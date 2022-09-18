Read full article on original website
WTVQ
New trail section opens at Masterson Station Park
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The ribbon was cut Wednesday on a new trail section at Masterson Station Park. The trail connects the existing path between the Masterson Station neighborhood and playground with Town Branch Trail, a multi-use trail surrounding McConnell’s Trace neighborhood,. “We’re installing new trails all over...
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Kentucky
There are tons of ways to enjoy Kentucky in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Bluegrass State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
wymt.com
New Kentucky farm opens just in time for pumpkin season
BOURBON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - We are just a couple of days away from the first day of fall. For many Kentuckians and their families, that means a trip to the pumpkin patch!. This past weekend, Middle Springs Farm in Bourbon County held its grand opening. The Menke family, who owns the farm, says they are excited to see more people come out this fall with a great-looking crop.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Major Change Ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As temps continue to toast up over the next few days, the focus continues to be on a big blast of crisp air rolling in here later this week. That’s bringing a full blown Pot of Chili WATCH. This comes from the first of two deep troughs diving into the region over the next week or so.
WLWT 5
Overnight fire breaks out at Northern Kentucky trash collecting company
BURLINGTON, Ky. — A fire has broken out overnight at a Northern Kentucky trash collecting company. Best Way Disposal in Burlington has smoke rising from out of the roof. If you're in the area and see flames or smoke, that's where it's from. Best Way is a transfer building...
WTVQ
‘Heart of Danville’ says tearful goodbye, closing doors after nearly 4 decades
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – An organization that’s worked for the last 40 years to revitalize Danville’s downtown area will be closing its doors for good by the end of the year. The Heart of Danville says locals and travelers alike call Danville, Kentucky’s “Mayberry”, proven in 2001...
WTVQ
Lexington firefighters fight a tractor, hay fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters were called out to fight a tractor and hay bale fire Wednesday evening around 7. According to the fire department, a tractor and hay bale caught fire at 2810 Dairy Road, near Georgetown Road. The fire happened on University of Kentucky-owned property. According...
WTVQ
Kentucky food banks treated to ‘sweet’ donation
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A sweet donation was made Wednesday to Kentucky food banks during Hunger Action Month, thanks to candy manufacturer Perfetti Van Melle North America. The candy manufacturer donated more than 54,000 pounds of candy to food pantries throughout Kentucky including God’s Pantry in Lexington, Feeding America...
WTVQ
Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest opens for Kentucky school students
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest has opened for Kentucky school students for the 2022 edition. This year’s theme is Adopt-a-Highway: Keep Kentucky Clean and Green. The contest is divided into four age groups: 5-8, 9-11, 12-14 and 15-18. Winners of each...
WKYT 27
Car crashes into Lexington home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crashed into a home in Lexington Thursday morning. It happened on Providence Lane around 9 a.m., not far from Christ the King. Investigators believe the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car into a window. No one was hurt...
wivk.com
Kentucky Rising Tues. Oct. 11th
A special one-night-only benefit concert featuring some of Eastern Kentucky’s biggest names in music, will be held at Lexington’s Rupp Arena on October 11. Organized in response to the devastating flooding in the area earlier this summer, the event will feature performances by Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers.
WKYT 27
Winchester neighborhood fighting against zoning change
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Winchester neighbors are concerned about a possible facility coming to their neighborhood. Now, they’re trying to get ahead of any zoning changes. One couple said they may have to move if another industrial plant calls their street home. “This is just some of...
WTVQ
Cats Offense looks to improve against NIU
LEXINGTON, ky-(UK Athletics) Kentucky is off to a 3-0 start this season, having won every game by double figures. However, that does not mean that everything has been perfect through the first 25 percent of the schedule. Most notably, Kentucky has struggled on offense at times during the season. That...
wymt.com
Beloved Lexington figure Bobby Flynn has died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A beloved figure in Lexington has died. Bobby Flynn passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 95. He was a former state senator and city councilman for several years. Flynn played basketball at Lafayette High School, then joined the military before coming back home...
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
WTVQ
AirPower History Tour flies into Blue Grass Airport
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The AirPower History Tour brought in the sights, sounds and stories of World War II aviation Tuesday, with the B-29 Superfortress “Fifi” and the B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil” landing at the Blue Grass Airport. Visitors were able to view all aircraft...
WKYT 27
VIDEO: Ky. student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver is facing charges after a student was nearly hit by a vehicle while getting off a school bus. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on September 19 on Louisville Road as 14-year-old Travis Mason was getting off of the bus. The...
WTVQ
Jessamine Maze Days opens
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the fall season begins, so do fall activities, and one corn maze in Jessamine County is for a good cause. It’s called Jessamine Maze Days and proceeds go to the Jessamine County Homeless Coalition. “Last year was our first year and over 1,000...
