How Russia's Reserve Forces Compare to U.S. Counterparts
Unlike the U.S., only a small fraction of the Russian Federations Army Reserve troops are believed to be trained and ready for war.
Breyer warns Supreme Court justices: Rigid opinions could ‘bite you in the back’
Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer warned current justices in his first televised interview since leaving the court this summer that writing opinions “too rigidly” can “bite you in the back.” “You start writing too rigidly and you will see, the world will come around and bite you in the back,” warned Breyer in an…
Bill Ackman says more immigration could help the Fed crush inflation without causing a recession - and touts Russia as a labor source
The billionaire investor argued that more immigrants might relieve wage inflation, and help the Fed to avoid tanking the job market and the economy.
Iranian state-sponsored marchers call for execution of rioters
DUBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - State-organised demonstrations to counter nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death of a woman in police custody kicked off in several Iranian cities on Friday, with marchers calling for the execution of rioters.
Russia starts annexation vote in occupied areas of Ukraine, West condemns 'sham'
KYIV, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia began referendums on Friday aimed at annexing four occupied regions of Ukraine, raising the stakes of the seven-month-old war in what Kyiv called an illegal sham that saw residents threatened with punishment if they did not vote.
