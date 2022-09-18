ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

Related
Alt 95.7

Bear Break-in Devastates Orchard That Supports Montanans in Need

The outlook for a bountiful 2022 harvest was already rather grim. Then the neighbors made things even worse. Brovold Community Orchard has been a fixture in the Alberton area for decades, sharing their crops and feeding many in Mineral and Missoula Counties. In 2021 alone, they gave away 3,800 pounds of fruit to over 300 people within a 30-mile radius of the orchard.
ALBERTON, MT
Alt 95.7

A Montana Tradition! Turner Farms Pumpkin Patch Back Oct. 1st

It is surely the turn of the Montana seasons when our thoughts change from cookouts to planning the Halloween party or costume or which route will garner the most candy with the least amount of footwork. You would think I’d have outgrown that last one. The return of the Turner Farms Pumpkin patch is one of Missoula's sure signs that fall has arrived.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
Missoula, MT
Pets & Animals
City
Missoula, MT
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
Missoula, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Bozeman, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Police Investigate Accident on Russell Street

(UPDATE: September 21 at 7:31 p.m.) The Missoula Police Department provided the following update:. Parties involved are being cooperative with the investigation. The pedestrian was using a motorized wheelchair at the time of the accident. The pedestrian is an adult male. Russell St. opened and resumed to normal traffic flow...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Sheriff IDs victims of crash at Roller Coaster Rd., HWY 10 near Missoula

UPDATE: SEPT. 21 AT 12:17 P.M. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office and Coroner has identified the people killed in the two-vehicle crash at Roller Coaster Road and Highway 10 near Missoula Sept. 13. The people killed in the crash were identified as:. Jordan L. Armijo, 27, of St. Ignatius. Tekla...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grizzly Bears#Hibernation#Black Bear Sighted#Upper Miller#St Thomas Drive#Montana Fish#Parks Bear#Kgvo News
NBCMontana

Advisory issued for missing St. Ignatius man

MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing endangered person advisory has been issued for 86-year-old Chuck Sanders of St. Ignatius. Sanders is a male with grey hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Sanders was last seen wearing a light and dark plaid...
SAINT IGNATIUS, MT
Alt 95.7

National Voter Registration Day Events Planned Across Montana

Tuesday September 20th is National Voter Registration Day and there are events planned throughout Montana to encourage voter registration put on by the Forward Montana Foundation. There are events in Missoula, Billings, Bozeman and Kalispell. As Montana gets ready for the mid-term elections there is a new pool of potential voters that will need to register. With more and more people moving to Montana, tomorrow is a good reminder that they will need to make sure they are registered too.
MONTANA STATE
montanaoutdoor.com

Announcing the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program

One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 – November 30, 2022 for the 2023 program. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). Each class will consist of two 3-Day consecutive weekends (Friday – Sunday). A two-day weekend rendezvous in June is also required for qualifications, field exercises, and the final exam.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Alt 95.7

Man Hits Juvenile With an Arrow at a Missoula Park

At approximately 7:04 p.m. on September 15, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Downtown Lions Park for a report of an incident involving a bow and arrow. The initial reports stated a male in the park was shooting a bow, an arrow came into the backyard and struck the caller, and the male was waving around a taser. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Arrest made in Park Co. homicide investigation

MISSOULA, Mont. — Kadin Lewis, 20, is suspected in a Park County homicide, according to Sheriff Brad W. Bichler. Officials identified the victim in the homicide as 32-year-old Casey Anderson. Park County sheriff's deputies found Anderson's body in a camper on Monday morning on the 1300 block of East...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

CHEERS! Bizarre 50 Year Old Film Shows Missoula’s Nightlife

It is safe to say that we are all familiar with Missoula's nightlife. Some more than others. But, regardless you probably have some fond memories of a night out downtown. Like the night you nearly missed tackling your college dorm roommate, and stopping your momentum with your face. Maybe the time you dressed up only in clothing you could get from Goodwill for $5 and accomplished a downtown pub crawl. Or the time you were forced to take the "tapeworm" shot for your birthday. Don't even get me started about the time you tried to ride on top of the cop car, pretending it was a bucking bull. *sigh* AWWWWW THE BLURRY MEMORIES.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

14-year-old girl reported missing in Missoula found safe

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Police sent out at missing person's alert for 14-year-old Savannah Omeasoo Wednesday night with concern for her safety. According to the alert, Omeasoo is a Native American girl with black hair and brown eyes, who is about 5-foot-5 inches and weighs about 110 pounds. Missoula Police...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Do You Have a Winning Photo? Enter Missoula Calendar Contest!

If you step back and take a breath, you’ll notice that time is passing by. If you look at a calendar it's FLYING past! Nice transition huh? The Downtown Missoula Partnership wants you to be part of an annual tradition and send in your entries to bring the 2023 Calendar of Events Photo Contest to life.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Win Tickets to Theory of a Deadman

Theory of a Deadman are playing at The Wilma on Wednesday, September 28th. You can buy tickets from the Logjam Presents website. Here's a song off their 2008 album Scars & Souvenirs. Alt 95.7 is giving you the chance to win 2 tickets. Download our app and allow notifications— we'll...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Alt 95.7

Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://alternativemissoula.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy