Georgetown, KY

WTVQ

New trail section opens at Masterson Station Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The ribbon was cut Wednesday on a new trail section at Masterson Station Park. The trail connects the existing path between the Masterson Station neighborhood and playground with Town Branch Trail, a multi-use trail surrounding McConnell’s Trace neighborhood,. “We’re installing new trails all over...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

New Kentucky farm opens just in time for pumpkin season

BOURBON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - We are just a couple of days away from the first day of fall. For many Kentuckians and their families, that means a trip to the pumpkin patch!. This past weekend, Middle Springs Farm in Bourbon County held its grand opening. The Menke family, who owns the farm, says they are excited to see more people come out this fall with a great-looking crop.
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Major Change Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As temps continue to toast up over the next few days, the focus continues to be on a big blast of crisp air rolling in here later this week. That’s bringing a full blown Pot of Chili WATCH. This comes from the first of two deep troughs diving into the region over the next week or so.
LEXINGTON, KY
Georgetown, KY
Georgetown, KY
WTVQ

Lexington firefighters fight a tractor, hay fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters were called out to fight a tractor and hay bale fire Wednesday evening around 7. According to the fire department, a tractor and hay bale caught fire at 2810 Dairy Road, near Georgetown Road. The fire happened on University of Kentucky-owned property. According...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky food banks treated to ‘sweet’ donation

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A sweet donation was made Wednesday to Kentucky food banks during Hunger Action Month, thanks to candy manufacturer Perfetti Van Melle North America. The candy manufacturer donated more than 54,000 pounds of candy to food pantries throughout Kentucky including God’s Pantry in Lexington, Feeding America...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest opens for Kentucky school students

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest has opened for Kentucky school students for the 2022 edition. This year’s theme is Adopt-a-Highway: Keep Kentucky Clean and Green. The contest is divided into four age groups: 5-8, 9-11, 12-14 and 15-18. Winners of each...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Car crashes into Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crashed into a home in Lexington Thursday morning. It happened on Providence Lane around 9 a.m., not far from Christ the King. Investigators believe the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car into a window. No one was hurt...
LEXINGTON, KY
wivk.com

Kentucky Rising Tues. Oct. 11th

A special one-night-only benefit concert featuring some of Eastern Kentucky’s biggest names in music, will be held at Lexington’s Rupp Arena on October 11. Organized in response to the devastating flooding in the area earlier this summer, the event will feature performances by Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Winchester neighborhood fighting against zoning change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Winchester neighbors are concerned about a possible facility coming to their neighborhood. Now, they’re trying to get ahead of any zoning changes. One couple said they may have to move if another industrial plant calls their street home. “This is just some of...
WINCHESTER, KY
WTVQ

Cats Offense looks to improve against NIU

LEXINGTON, ky-(UK Athletics) Kentucky is off to a 3-0 start this season, having won every game by double figures. However, that does not mean that everything has been perfect through the first 25 percent of the schedule. Most notably, Kentucky has struggled on offense at times during the season. That...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Beloved Lexington figure Bobby Flynn has died

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A beloved figure in Lexington has died. Bobby Flynn passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 95. He was a former state senator and city councilman for several years. Flynn played basketball at Lafayette High School, then joined the military before coming back home...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

AirPower History Tour flies into Blue Grass Airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The AirPower History Tour brought in the sights, sounds and stories of World War II aviation Tuesday, with the B-29 Superfortress “Fifi” and the B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil” landing at the Blue Grass Airport. Visitors were able to view all aircraft...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Jessamine Maze Days opens

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the fall season begins, so do fall activities, and one corn maze in Jessamine County is for a good cause. It’s called Jessamine Maze Days and proceeds go to the Jessamine County Homeless Coalition. “Last year was our first year and over 1,000...
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY

