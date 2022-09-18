Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Injuries Reported In Peru Crash On Route 251 Bridge
Injuries were reported in a multiple vehicle wreck in Peru. Police and paramedics were called just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon about a crash just north of the bridge on Route 251 over the Illinois River. One person was said to be laying on the ground immediately after the wreck. Traffic on Route 251 was rerouted in the area of the crash for nearly an hour.
Central Illinois Proud
When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
KWQC
This week in weather history: Earliest measurable snow in the QC
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The month of September is known for having big weather swings. Record highs were observed Tuesday, and this week back in 1942 the Quad Cities and surrounding areas experience accumulating snow. September 25, 1942 is the earliest measurable snow in the Quad Cities. A storms...
1470 WMBD
Storm damage throughout Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. – There was some thought among forecasters the severe weather that moved through northern and central Illinois late Sunday night would miss the Peoria area. The National Weather Service says 60 mile per hour wind gusts were reported at the height of the storms in parts of Peoria and Tazewell Counties.
starvedrock.media
Traffic Light Repairs Coming For Oglesby Intersection
A busy intersection on the west end of Oglesby may soon stop being a flashing 4-way stop. The Oglesby City Council on Monday placed on file a $35,000 bid to replace a traffic light control box at Orlando Smith Road and West Walnut Street south of Illinois Valley Community College. The box was likely hit by lightning back on August 29th. The intersection's lights have been flashing red ever since.
25newsnow.com
3-vehicle crash on War Memorial Dr. leaves 3 with minor injuries
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on War Memorial Drive Thursday morning. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says one of those persons had to be extricated and all were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened...
Mendota Reporter
Sublette residents concerned for public safety
SUBLETTE — Sublette residents expressed their concerns for public safety to the Sublette Village Board and a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy at a recent meeting. The Sublette Village Board met for its monthly meeting on Monday, Sept. 12. All members were present except trustees Mackenzie Belan and Jeff Meyers.
starvedrock.media
Mail Carrier Hurt In Route 6 Wreck East Of Utica
A mail carrier was checked out at a hospital after a wreck between Utica and Ottawa. Utica firefighters were called about a two-vehicle crash just past 12:30 Tuesday afternoon on Route 6 at the “Osage Curves”. An SUV and a mail truck were involved in the wreck. The postal worker was taken to OSF in Ottawa while the other driver refused medical treatment.
KWQC
Police: Child on bike hit by vehicle in Kewanee
Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said students are safe and that school is operating normally. Quad Cites Marathon will impact traffic on several streets in Bettendorf Sunday. The Quad Cities Marathon should be off Bettendorf streets by approximately 11:00 a.m. New mental health services for Genesis cardiac patients provided by...
Central Illinois Proud
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 4 AM
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Severe Thunder Storm Watch is in effect for the entire viewing area until 4 AM. Some storms could produce large hail, damaging winds, and even a chance for a tornado or two. Storms formed earlier this evening in Iowa and have since moved closer to our viewing area.
1470 WMBD
Three hospitalized after three-vehicle Peoria accident
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash not far from Northwoods Mall Thursday morning. Peoria Police say the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on West War Memorial Drive near Brandywine. One of the three people had to be extricated...
25newsnow.com
Peoria homeowners turn to high-tech filter to remove ‘forever’ chemicals from water
PEORIA (25 News Now) - BL Plumbing owner Shannon Lamie did something he’s never done before as a part of his plumbing business. He installed a filter meant to catch persistent particles known as “forever chemicals.”. Tiny plastic particles can come off common household materials, get in the...
nrgmediadixon.com
City of Dixon Swinging for the Fences as They Attempt to Win $3 Million ITEP Grant
The City of Dixon is swinging for the fences again as they are in pursuit of a $3 million Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program or ITEP grant. During the Dixon City Council meeting Monday night, the council held a public hearing to discuss the grant and the project it would be used for. It was explained how the grant would be added to other grants for the extension, improvement and creation of pedestrian pathways along the riverfront and beyond.
ourquadcities.com
City acquires former church campus for $3.1 million
The City of Moline has announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church property known as its Bridgepointe 485 campus. The landmark property at 1 Montgomery Drive is the center point of the future riverfront redevelopment area made possible by the demolition of the former Interstate 74 Bridge, a news release says. Heritage purchased the 119,114 square-foot building that sits on seven acres of prime riverfront property in 2017 to serve its congregation’s needs and to offer services to the Moline community.
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary report: Cash, credit cards, meds stolen from several vehicles in Galesburg
Cash and cards were reported stolen from a wallet at 6:54 p.m. Sunday. The victim explained that he believed the theft occurred while he was inside HyVee Gas, 1925 N. Henderson St., between 3:50 and 4:05 p.m. He later discovered that his wife’s wallet, which was in a diaper bag in his vehicle, had been emptied of its content, including $160, and bank and credit cards.
wcsjnews.com
Two Men Accused of Dealing Meth in Livingston County
Two men from Charleston, Illinois are accused of dealing large amounts of meth in Livingston County. The Livingston County Proactive Unit arrested 38-year-old David Stites and 57-year-old Kevin Hickman in Pontiac on September 19th. This comes after an ongoing narcotics investigation. During the investigation, over 56 grams of meth, US...
Central Illinois Proud
City of Peoria preparing for possibility of migrant buses arriving
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The controversy over immigration at the nation’s southern border has become an issue of increasing concern in Central Illinois. WMBD learned Tuesday that Peoria is now in the planning phase for taking on migrant arrivals. So far, republican governors in southern border states have sent many to cities like New York, Washington, and Chicago.
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Seriously Injured in Semi Rollover
Just after 8:00 am Friday morning, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 4600 block of North Silver Creek Rd in reference to an overturned semi-truck/dump trailer. An investigation revealed a Mack semi-truck loaded with ag lime, being driven by 78-year-old Roger Watts of Oregon failed to reduce speed while navigating a curve in the roadway. The truck/trailer was unable to maintain control and overturned.
starvedrock.media
Two Written Up for Violating Peru Ordinances on Burning, Shoplifting
Leaves will be falling soon, and while you may be tempted to burn a pile or two after raking them up, you're reminded that Peru has an ordinance against burning. On Monday afternoon, 32-year-old Jacob Kain of Plain Street was charged with violating the city ordinance against burning. And, it...
ksal.com
Three Killed in Crash
A two-vehicle crash in rural Dickinson County killed three people late Tuesday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened when a Dodge Dakota pickup truck which was making a u-turn on K-15 Highway was hit by a Kenworth semi. The pickup entered a ditch and flipped onto its roof. The semi entered a ditch and came to rest in a field.
