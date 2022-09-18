VERONA, Wis. – The Notre Dame women’s golf team claimed second place at the 2022 Badger Invitational title in Verona, Wisconsin as they competed Sunday, Sept. 18 to Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Irish finished shooting 874 (+10), while Montgomery Ferreira took the individual title shooting 209 (-7). The Irish led after day one as they shot a collective 284 (-4) in round one, which was eight strokes ahead of Nebraska who was in second at 292. Lauren Beaudreau led the way after round one as shot five under at 67 and was followed by Madelyn Jones who shot just a stroke behind Beaudreau at four under (68).

