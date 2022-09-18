Stengel Fires Newly Promoted Liverpool To 2-1 Win Over Defending Champions Chelsea

Liverpool Women ran out 2-1 winners of Chelsea Women, in a game decided by three penalties, Katie Stengel's double was enough to cancel out Fran Kirby's second minute spot kick.

In a match determined by three penalty kicks, newly promoted Liverpool took on defending champions Chelsea in Women's Super League action. Fran Kirby opened the scoring early from the spot after Gilly Flaherty caught Guro Reiten in the area. However, Liverpool fought back earning two penalties of their own, of which Katie Stengel scored both.

One minute in and Chelsea had earned a penalty, a swing of a leg from Gilly Flaherty to clear her lines caught Guro Reiten and the referee pointed to the spot. Fran Kirkby stepped up to take the spot kicked and calmly dispatched in the bottom right corner, giving Chelsea an early 1-0 lead.

IMAGO / News Images

Matt Beard's Liverpool looked to react, Ceri Holland drove into the box, and her cross almost caught out the Chelsea Goalkeeper who swipes the ball to her back post, where Emma Koivisto couldn't control the ball to get her shot off.

Just before the 20th-minute mark, Sam Kerr was in behind and one-on-one with Liverpool goalkeeper Rachael Laws, last season's golden boot winner thumped a half-volley into the back of the net but the flag was up for offside.

IMAGO / News Images

24 minutes in and Missy Bo Kearns picked up the ball on a Liverpool counterattack and slipped a through ball into Leanne Kiernan, who went round Musovic but hit the post, however, the flag was up on the LFC forward.

Moments later Chelsea looked towards a counter-attack of their own and Sam Kerr was in again, the forward goes to take it round the Laws, but decided against shooting from a tight angle passing backwards to Kirby, whose cross is cleared.

After a spell of controlled possession, Kirby lofts a ball towards the head of Kerr, the forward made contact but Hinds did enough to off-put her and the effort went wide. Chelsea continued to look for a second 38 minutes in.

IMAGO / News Images

Into the second half and Leanne Kiernan was down for Liverpool after being on the receiving end of two Chelsea tackles. Minutes later Liverpool were forced into making a substitution with Kiernan unable to continue. Megan Campbell came off the bench to replace her.

Upon introduction to the game, a Megan Campbell long throw causes all sorts of problems, eventually striking the arm of Mille Bright. The referee had no choice but to point to the spot. 66 minutes in and Katie Stengel Coolly dispatches the penalty into the bottom left corner, levelling the game once again.

IMAGO / News Images

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes then made a double change as Millie Bright and Guro Reiten made way for Eve Perisset and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.

72 minutes in and Liverpool made a triple change. Missy Bo Kearns, Melissa Lawley and Emma Koivisto were replaced by Rachel Furness, Rhiannon Roberts and Yana Daniels.

Chelsea defender Sophie Ingle then made way for Jelena Cankovic, with both sides now chasing a winning goal.

Wow...86 minutes in and Liverpool earned a penalty. A brilliant solo run by Katie Stengel got her in behind the Chelsea defence, where she was brought down in the box by Buchanan. Katie Stengel converted from the spot once more to give the reds the lead for the first time of the evening.

IMAGO / News Images

After seven long minutes of added time, newly Liverpool have earned themselves a massive win over last year's champions Chelsea, thanks to a Katie Stengel brace.

Liverpool Starting XI - Rachael Laws, Emma Koivisto, Taylor Hinds, Gilly Flaherty, Jasmine Matthews, Missy Bo Kearns, Niamh Fahey, Katie Stengel, Leanne Kiernan, Ceri Holland, Melissa Lawley

Liverpool Substitutions - Eartha Cumings, Faye Kirby, Leighanne Robe, Rhiannon Roberts, Rachel Furness, Carla Humphrey, Yana Daniels, Megan Campbell, Hannah Silcock.

Chelsea Starting XI - Zecira Musovic, Magdalena Eriksson, Kedeisha Buchanan, Millie Bright, Frank Kirby, Niamh Charles, Pernille Harder, Erin Cuthbert, Guro Reiten, Lauren James, Sam Kerr.

Chelsea Substitutions - Ann-Katrin Berger, Maren Mjelde, Sophie Ingle, Jelena Cankovic, Eve Perisset, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Jess Carter, Katerina Svitkova, Bethany England