Clinton’s Awkward Send-Off to Starr: ‘I Realized His Family Loved Him’

Cynthia Johnson/Getty

In the immortal words of Succession ’s Connor Roy : “When a man dies, it is sad. All of us will die one day.” Taking a page from the book of Roy on Sunday was former President Bill Clinton, whose media training seemed to fail him as he addressed the recent death of Kenneth Starr , who infamously captained the impeachment crusade against him in 1998. Starr died of complications from surgery on Tuesday. He was 76. “I read the obituary,” Clinton told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, in a promising start, “and I realized that his family loved him, and I think that’s something to be grateful for.” Laser-focused on nailing that landing, he added, “And when your life is over, that’s all there is to say.” Some may call it word salad, others the diplomacy of a 76-year-old man suddenly all too aware of his own mortality. On the bright side, Clinton might take some small comfort from knowing at least one thing will never die: the will of the people to clown on politicians.

Read it at Politico