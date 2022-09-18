Mayor Bowser-Wowser has initiated a "Skunk" recruitment program to supplement and strengthen the Washington Metropolitan police department. [ Merrick Garland is looking to bolster his 'stinking-F.B.I.' with an infusion of Skunk Agents ] #Bill-Barr-concurs
Maybe these skunks should be on the police force. in case of stand-off with someone, just send in the skunks!
All praises and adoration belong to Abba Father and his son Jesus Christ my rock and savior 🙏♥️🙏 Amen
Related
K9 Found Dead Inside Police Vehicle On Sweltering DC Morning
California Woman Arrested for Committing Lottery Ticket Scam in Montgomery County; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
Teen Girls Believed To Be Together Reported Missing By Families In Loudoun County
DC Police K9 found dead in patrol car
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maryland Teen Found Hiding Underneath Crashed Car Arrested For Armed Robbery, Several At Large
DC Police: Man shot on Valley Avenue, Southeast
Washington Woman Charged With Nearly Killing 1-Year-Old After She Became Frustrated With His Crying, Court Documents Say
Police kill man who allegedly pointed gun at them in Riverdale Park
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two men dead after reported break-in, shooting in Hyattsville
Investigators 'Identify And Dismantle' Major Drug Operation In Frederick County, Sheriff Says
SCSO: Man stabs friend near Airway Heights, assaults medics trying to help him
Moses Lake couple last seen at Spokane Airport reported missing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Skeletal remains identified 2 years after being found in Spotsylvania
Maryland State Police Investigators Crack 2006 Cold Case After Woman Found Near I-70 Rest Stop
3 Dead Cattle, 2 More Injured by Wolves in Northeast Washington in Last Month
Police: Driver clocked doing 136 in 55 mph zone
Oxon Hill Popeyes Killer Sentenced For Stabbing Man Who Cut In Line For Food
BREAKING: Fake Active Shooter Report Targets DC High School, Police Say
Three Suspects Arrested In Connection With Armed Carjacking At Gas Station
Fairfax Co. driver busted going 136 mph faces reckless driving charge
Outsider.com
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 40