Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman Talks Rees/Pyne Viral Moment, Steve Angeli, Bye Week Plans
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman addressed a number of topics during his Thursday press conference, including the caught on camera moment between Tommy Rees and Drew Pyne
und.com
Notre Dame Mourns the Loss of Track and Field Assistant Coach Adam Beltran
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – University of Notre Dame track and field assistant coach of 15 years, Adam Beltran, passed away Wednesday, September 21, after a battle with cancer. He was 46. “It was my pleasure to work with Adam over the last 8 years,” Matt Sparks, the Hatherly-Piane Director...
und.com
Irish finalize 2022-23 ACC schedule
With less than two months until the start of the 2022-23 Notre Dame women’s basketball slate, the ACC schedule is here. The rundown includes 18 games, with two dates scheduled against Boston College, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Syracuse. The Irish will open conference play a week before Christmas with a...
WNDU
ND Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees fires up QB Drew Pyne during Cal game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As a junior, Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne made his first career start under center on Saturday against Cal. And after overcoming a slow start that saw the offense go three-and-out in the their first four drives, he did enough to help the Irish win their first game of the season.
und.com
Bobby Bayliss Hidden Duals
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame men’s tennis team kicks off fall action this weekend as they play at home in the Bobby Bayliss Hidden Duals. The Fighting Irish will line up against players from Alabama, Columbia and Michigan throughout the weekend. The event will feature head to head matches between players from all the team in a format that simulates a dual match but no team score is kept. Play each round will start with 4 doubles sets followed by 8 singles matches. All matches will be played outside at Notre Dame and is free for fans to attend.
und.com
Irish Tabbed Second In B1G Preseason Coaches Poll
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame hockey program was selected to finish second in the Big Ten Conference this season by coaches, the league announced Wednesday. The ninth-ranked Irish finished third in the Big Ten last season, earning a berth in the conference tournament semifinals and an NCAA Tournament bid.
und.com
Game 9 Preview: #2 Virginia
#2 Cavaliers vs #18 Irish | Thurs, Sept. 22 | 7 pm ET | Alumni Stadium. #18 Notre Dame (7-1-0) vs #2 Virginia (8-0-1) SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The No. 18 Notre Dame women’s soccer (7-1-0, 0-1-0) can avenge its first loss of the season in a major way on Thursday when the No. 2 ranked team in the country visits Alumni Stadium. The Fighting Irish will host the Virginia Cavaliers on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. ET, with the game being streamed live on ACCNX. If the Irish can pull off the victory it’ll mark their first top-2 win since 2015 and their first at home since 2013.
und.com
I'M HIM! Jacob Lacey dominates in Notre Dame's win over Cal
Senior defensive lineman Jacob Lacey had a career high 2.0 sacks and 5 tackles in Saturday's game against Cal.
und.com
FERREIRA TAKES HOME INDIVIDUAL TITLE AT BADGER INVITATIONAL
VERONA, Wis. – The Notre Dame women’s golf team claimed second place at the 2022 Badger Invitational title in Verona, Wisconsin as they competed Sunday, Sept. 18 to Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Irish finished shooting 874 (+10), while Montgomery Ferreira took the individual title shooting 209 (-7). The Irish led after day one as they shot a collective 284 (-4) in round one, which was eight strokes ahead of Nebraska who was in second at 292. Lauren Beaudreau led the way after round one as shot five under at 67 and was followed by Madelyn Jones who shot just a stroke behind Beaudreau at four under (68).
Edwardsburg, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WNDU
Four Winds Field to become 9-hole golf course as part of ‘Best. Week. Ever.’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four Winds Field will be temporarily transforming into a full-access driving range and golf facility as part of Best. Week. Ever. 2022!. From Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, “The Links at Four Winds Field” will give those attending a chance to take some swings and hit golf balls onto the field from different elevations in the concourse and stands.
95.3 MNC
South Bend Alumni Association announces inductees to Hall of Fame
The South Bend Alumni Association has announced 2022 inductees into the South Bend Community Hall of Fame. This year’s inductees include former Congressman and Senator and current Ambassador to the Holy See, Joe Donnelly, Jon and Sonja Laidig, and former Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw. The...
abc57.com
Section of Miami Street to close September 21
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of Miami Street will be closed for paving starting Wednesday. Miami Street will be closed from Ewing to Donmoyer avenues on Wednesday and Thursday. Detour routes will follow Fellows Street using Ewing or Donmoyer avenues. The road should be reopened at the end of...
95.3 MNC
Winamac restaurant gaining attention for 9-pound meal challenge
A restaurant in Pulaski County is gaining national attention thanks to a big food challenge. Can you take down the Pork Tenderloin Challenge? That’s the question from One Eyed Jack’s in Winamac. They challenge customers to eat a seven pound jumbo pork tenderloin sandwich and two pounds of tater tots.
WNDU
Matt & Melissa visit the Niles Scream Park
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Visiting the Niles Scream Park is a tradition on 16 Morning News Now. This year, Melissa Stephens was joined by Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick. The two visited some of this year’s attractions, including The Evil Estate and Sinister Streets of Salem. The Niles Scream Park is...
abc57.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in South Bend
A Powerball ticket sold in South Bend for Monday night's drawing is worth $50,000. The ticket matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was purchased at McClure Oil at 6220 Michigan Street. The winning numbers for Monday, September 19 are: 7-15-36-46-67 with...
WNDU
Portion of Miami Street in South Bend to close Wednesday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Miami Street from Ewing Avenue to Donmoyer Avenue will close Wednesday. The closure is being implemented so crews can pave the worst sections of the street in this vicinity. Detour routes will be Fellows Street via Ewing or Donmoyer. The road is expected to reopen...
WNDU
46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps up
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - One of Indiana’s top festivals wrapped up on Sunday. The Nappanee Apple Festival is a historic tradition, bringing community members together to enjoy entertainment, carnival rides and games, apple peeling and pie eating contests, and so much more!. Some say they travel across the country...
abc57.com
Middlebury man injured when cables break on tree stand
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. - A Middlebury man was injured in an incident involving a tree stand on Monday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. At 3:30 p.m., Indiana Conservation officers responded to the 3500 block of West State Road 120 for a person who was seriously injured. According...
WNDU
Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw
According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk. New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance. Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent. 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps...
