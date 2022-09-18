ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Park, WA

Comments / 40

Chasing Waterfalls
3d ago

Mayor Bowser-Wowser has initiated a "Skunk" recruitment program to supplement and strengthen the Washington Metropolitan police department. [ Merrick Garland is looking to bolster his 'stinking-F.B.I.' with an infusion of Skunk Agents ] #Bill-Barr-concurs

Reply(3)
15
Gigi May
3d ago

Maybe these skunks should be on the police force. in case of stand-off with someone, just send in the skunks!

Reply
9
Maceo Alredgeel
4d ago

All praises and adoration belong to Abba Father and his son Jesus Christ my rock and savior 🙏♥️🙏 Amen

Reply(4)
6
Related
mocoshow.com

California Woman Arrested for Committing Lottery Ticket Scam in Montgomery County; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit have arrested 54-year-old Daisy Castillo Badillo, of Los Angeles, CA, for stealing $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident via a lottery ticket scam. Detectives encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Teen Girls Believed To Be Together Reported Missing By Families In Loudoun County

An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Virginia as they attempt to locate a pair of teen girls believed to be together who have been reported missing. The families of Gabriella “Gabby” Benitez and Adriana Membreno, both 14, were reported missing in Loudoun County after last being seen in the overnight hours of Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to police.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

DC Police K9 found dead in patrol car

WASHINGTON — DC Police are mourning the loss of their beloved teammate and K9 companion, Rocket who was an explosives detection dog for the Special Operation Division. The dog was found inside a DC Police K9 car parked in the 2800 block of New York Ave. in Northeast, D.C. late Monday morning by his handler. Officials said that all of DC Police's K9 cars have a temperature monitor alarm system. This system is meant to activate when the interior of the car exceeds a safe temperature, according to officials.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
Deer Park, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Deer Park, WA
City
Washington, DC
WUSA

DC Police: Man shot on Valley Avenue, Southeast

WASHINGTON — Police say a man was shot Monday evening in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the man was shot in the 900 block of Valley Avenue near Wheeler Road and one weapon has been recovered. No further identifying information has been confirmed about the victim....
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Skunk#Wandering Skunk Sprays#Javascript
DC News Now

Two men dead after reported break-in, shooting in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a double deadly shooting that they described as a “targeted incident” Tuesday morning. Officers with the Hyattsville Police Department received a call about the incident at a home in the 5600 block of 30th Ave. around 12:15 a.m. When they got to the area, […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SCSO: Man stabs friend near Airway Heights, assaults medics trying to help him

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of stabbing his friend and assaulting first responders was arrested near Airway Heights on Saturday. At around 10:45 p.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported stabbing at 2200 N. Craig Road. Deputies found a stabbed victim inside his home and was provided medical treatment. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Maryland State Police Investigators Crack 2006 Cold Case After Woman Found Near I-70 Rest Stop

Sixteen years after a young woman was found killed on I-70 in Frederick County, a suspect has been apprehended for her murder, state police announced. White Springs, Florida resident Garry Artman, 64, has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and second-degree assault for allegedly killing Dusty Myriah Shuck, 24, of Silver City, New Mexico in May 2006.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Police: Driver clocked doing 136 in 55 mph zone

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A driver is scheduled to head to court in December after police said the driver was going more than 80 miles per hour above the posted speed limit near Dulles International Airport Saturday night. The Fairfax County Police Department said an officer from its Sully District Station stopped […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Three Suspects Arrested In Connection With Armed Carjacking At Gas Station

BOWIE, Md. – The Strategic Investigations Division’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit located and arrested three suspects in connection with a carjacking at a gas station in Bowie on Wednesday. The suspects are 19-year-old Antonio Tate, 19-year-old Kyree Hubbard and 21-year-old Donell Williams. All three suspects are from Washington, DC.
BOWIE, MD
WUSA9

Fairfax Co. driver busted going 136 mph faces reckless driving charge

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County are urging drivers to slow down after an officer pulled over a driver going 136 mph over the weekend. Fairfax County Police shared a photo of the citation on Twitter. They said the officer stopped the car on Route 28 northbound near Frying Pan Road Saturday evening. The driver now faces a reckless driving charge. If they are found guilty, the driver will face up to a year in jail, a hefty fine and may have their license suspended, police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

562K+
Followers
61K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy