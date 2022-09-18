Astros' Valdez Sets Quality Start Record in Series Win Over the A's

Framber Valdez threw his 25th consecutive quality start Sunday in the Houston Astros' final bout against the American League West this season.

In terms of quality starts, Framber Valdez has been automatic. Entering Sunday with 24 consecutive quality starts, Valdez kept the streak going, setting the Major League Baseball record with his 25th consecutive quality start, as the Houston Astros finished their course in the American League West.

The Oakland A's saw their only runs of the contest in the sixth inning against Valdez with Dermis García driving in a pair. But even as he continued his streak of allowing three or less runs over six or more innings, the lefty was given the hook after six frames and only 87 pitches.

Valdez yielded his two runs on four hits and one walk, striking out seven Oakland batters. And while the Astros hurler etched his name into the record book, his offense posted 11 runs against the young pitching staff of the A's.

Houston clobbered the ball early, putting up a five spot in the third inning. Yordan Álvarez cleared the bases on a double, and Alex Bregman followed with his own. Yuli Gurriel topped off the frame driving home Bregman.

But the story on the offensive side was from an improbable contributor out of the nine hole. Martín Maldonado went 4-for-4 with four runs scored and four driven in behind his 13th home run of the year and three singles.

It marked Maldonado's first four-hit night since May 31, 2015. The Astros added two more runs in the fourth inning and followed with four runs between the sixth and the seventh frames.

Houston routed Oakland on 11 runs via 15 hits with the every starter in the lineup besides Trey Mancini recording a knock. With a win over the A's, the Astros improved their magic number for an American League West title to two while a Seattle Mariners' loss Sunday evening could lower it to one.

The Astros return to action at 5:40 p.m. Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays on the road. With Hunter Brown available in the bullpen, Luis García is scheduled to start against right-hander Drew Rasmussen.

