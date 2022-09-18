Read full article on original website
Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To CollapseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Opinion: Kliff Kingsbury took defending his quarterback a little too farEugene AdamsGlendale, AZ
Popular Taco Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FMesa, AZ
ABC 15 News
Phoenix among Top 10 Best Taco Cities in U.S.
PHOENIX — A new survey is giving Phoenicians extra reason to grab some tacos on Taco Tuesday. The new data from Clever Real Estate shows Phoenix as the 9th best city in the U.S. to get tacos. The company analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Roaming...
Deadline to register to vote for November election less than 2 weeks away
PHOENIX — The voter registration deadline in Arizona is less than two weeks away. As we celebrate National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, there is an all-out effort to get people registered in time for the November election. The Maricopa County Election Department set up shop outside the Kerr...
HonorHealth one of first in nation to showcase new heart arrhythmia technology
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — HonorHealth’s Cardiovascular Center of Excellence at Scottsdale Shea Medical Center got the Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation System earlier this year. Since then, they’ve better treated several patients with both complex and routine heart arrhythmias. “The original form of this technology was a little clunky,...
Mobile home parks join forces, take concerns of being kicked out to Phoenix City Council
PHOENIX — Homeowners of three mobile home parks took their concerns straight to Phoenix City Council Wednesday. “This is not just a notice to get out,” said Weldon Court resident Priscilla Salazar. “We are going to be homeless.”. Residents at Periwinkle, Las Casita, and Weldon Court mobile...
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm and humid, still a chance of isolated storms
PHOENIX — Rain showers moved through the Valley again Thursday night and there's still a chance for more on Friday. With dew points in the 60s, it's going to be another humid day too. As temperatures heat up throughout the day on Friday, storms will fire up in the...
Phoenix continues looking toward more sustainable future
We live in a world where energy is becoming more valuable and increasingly in demand. Which is why cities across the Valley have installed solar panels in unique locations, to help take some weight off the grid. The Burton Barr Central Library located at 1221 North Central Ave in Phoenix...
SR 238 shut down completely due to flooding between Maricopa and Gila Bend
MARICOPA, AZ — Arizona Department of Transportation officials say SR 238 is shut down almost entirely due to storm flooding. The department said Thursday the roadway is closed in both directions from Maricopa to Gila Bend. It was originally shut down Wednesday night after a stormy Wednesday brought heavy...
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-21-22
Monsoon storms brought measurable rain to the Valley overnight and into Wednesday morning, with storm chances continuing into the first day of fall on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley until 11 p.m. Wednesday while Flood Watches are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, near the Grand Canyon, and all across northeastern Arizona through Thursday.
Tucson man arrested after killing, dismembering man he kidnapped over money dispute, police say
PHOENIX — A Tucson man has been jailed in connection to the murder and dismemberment of a man kidnapped from a Phoenix home last week. According to police documents, officers were initially called to investigate a possible kidnapping from a home in West Phoenix on Monday. A woman reportedly...
Equine therapy helping first responders
A therapy farm in Scottsdale is using horses to help police and firefighters. Hunkapi Farms is offering free equine therapy to first responders and the military. "It's something we've become extremely passionate about," said Terra Schadd, the group's executive director. She said the stress and exposure to traumatic events has...
PD: Person hospitalized after shooting involving Phoenix officers
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say officers were involved in a shooting in the area of Interstate 17 and Greenway Road Thursday night. Officials say the incident started as a separate call at a residence near 31st Avenue and Greenway Road. A man allegedly left the residence with at least...
Crash involving multiple vehicles in north Phoenix near 23rd Ave and Happy Valley Rd
PHOENIX — Three people are hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in north Phoenix. At about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Phoenix Fire crews were called to the intersection at 23rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road for reports of a crash. When crews arrived they located multiple vehicles involved with at least...
Police: 2 bodies found in front of home near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a home near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road early Thursday morning. Police say two people, a man, and a woman, were found dead in the driveway of the home. They have been identified by police as 45-year-old...
Pedestrian hit, killed by driver who may have been impaired, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX — One person was killed in a crash involving a pedestrian in Phoenix Monday night. The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road. Police say a man reportedly crossed Camelback Road mid-block when he was struck by a westbound vehicle. The man was...
Family set to sue MCSO over jailhouse murder
The family of a man who was beaten to death by a cellmate inside the Maricopa County Fourth Avenue Jail has filed a $5 million settlement demand, alleging a systemic failure to keep pre-trial detainees safe. An attorney for the mother and children of Steven Lemus filed the notice of...
High cost of food has shoppers changing their spending habits
PHOENIX — What many are stocking up on at the grocery store looks a lot different these days. Shoppers ABC15 spoke with say they’ve stopped buying organic. Others say they are buying less meat and instead buying more rice and beans. Some are even changing their daily routines.
Before paying any application fees, check with the complex and make sure you're seeing the most recent rates.
PHOENIX — $950 for a two-bedroom apartment... too good to be true?. Rent prices are so high in the Valley, that if you find what looks like a great deal, you might just pay the application fees and grab it. Sometimes, however, renters find that deal isn't what it...
