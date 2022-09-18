WATCH: Yankees Judge First to Hit 59 Home Runs in Season Since Stanton

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 59th home run of the 2022 Major League Baseball season Sunday afternoon, off Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Luis Perdomo at American Family Field in Milwaukee. Judge is now just two home runs shy of tying Roger Maris' American League home run record.

With the bases empty and two out, Judge ripped a 1-2 pitch from Luis Perdomo well over the left field wall. It was his 59th home run of the 2022 MLB season and his second of the day.

Judge hit home run number 58 in the third inning Sunday , another solo shot.

Judge is now the first player to hit 59 home runs or more in a single season since his teammate Giancarlo Stanton hit 59 as a member of the Miami Marlins in 2017, earning him National League MVP honors.

Stanton and Judge are the only two players to hit 58 or more home runs since Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard hit 58 in 2006 .

Through 142 games, Judge now has 59 home runs. He is just two shy of tying Yankees great Roger Maris for the single-season American League home run record of 61, a record Maris set in the 1961 season.

Judge will have 16 games to hit two home runs to tie Maris.

With 59 home runs through 142 games, Judge is on pace to finish the 2022 season with 65 home runs, which would be a new American League record.

The Yankees will have Monday off, then host the Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium this week.