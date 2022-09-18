ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

ABC 15 News

Throwing a party? Let Az Bounce bring the fun and Az Letters do the decor!

Az Bounce & Co and Az Letters & Co are paid sponsors of Sonoran Living. AZ Bounce & Co is Arizona's Modern Bounce house company. We offer modern bounce houses for any occasion and stylist celebrations. Serving areas in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Paradise Valley, Chandler & surrounding cities.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix among Top 10 Best Taco Cities in U.S.

PHOENIX — A new survey is giving Phoenicians extra reason to grab some tacos on Taco Tuesday. The new data from Clever Real Estate shows Phoenix as the 9th best city in the U.S. to get tacos. The company analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Roaming...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

HonorHealth one of first in nation to showcase new heart arrhythmia technology

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — HonorHealth’s Cardiovascular Center of Excellence at Scottsdale Shea Medical Center got the Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation System earlier this year. Since then, they’ve better treated several patients with both complex and routine heart arrhythmias. “The original form of this technology was a little clunky,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix continues looking toward more sustainable future

We live in a world where energy is becoming more valuable and increasingly in demand. Which is why cities across the Valley have installed solar panels in unique locations, to help take some weight off the grid. The Burton Barr Central Library located at 1221 North Central Ave in Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

SR 238 shut down completely due to flooding between Maricopa and Gila Bend

MARICOPA, AZ — Arizona Department of Transportation officials say SR 238 is shut down almost entirely due to storm flooding. The department said Thursday the roadway is closed in both directions from Maricopa to Gila Bend. It was originally shut down Wednesday night after a stormy Wednesday brought heavy...
MARICOPA, AZ
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-21-22

Monsoon storms brought measurable rain to the Valley overnight and into Wednesday morning, with storm chances continuing into the first day of fall on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley until 11 p.m. Wednesday while Flood Watches are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, near the Grand Canyon, and all across northeastern Arizona through Thursday.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Equine therapy helping first responders

A therapy farm in Scottsdale is using horses to help police and firefighters. Hunkapi Farms is offering free equine therapy to first responders and the military. "It's something we've become extremely passionate about," said Terra Schadd, the group's executive director. She said the stress and exposure to traumatic events has...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woodside Homes is now in Glendale offering up 2 different types of communities.

Woodside Homes is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living. Your home should be your sanctuary - a space as unique as you are, equipped to help you and your loved ones live a little easier. That's why for more than 40 years, Woodside Homes has gone beyond designing and building beautiful homes in the Southwest and on the West Coast.
GLENDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

PD: Person hospitalized after shooting involving Phoenix officers

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say officers were involved in a shooting in the area of Interstate 17 and Greenway Road Thursday night. Officials say the incident started as a separate call at a residence near 31st Avenue and Greenway Road. A man allegedly left the residence with at least...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Family set to sue MCSO over jailhouse murder

The family of a man who was beaten to death by a cellmate inside the Maricopa County Fourth Avenue Jail has filed a $5 million settlement demand, alleging a systemic failure to keep pre-trial detainees safe. An attorney for the mother and children of Steven Lemus filed the notice of...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

High cost of food has shoppers changing their spending habits

PHOENIX — What many are stocking up on at the grocery store looks a lot different these days. Shoppers ABC15 spoke with say they’ve stopped buying organic. Others say they are buying less meat and instead buying more rice and beans. Some are even changing their daily routines.
