Read full article on original website
Related
WTVQ
Surge in violence, understaffing has mental health toll on police officers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another homicide Thursday afternoon in Lexington marks the 36th of the year for the city, just one behind last year’s total which was the most ever in its history. This taking a toll on officers’ mental health. “Officers are seeing more and more...
WTVQ
Kentucky food banks treated to ‘sweet’ donation
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A sweet donation was made Wednesday to Kentucky food banks during Hunger Action Month, thanks to candy manufacturer Perfetti Van Melle North America. The candy manufacturer donated more than 54,000 pounds of candy to food pantries throughout Kentucky including God’s Pantry in Lexington, Feeding America...
WTVQ
Jessamine Maze Days opens
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the fall season begins, so do fall activities, and one corn maze in Jessamine County is for a good cause. It’s called Jessamine Maze Days and proceeds go to the Jessamine County Homeless Coalition. “Last year was our first year and over 1,000...
WTVQ
Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest opens for Kentucky school students
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest has opened for Kentucky school students for the 2022 edition. This year’s theme is Adopt-a-Highway: Keep Kentucky Clean and Green. The contest is divided into four age groups: 5-8, 9-11, 12-14 and 15-18. Winners of each...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVQ
‘Heart of Danville’ says tearful goodbye, closing doors after nearly 4 decades
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – An organization that’s worked for the last 40 years to revitalize Danville’s downtown area will be closing its doors for good by the end of the year. The Heart of Danville says locals and travelers alike call Danville, Kentucky’s “Mayberry”, proven in 2001...
WTVQ
New trail section opens at Masterson Station Park
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The ribbon was cut Wednesday on a new trail section at Masterson Station Park. The trail connects the existing path between the Masterson Station neighborhood and playground with Town Branch Trail, a multi-use trail surrounding McConnell’s Trace neighborhood,. “We’re installing new trails all over...
WTVQ
Lexington firefighters fight a tractor, hay fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters were called out to fight a tractor and hay bale fire Wednesday evening around 7. According to the fire department, a tractor and hay bale caught fire at 2810 Dairy Road, near Georgetown Road. The fire happened on University of Kentucky-owned property. According...
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVQ
UK opens research center on medical cannabis use
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky is now home to a new center that aims to advance research on the medical use of cannabis. While state lawmakers didn’t legalize medical marijuana in the last session, some pushed the Cannabis Research Center as an alternative. Established by...
WTVQ
Designs unveiled for Town Branch Park
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The final design plans for a new park in downtown Lexington were unveiled Thursday. The finalized design, which incorporated input gathered from more than 16,000 people, was the next milestone in the creation of Town Branch Park, a 10-acre green space next to the new Central Bank Center.
WTVQ
UPDATE: Man identified in Jennifer Road shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The Fayette County Coroner identified the man shot and killed at an apartment complex on Jennifer Rd as 51-year-old Raymond Bernard Brooks. According to the coroner, Brooks died at U.K. hospital at 12:35 Thursday afternoon. The investigation is still ongoing. 9/22/22, 2:17 p.m. Police say a man...
WTVQ
Man arrested in Scott County for allegedly stealing cash register from store
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was arrested in Scott County after allegedly stealing a cash register from a store. According to the Georgetown Police Department, 21-year-old Javion Jackson was arrested Wednesday after he stole a register filled with cash and other items from a business on Showalter Drive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVQ
AirPower History Tour flies into Blue Grass Airport
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The AirPower History Tour brought in the sights, sounds and stories of World War II aviation Tuesday, with the B-29 Superfortress “Fifi” and the B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil” landing at the Blue Grass Airport. Visitors were able to view all aircraft...
WTVQ
Police searching for driver after crash into ditch in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are looking for a driver after a crash sent a car into a ditch. According to police, the driver of a car hit another car on purpose, sending it off the road and into a ditch. Investigators say the crash happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on Man o’ War and Polo Club Blvd.
WTVQ
Stuart Hall residents concerned over increase in traffic, safety issues in subdivision
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – People living here in the Stuart Hall neighborhood in Lexington have some concerns that a new apartment complex on Hannah Todd Place is creating an increase of traffic and safety issues for the community here and they are turning to the city for help. “The...
WTVQ
Swatting investigation underway in Anderson County
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a reported swatting incident in Anderson County on Tuesday. According to KSP, the incident occurred just before 5 p.m. in the Salt River Road area. Law enforcement arrived and cleared the area, but the incident is still under investigation. Swatting...
WTVQ
Man found shot on Dale Drive in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a man was found shot at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Dale Drive. According to officers, the victim was transported to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story. We’ll have more details later.
WTVQ
Wilmore woman arrested for arson of own bakery
WILMORE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Wilmore woman was arrested Wednesday and is accused of setting fire to her own bakery. According to the Nicholasville Police Department, an investigation began into a fire at Lana Rowland’s bakery, CNC Bakery, on July 17. The fire destroyed her bakery, which was located at 615 N. Main Street. A joint investigation between Nicholasville police, Nicholasville Fire Marshal’s Office and others led police to believe Rowland committed arson.
Comments / 0