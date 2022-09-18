Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of The Bell WitchSara BAdams, TN
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
2 charged following Clarksville smoke shop robbery
Several days after a clerk was stabbed during a smoke shop robbery in Clarksville, authorities announced that two men were taken into custody in connection with the incident.
WSMV
Woman arrested after striking Walgreens employee with bag full of stolen items
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Wednesday afternoon for assaulting a Walgreens employee last month during a robbery attempt. According the arrest affidavit, 53-year-old Pamela Key is a known thief at the Walgreens location on the corner of Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and Jefferson Street. On the morning of August 22, Key entered the store and put several items in a bag and started to walk to the exit without paying.
wkdzradio.com
Theft Reported At Hopkinsville Business
A Hopkinsville business reported theft of paint and building supplies Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone used an account that was not theirs at Sherwin-Williams to purchase paint and building supplies. No arrests have been made but the report lists the charge as theft by deception.
whopam.com
Clarksville police investigate shots fired incident
Clarksville police investigated a shots fired incident on Peachers Mill Road between Broadmore and Mill Creek Road. A news release says no injuries were reported in the gunfire and investigators are working to determine who was involved in the incident. Anyone with information on the incident should call Clarksville Crime...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Parking Lot Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck in a parking lot on Skyline Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a woman was pushing a shopping cart in the Kroger parking lot when the cart was hit by an SUV. The woman was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart...
Robertson County woman shot at while driving on Highway 49, suspect on the run
When Cynthia Hall heard a gunshot while driving on Highway 49, she thought someone was hunting nearby. Then, she said she realized she was being hunted by another driver.
whopam.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of man on gun charges, Tennessee warrant
A traffic stop for speeding Tuesday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville led to the arrest of a Clarksville man on drug and gun charges. Hopkinsville Police Officer Jason Clardy stopped 19-year old Deartis Sykes of Clarksville for speeding and an arrest citation says there was a torn plastic baggie of cigars in plain view inside the car.
clarksvillenow.com
Cobalt Drive murder trial: Ex-girlfriend admits lying to police about who did it
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – An Alabama woman testified this week in the murder trial of her ex-boyfriend, Eric Lamar Caffey, who is accused of shooting a Clarksville man to death on Cobalt Drive two years ago. Caffey, 28, of Cullman, Alabama, is charged with the murder of 42-year-old...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man arrested for shooting death of soldier
A Hopkinsville man has been arrested for the shooting death of a Fort Campbell soldier August 13 at a party on Kenny Stratton Road near Olmstead. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office served 21-year old Jaquavon Poindexter of Hopkinsville with the warrant for murder taken out against him by Kentucky State Police. It alleges Poindexter was in a car with an adult and a minor at the party when he allegedly fired one shot from a gun and killed 20-year old Joshua Burks, who was a Fort Campbell soldier. The adult passenger in Poindexter’s car allegedly fired 11 more shots, with three hitting Burks’ car.
Middle TN motorcyclists urge drivers to pay more attention to road
In August, Clarksville Police reported more than a dozen motorcycle crashes, several of which were deadly or left riders with serious injuries. As a result, authorities are now asking drivers to be safe, slow down, and look twice.
clarksvillenow.com
Police investigate shooting and crash on Peachers Mill Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There was a shooting and a crash on Peachers Mill Road Tuesday night, but no one appears to have been injured. At about 6:35 p.m., the incident happened between Broadmore Drive and Mill Creek Road. Members of the Clarksville-Montgomery County CrimeWatch Facebook group reported...
WSMV
Welfare check leads to Metro Police investigating murder-suicide
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating a murder-suicide involving gunfire at a home in the 2000 block of 20th Avenue South. MNPD said a 73-year-old woman was a murder victim and that her 68-year-old male housemate was dead. Officials were called to the...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville woman allegedly threatened daughter with a gun
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Clarksville Police arrested Collanthia Andrews, 33, of Clarksville and charged her with aggravated child abuse and neglect after the woman allegedly pointed a gun at her own daughter and threatened her life. Police said in an affidavit that the incident, involving a 12-year-old girl, took place...
Clarksville police investigating crash, possible shooting that are believed to be linked
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating following a crash Tuesday night. Authorities say there was a shooting at the same scene, but there are currently no victims and no one is in custody. Both incidents are believed to be linked.
Guns, drugs, cash seized during arrest of Nashville felon
Metro police reported 34-year-old Derrick Harvey was arrested Wednesday by narcotics detectives with the assistance of federal and state partners.
Christian County traffic stop leads to three arrests, discovery of drugs
Three people from Illinois are facing multiple charges -- most of which involve drugs -- after being stopped by a Christian County deputy for traffic violations Wednesday morning.
Montgomery County baby hit by car back home recovering
After being involved in a hit-and-run accident, a baby is back home recovering with his parents. Meanwhile, investigators have found the driver.
WTVF
Four suspects arrested for home burglary, $200K worth of jewelry and cash taken
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four men were arrested Thursday for a burglary in Forest Hills where more than $200,000 worth of jewelry and cash were reportedly stolen. The Brentwood Police Department and Metro Nashville Police Department's Violent Crimes Division were working a joint investigation into the theft prior to the arrests.
Woman dead following apparent murder-suicide in Nashville home
First responders forced entry through a locked door. Once inside, a 73-year-old woman and her 68-year-old housemate were both found dead from gunshot wounds.
Williamson County deputies find 11 pounds of California pot in back seat of car during traffic stop
Pot may be legally grown, sold and ingested in western states like California and Oregon, but in Tennessee, it is still very illegal.
