Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Police investigate deadly accident involving motorcycle

By Tim Meehan, August Erbacher
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
Buffalo police are investigating an accident in which a man riding a motorcycle Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Grider Street and Northland Avenue.

A vehicle driving south on Grider was making a left onto Northland when it was struck by a motorcycle.

The 31-year-old motorcyclist was thrown from the bike. Police say he died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The woman driving the vehicle was not injured and has not been charged.

Tanisha Brooks
4d ago

this is sad...R.I.P ...Motorcycle operators aren't as careful as they could be and motor vehicle operators aren't as aware of their surroundings as they should be...

John Bradley
4d ago

this is so common at intersections motorcycles are like racing antelopes and get people to snap there heads back like big river snappers

Germaine Phipps
4d ago

This has been devastating to his entire family. He was a kind and loving man. Even as a kid. He was happy and an all around great kid! I am praying for his dad. My cousin. That raised him to be an upstanding man. His wife and young daughters. My heart breaks for them. His brother whom he grew up with and loved to the moon and back. This is beyond heartbreaking.

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

