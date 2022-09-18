The City of Dixon is swinging for the fences again as they are in pursuit of a $3 million Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program or ITEP grant. During the Dixon City Council meeting Monday night, the council held a public hearing to discuss the grant and the project it would be used for. It was explained how the grant would be added to other grants for the extension, improvement and creation of pedestrian pathways along the riverfront and beyond.

DIXON, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO