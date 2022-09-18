ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD

Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
Former HC Bruce Arians investigated for role in Bucs-Saints brawl | THE CARTON SHOW

In the aftermath of the chaos surrounding the fight between Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and New Orleans Saints players, Mike Evans has been suspended for one game, and former head coach Bruce Arians is being investigated for his role after being seen on the sidelines during the scuffle. Craig Carton and Greg Jennings share their thoughts on this fallout, and Arians' culpability.
thecomeback.com

James Franklin reveals why Penn State refuses to play SEC teams

The Penn State Nittany Lions notched a major road victory against the Auburn Tigers this weekend, blasting the Tigers 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was an impressive win, but based on recent comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin, don’t expect the Nittany Lions to play many more non-conference games against SEC opponents in the future.
FOX Sports

Detroit Lions are contenders for a playoff spot per Jonathan Vilma | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd suggests to Johnathon Vilma, former NFL player and Fox analyst, that the Jared Goff led Detroit Lions look like they could be a wildcard playoff team. Vilma's only problem with that statement is Colin's lack of conviction. Watch as he lays out why this Lions offense gives them a fighting chance in their division.
FOX Sports

Why Jalen Hurts, Eagles are are top NFC contenders | THE HERD

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated on Monday Night Football, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 24-7. Jalen Hurts finished 26-of-31, 390 total yards and three total touchdowns. Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins' primetime struggles continue, throwing for 221 yards and three interceptions. The Eagles are now 2-0 and look to dethrone the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East crown. Colin Cowherd analyzes what makes the Eagles a tough contending team.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: Roll with the Raiders and Chiefs, other best bets

How was that for the second week of NFL football!?. It looked like March Madness on the gridiron with all the comebacks and buzzer beaters from last week. Baltimore and Oakland blew huge fourth-quarter leads, the Cowboys won a close one without Dak and the New York Giants are 2-0. Are you ready for some football? At this point, does the question even need to be asked?
FOX Sports

Is Baker Mayfield to blame for Carolina Panthers' 0-2 start?

Baker isn't cooking quite yet. The Carolina Panthers are 0-2 in the young 2022 NFL season, and new quarterback Baker Mayfield is struggling to get his charge going. Furthermore, this week, Sports Illustrated slotted the Panthers 32nd in its weekly NFL power rankings, which comes after a 26-24 home loss to the Cleveland Browns and a 19-16 road loss to the New York Giants.
FOX Sports

Browns' Garrett not practicing, status for Steelers unknown

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett didn't practice Tuesday because of a neck injury and it's not yet known if the All-Pro will play in Thursday night's game against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Garrett needs just one sack to pass Clay Matthews' team career...
FOX Sports

Bills dominate Titans 41-7, Craig issues an apology | THE CARTON SHOW

It takes a big person to admit being wrong, and Craig Carton admits he was wrong about the Buffalo Bills. After a decisive victory over Derrick Henry's Tennessee Titans, Craig places them at the top of the teams to beat in the AFC West, alongside the Kansas City Chiefs. Watch as he shares his biggest takeaways from this Monday night match up.
FOX Sports

Rodgers, Brady to face off in Wk 3 'Battle Of The GOATs' | THE CARTON SHOW

Aaron Rodgers faces off against Tom Brady in what Craig Carton is calling 'Old Timer's Day'. Week 3 will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Green Bay Packers in what is being thought of as the 'Battle of the Goats.' Craig asks Greg Jennings what he's looking forward to seeing most in the matchup, and both share their predictions for which team comes out on top.
FOX Sports

How Tua and the Dolphins can take the offense to an even higher level

In a wild start to the 2022 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins might have put together the most stunning 16 minutes of football so far. Starting in the final minute of the third quarter on Sunday, Miami went on a 28-3 run to beat the Baltimore Ravens by a score of 42-38. Tua Tagovailoa looked like the accurate and aggressive signal-caller the Dolphins' offense needed.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Lions-Vikings

The Detroit Lions hope to continue a reversal of fortune when they play at their longtime NFC North Division rival the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Lions won the previous meeting in December to snap an eight-game win streak by the Vikings in the series. Minnesota leads the all-time series 79-40-2 dating back to 1961.
FOX Sports

NFL odds: How sharp bettors are playing Packers-Bucs, Week 3 games

There's no real debate about which game is the biggest in this week's NFL betting market. How can you argue otherwise when you get two first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterbacks facing each other?. Do you know what's even better? Folks on both sides of the counter have plenty to say...
