Buffalo Police investigate deadly accident involving motorcycle

Buffalo police are investigating an accident in which a man riding a motorcycle Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Grider Street and Northland Avenue.

A vehicle driving south on Grider was making a left onto Northland when it was struck by a motorcycle.

The 31-year-old motorcyclist was thrown from the bike. Police say he died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The woman driving the vehicle was not injured and has not been charged.