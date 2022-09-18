Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United StatesTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC To Be Among One of the Fastest Growing Cities By 2060Tyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Why flexibility is increasingly important to Charlotte workersInstaworkCharlotte, NC
Related
FOX Sports
Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD
Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
FOX Sports
Steve Young suggest Dak Prescott should study Cowboys back-up QB Cooper Rush | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss Steve Young's advice to Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Young was quoted stating "I want [Dak] to really study Cooper Rush." Rush led the Cowboys to victory over defending AFC champs Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.
Report: Steelers growing frustrated with Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers may have started their season 1-1, but the offense has been flat, even before the new year kicked off. It’s been 11 games since the Steelers offense has scored a touchdown in the first quarter.
FOX Sports
Bengals’ struggles on offense start with protecting Joe Burrow
Through two weeks of the NFL season, the Bengals seem to be pretending that their pass-protection isn't an issue. It was an issue for much of last season, and it clearly has not been fixed. It looks as though they believed the late-season success that led them to a Super...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Former HC Bruce Arians investigated for role in Bucs-Saints brawl | THE CARTON SHOW
In the aftermath of the chaos surrounding the fight between Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and New Orleans Saints players, Mike Evans has been suspended for one game, and former head coach Bruce Arians is being investigated for his role after being seen on the sidelines during the scuffle. Craig Carton and Greg Jennings share their thoughts on this fallout, and Arians' culpability.
thecomeback.com
James Franklin reveals why Penn State refuses to play SEC teams
The Penn State Nittany Lions notched a major road victory against the Auburn Tigers this weekend, blasting the Tigers 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was an impressive win, but based on recent comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin, don’t expect the Nittany Lions to play many more non-conference games against SEC opponents in the future.
FOX Sports
Detroit Lions are contenders for a playoff spot per Jonathan Vilma | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd suggests to Johnathon Vilma, former NFL player and Fox analyst, that the Jared Goff led Detroit Lions look like they could be a wildcard playoff team. Vilma's only problem with that statement is Colin's lack of conviction. Watch as he lays out why this Lions offense gives them a fighting chance in their division.
FOX Sports
Why Jalen Hurts, Eagles are are top NFC contenders | THE HERD
The Philadelphia Eagles dominated on Monday Night Football, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 24-7. Jalen Hurts finished 26-of-31, 390 total yards and three total touchdowns. Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins' primetime struggles continue, throwing for 221 yards and three interceptions. The Eagles are now 2-0 and look to dethrone the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East crown. Colin Cowherd analyzes what makes the Eagles a tough contending team.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Ugly losses adding up heading into Week 4 against the Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Week 4 Week 4: vs New York Jets Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 2
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson, Broncos host the Jimmy G led 49ers in Week 3 | THE HERD
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NFL after Week 2. Nick begins with deep dive into the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers as they head into a pivotal Week 3 matchup.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: Roll with the Raiders and Chiefs, other best bets
How was that for the second week of NFL football!?. It looked like March Madness on the gridiron with all the comebacks and buzzer beaters from last week. Baltimore and Oakland blew huge fourth-quarter leads, the Cowboys won a close one without Dak and the New York Giants are 2-0. Are you ready for some football? At this point, does the question even need to be asked?
NFL・
FOX Sports
Is Baker Mayfield to blame for Carolina Panthers' 0-2 start?
Baker isn't cooking quite yet. The Carolina Panthers are 0-2 in the young 2022 NFL season, and new quarterback Baker Mayfield is struggling to get his charge going. Furthermore, this week, Sports Illustrated slotted the Panthers 32nd in its weekly NFL power rankings, which comes after a 26-24 home loss to the Cleveland Browns and a 19-16 road loss to the New York Giants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Should Cooper Rush remain the starting QB when Dak is back? Skip Bayless answers
Skip Bayless ponders the possibility of Cooper Rush excelling as the Dallas Cowboys starting QB in lew of Dak Prescott's injury. Skip answers if Rush should remain the starter once Prescott returns from injury.
FOX Sports
Browns' Garrett not practicing, status for Steelers unknown
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett didn't practice Tuesday because of a neck injury and it's not yet known if the All-Pro will play in Thursday night's game against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Garrett needs just one sack to pass Clay Matthews' team career...
FOX Sports
Bills dominate Titans 41-7, Craig issues an apology | THE CARTON SHOW
It takes a big person to admit being wrong, and Craig Carton admits he was wrong about the Buffalo Bills. After a decisive victory over Derrick Henry's Tennessee Titans, Craig places them at the top of the teams to beat in the AFC West, alongside the Kansas City Chiefs. Watch as he shares his biggest takeaways from this Monday night match up.
FOX Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay is unhappy. What should coach Brian Daboll do?
The new Giants regime wasn't responsible for throwing a $72 million contract at Kenny Golladay, but they do have to deal with the fallout. He's their problem now, like it or not. And Giants coach Brian Daboll had better figure out a way to deal with it before it gets...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Rodgers, Brady to face off in Wk 3 'Battle Of The GOATs' | THE CARTON SHOW
Aaron Rodgers faces off against Tom Brady in what Craig Carton is calling 'Old Timer's Day'. Week 3 will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Green Bay Packers in what is being thought of as the 'Battle of the Goats.' Craig asks Greg Jennings what he's looking forward to seeing most in the matchup, and both share their predictions for which team comes out on top.
FOX Sports
How Tua and the Dolphins can take the offense to an even higher level
In a wild start to the 2022 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins might have put together the most stunning 16 minutes of football so far. Starting in the final minute of the third quarter on Sunday, Miami went on a 28-3 run to beat the Baltimore Ravens by a score of 42-38. Tua Tagovailoa looked like the accurate and aggressive signal-caller the Dolphins' offense needed.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Lions-Vikings
The Detroit Lions hope to continue a reversal of fortune when they play at their longtime NFC North Division rival the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Lions won the previous meeting in December to snap an eight-game win streak by the Vikings in the series. Minnesota leads the all-time series 79-40-2 dating back to 1961.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: How sharp bettors are playing Packers-Bucs, Week 3 games
There's no real debate about which game is the biggest in this week's NFL betting market. How can you argue otherwise when you get two first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterbacks facing each other?. Do you know what's even better? Folks on both sides of the counter have plenty to say...
Comments / 0