Clarksville, TN

WSMV

Woman arrested after striking Walgreens employee with bag full of stolen items

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Wednesday afternoon for assaulting a Walgreens employee last month during a robbery attempt. According the arrest affidavit, 53-year-old Pamela Key is a known thief at the Walgreens location on the corner of Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and Jefferson Street. On the morning of August 22, Key entered the store and put several items in a bag and started to walk to the exit without paying.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Theft Reported At Hopkinsville Business

A Hopkinsville business reported theft of paint and building supplies Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone used an account that was not theirs at Sherwin-Williams to purchase paint and building supplies. No arrests have been made but the report lists the charge as theft by deception.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Clarksville police investigate shots fired incident

Clarksville police investigated a shots fired incident on Peachers Mill Road between Broadmore and Mill Creek Road. A news release says no injuries were reported in the gunfire and investigators are working to determine who was involved in the incident. Anyone with information on the incident should call Clarksville Crime...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Parking Lot Crash

A woman was injured in a wreck in a parking lot on Skyline Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a woman was pushing a shopping cart in the Kroger parking lot when the cart was hit by an SUV. The woman was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of man on gun charges, Tennessee warrant

A traffic stop for speeding Tuesday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville led to the arrest of a Clarksville man on drug and gun charges. Hopkinsville Police Officer Jason Clardy stopped 19-year old Deartis Sykes of Clarksville for speeding and an arrest citation says there was a torn plastic baggie of cigars in plain view inside the car.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Hopkinsville man arrested for shooting death of soldier

A Hopkinsville man has been arrested for the shooting death of a Fort Campbell soldier August 13 at a party on Kenny Stratton Road near Olmstead. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office served 21-year old Jaquavon Poindexter of Hopkinsville with the warrant for murder taken out against him by Kentucky State Police. It alleges Poindexter was in a car with an adult and a minor at the party when he allegedly fired one shot from a gun and killed 20-year old Joshua Burks, who was a Fort Campbell soldier. The adult passenger in Poindexter’s car allegedly fired 11 more shots, with three hitting Burks’ car.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Police investigate shooting and crash on Peachers Mill Road

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There was a shooting and a crash on Peachers Mill Road Tuesday night, but no one appears to have been injured. At about 6:35 p.m., the incident happened between Broadmore Drive and Mill Creek Road. Members of the Clarksville-Montgomery County CrimeWatch Facebook group reported...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Welfare check leads to Metro Police investigating murder-suicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating a murder-suicide involving gunfire at a home in the 2000 block of 20th Avenue South. MNPD said a 73-year-old woman was a murder victim and that her 68-year-old male housemate was dead. Officials were called to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville woman allegedly threatened daughter with a gun

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Clarksville Police arrested Collanthia Andrews, 33, of Clarksville and charged her with aggravated child abuse and neglect after the woman allegedly pointed a gun at her own daughter and threatened her life. Police said in an affidavit that the incident, involving a 12-year-old girl, took place...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

