WASHINGTON — DC Police are mourning the loss of their beloved teammate and K9 companion, Rocket who was an explosives detection dog for the Special Operation Division. The dog was found inside a DC Police K9 car parked in the 2800 block of New York Ave. in Northeast, D.C. late Monday morning by his handler. Officials said that all of DC Police's K9 cars have a temperature monitor alarm system. This system is meant to activate when the interior of the car exceeds a safe temperature, according to officials.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO