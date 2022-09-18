Read full article on original website
Related
Denver Police sergeant alleges culture of 'omnipresent and rampant' sexism and misogyny in lawsuit
DENVER — A 24-year veteran of the Denver Police Department filed a lawsuit claiming the agency has a rampant culture of racism, sexism and discrimination. Sgt. Carla Havard alleges in an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filing that she faces “continuing” discrimination based on race, retaliation, sex and disability. The basis of the complaint was first reported by Colorado Public Radio this week.
Grand jury indicts parents for first-degree murder after toddler's fentanyl death
BRIGHTON, Colo. — The parents of a Brighton toddler who died from a fentanyl poisoning earlier this year face first-degree murder charges and are accused of participating in a drug-trafficking enterprise before, during and after their daughter's death. “The real key issue here is the first-degree murder charge," said...
Man found dead at home on Gunshot Pass Drive identified
COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a home on Gunshot Pass Drive near North Powers Boulevard on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Trevor Branson, 19, was a resident of Colorado Springs. His cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Coroner’s […]
Boy shot on Colfax an ‘innocent bystander,’ mom says
The mother of a Denver high school freshman said he was outside a recreation center when gunshots were fired. She said he immediately went to protect his girlfriend when he was shot in the face.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rangeviewnews.org
Clearer Picture Emerges from RHS-AC game, Referee’s Allegations Appear False
Editor’s Note: Since the publication of “Late hit, Unruly Fans Cause Postponement of Rangeview, Aurora Central Football Clash” the Raider Review has acquired new footage of the incident that occurred on September 15. Following the chaotic events at APS stadium last week surrounding the Rangeview-Aurora Central football...
Threat closes Adams City High School Wednesday
The Adams City High School principal announced late Tuesday night that school will be closed Wednesday due to a threat of violence against the school.
Father wants answers in deadly pit bull attack
A father is coming forward exclusively to FOX31 and telling us his son was the 12-year-old boy brutally attacked by pit bulls in Golden.
Suspect found guilty in fatal Ballpark neighborhood shooting of Isabella Thallas
DENVER — A Denver jury on Thursday found Michael Close guilty of killing Isabella Thallas and seriously wounding her boyfriend more than two years ago after an argument about the couple's dog relieving itself outside Close's apartment. Close was found guilty of:. Two counts of first-degree murder. Two counts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warrant out for accused stalker who shot at woman’s car, police say
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a woman’s car was shot at on Tuesday, Sept. 20 on Aeroplaza Drive, near the Colorado Springs Airport. CSPD said that a woman was driving in a parking lot and shooting at the victim’s car. The victim told police that the suspect has been stalking […]
1 person killed in I-25 semi crash in Thornton
A driver was killed in a crash with a semitrailer on Interstate 25 in the same location as a tanker rollover hours before on Thursday.
14-year-old found safe after going missing from Adams City High School
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help to find a 14-year-old boy who was last seen at Adams City High School on Monday.
KKTV
WATCH: Video of apparent aircraft east of Colorado Springs 9/20/22
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
23-year-old Littleton woman missing for 3 days
The Littleton Police Department is searching for a missing 23-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday morning.
1 student arrested, handgun found at Adams City High School
One student was arrested after the lockdown was lifted at Adams City High School in Commerce City on Monday afternoon. Officers arrested a juvenile. It began about 12:45 p.m. when staff at the high school, located at 7200 Quebec Parkway in Commerce City, received reports that a student was in possession of a firearm inside the school. School staff immediately notified law enforcement and the school was placed in lockdown.The juvenile student was detained by school staff and officers from the police department. A handgun was recovered at the scene. No one was injured and no threats were made...
FBI working with police after a series of “swatting” incidents at Colo. schools
The Federal Bureau of Investigations said they are working with local law enforcement, including Denver police, after a series of threats were made to Colorado schools Monday.
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Chambers Road in Aurora
A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle that never stopped for her when she was crossing the road in Aurora on Wednesday night. According to Aurora Police Department, close to 8:15 p.m., the woman was walking westbound in the crosswalk at the intersection with N Chambers Road and E 12th Ave when she was hit by a vehicle — suspected to be an older white pickup truck, possibly a GMC. Investigators determined the suspect vehicle was making a left turn from 12th Ave onto Chambers when the woman was hit, and the driver in the truck never stopped to help her.Police responded to the scene and found the woman lying in the street with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital, where she died. APD says this was the 34th deadly crash in the city since the beginning of 2022. Anyone with information can call Aurora Police Department at 303-739-7000.
'Swatting' calls reported at multiple Colorado high schools
DENVER — Several Colorado high schools were the subjects of unfounded threats, prank calls and "swatting" calls Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, and law enforcement is still investigating how, if at all, they were related to each other. The FBI Denver Field Office...
Friends, family demand justice for 22-year-old killed by Clear Creek deputy
IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several dozen people gathered in a small park in Idaho Springs Tuesday to remember Christian Glass and demand charges for the Clear Creek County deputy who shot and killed him this summer. Body camera video released by the family’s attorney last week showed 22-year-old Glass...
1 of 3 finalists in Aurora police chief search drops out after announcement
AURORA, Colo. — The City of Aurora on Wednesday named three finalists for a new police chief –five months after the firing of former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson – but one of the finalists almost immediately withdrew from the process. Scott C. Booth, police chief in...
DPS: Active shooter threat unfounded at East High School
Multiple police are in the area of East High School on a report of a threat.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 2