way to the free festival this weekend for two days of family fun and entertainment. Irmo’s festival dates back to the early 1970s when the Lake Murray-Irmo Woman’s...
thenewirmonews.com
Lexington Medical Center Irmo Okra Strut 2022 Schedule of entertainment
The Root Doctors, they continue to be the southeast’s premiere party band playing all our your favorite cover tunes new and old. Cowboy Mouth, For over two decades Cowboy Mouth has dished up it’s unique style of rock & Roll gumbo. It is sure to be a raucous, redemptive live music experience.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Kudzu Staffing-Columbia Branch Celebrates Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening in Lexington
Hill Construction joined the owners of Kudzu Staffing with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Greater Lexington Chamber of Commerce. The Kudzu Staffing Columbia Branch is off Hwy. 1 on Brookside Parkway. Located in The Barn at Brookside multi-tenant office, Kudzu has been serving staffing needs in the Upstate, Columbia, Charleston, Fort Mill as well as Augusta and Savannah, GA since 2006.
coladaily.com
Dale Eugene Russell
A celebration of the life of Dale Eugene Russell, 81, will be held Saturday, September 24th, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel. Dale is the last surviving son of Clifford and Ophelia Russell. He was raised on the beach of Galveston, Texas. He was a Navy Veteran, where he was an Aircraft Mechanic, whose years took him to Iceland, Spain, and ended up on a ship bound for Cuba in the Bay of Pigs incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coladaily.com
New residential conversion, 5th and Sloan, brings urban charm to Rosewood area
Residents in the Rosewood community will soon have new neighbors to welcome as leasing at 5th and Sloan ramps up. The 9,400 sq ft site is the old Rosewood Community Church, formerly the Rosewood Baptist Church location; the building was listed for sale in 2019 and purchased by Cason Development Group.
cn2.com
Construction Tour of E & J Gallo Winery, Some Operations Set to Begin in October
FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The world’s largest wine company, E and J Gallo Winery is less than a month away from opening part of its facility in Chester County. This comes after the company announced in 2021 it would be establishing an East Coast production facility and distribution center in Fort Lawn.
coladaily.com
Lexington One honors eight teachers with Michelin Golden Apple Teacher Grants
The Lexington District One Educational Foundation recently awarded eight Michelin Golden Apple Teacher Grant Awards to deserving recipients in the district. According to the district, fall grant awards totaled $2,000 and will positively impact 2,338 students in six schools in the district. The following teachers were recipients of the Educational...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia, Bishopville residents snag winning Mega Millions lottery tickets
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Two South Carolinians are a little richer tonight. Lottery officials say someone in Columbia and Bishopville chose the correct numbers for the Mega Millions drawing and almost took it all. One of the tickets was a $50 thousand dollar winner that was sold to here in Columbia. The ticket was purchased at the Shiv Food Mart in the 1600 block of Beltline Boulevard, while a second ticket for $10 thousand dollars was sold from the Lucknow Mini Mart along Lucknow Road in Bishopville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
coladaily.com
Frank Andrew Polomsky, Jr.
Frank Andrew Polomsky, Jr., 81, of Santee, died on Tuesday, September 21, 2022. Born in Jacksonville, Arkansas, on February 8, 1941, he was a son of the late Frank Andrew Polomsky, Sr. and Dorothy Dean Machett Polomsky. Mr. Polomsky served in the US Navy and enjoyed his work with Nuclear Medicine. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing and traveling with his wife.
Which are the best days to go to the State Fair? This schedule will help you plan your visit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair opens on October 12 and runs for 12 days, through October 23. That's 12 days to eat, ride, visit farm animals, take in some fine art and beautiful baked goods ... but which day is the best to go?. Here's a...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Animal Services extending free pet adoptions event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Animal Services is continuing their free pet adoptions event. The special runs until Saturday, September 24th. If you’re ready to find your next fur-ever friend head to the shelter located on Humane Lane in Columbia!
thepeoplesentinel.com
Healing Springs Country Store Reopens
Just a few years ago, while visiting family, Sophan Tauch walked into Blackville’s Healing Springs Country Store for the first time. She didn’t realize then that divine intervention was preparing to change her life path. However, she believes it’s clear now. God directed her coast to coast, journeying...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abccolumbia.com
Publix hosting hiring event on Sept. 22
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Publix is hiring at all locations. The company will be hosting interviews at all stores on Thursday, September 22 from 1 pm to 4 pm. Apply at apply.publix.jobs or stop by your local Publix store. No appointment needed.
thenewirmonews.com
Chapin angler wins 2022 Strike King Bassmaster
Connor Cartmell of Chapin and Andrew Vereen of Murrells Inlet brought home the grand prize of $5,000 at the 2022 Strike King Bassmaster College Series National Championship on Sunday, September 4th held in Winyah Bay in Georgetown, SC. With a three-day total of 40 pounds, 2 ounces, and home waters for Vereen, he and Cartmell earned the National Championship victory.
WIS-TV
Midlands hit by another earthquake
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There has been another reported Earthquake near the town of Elgin. According to the USGS, the earthquake was a magnitude of 1.3. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13th
Columbia, South Carolina - The lights and sounds of the South Carolina State Fair will be a little lower from 10 a.m.-noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, when the S.C. State Fair hosts it’s first-ever Sensory-Friendly Morning. During Sensory-Friendly Morning, the S.C. State Fair will create an environment designed with children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders in mind. The goal for the morning is to enable families who have a member, whether child or adult, with special needs to visit, explore and enjoy the fair.
wach.com
Columbia-Richland Fire responds to laundry room fire at Columbia home
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say a house fire on Fox Squirrel Circle has left two people displaced. The fire broke out Monday afternoon in the laundry room of the house, official said. Firefighters say they found smoke coming from the roof line of the house once they arrived.
WIS-TV
Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
thenewirmonews.com
Irmo zoning change sparks complaints
Plans for a commercial development on a 30-acre site at Dreher Shoals Road and Farming Creek Road stalled Tuesday after several residents voiced concerns at the Irmo Town Council meeting about the impact on nearby residential communities. An ordinance that would change zoning for the area from fringe agricultural to...
Comments / 0