Littleton, CO

Denver Police sergeant alleges culture of 'omnipresent and rampant' sexism and misogyny in lawsuit

DENVER — A 24-year veteran of the Denver Police Department filed a lawsuit claiming the agency has a rampant culture of racism, sexism and discrimination. Sgt. Carla Havard alleges in an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filing that she faces “continuing” discrimination based on race, retaliation, sex and disability. The basis of the complaint was first reported by Colorado Public Radio this week.
DENVER, CO
Man found dead at home on Gunshot Pass Drive identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a home on Gunshot Pass Drive near North Powers Boulevard on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Trevor Branson, 19, was a resident of Colorado Springs. His cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Coroner’s […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Littleton, CO
Littleton, CO
Clearer Picture Emerges from RHS-AC game, Referee’s Allegations Appear False

Editor’s Note: Since the publication of “Late hit, Unruly Fans Cause Postponement of Rangeview, Aurora Central Football Clash” the Raider Review has acquired new footage of the incident that occurred on September 15. Following the chaotic events at APS stadium last week surrounding the Rangeview-Aurora Central football...
AURORA, CO
1 student arrested, handgun found at Adams City High School

One student was arrested after the lockdown was lifted at Adams City High School in Commerce City on Monday afternoon. Officers arrested a juvenile.  It began about 12:45 p.m. when staff at the high school, located at 7200 Quebec Parkway in Commerce City, received reports that a student was in possession of a firearm inside the school. School staff immediately notified law enforcement and the school was placed in lockdown.The juvenile student was detained by school staff and officers from the police department. A handgun was recovered at the scene. No one was injured and no threats were made...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Chambers Road in Aurora

A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle that never stopped for her when she was crossing the road in Aurora on Wednesday night. According to Aurora Police Department, close to 8:15 p.m., the woman was walking westbound in the crosswalk at the intersection with N Chambers Road and E 12th Ave when she was hit by a vehicle — suspected to be an older white pickup truck, possibly a GMC. Investigators determined the suspect vehicle was making a left turn from 12th Ave onto Chambers when the woman was hit, and the driver in the truck never stopped to help her.Police responded to the scene and found the woman lying in the street with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital, where she died. APD says this was the 34th deadly crash in the city since the beginning of 2022. Anyone with information can call Aurora Police Department at 303-739-7000.
AURORA, CO
'Swatting' calls reported at multiple Colorado high schools

DENVER — Several Colorado high schools were the subjects of unfounded threats, prank calls and "swatting" calls Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, and law enforcement is still investigating how, if at all, they were related to each other. The FBI Denver Field Office...
DENVER, CO
