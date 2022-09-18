ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

Comments / 1

Related
Eyewitness News

Hartford PD: 18-year-old hurt in shooting on Sisson Avenue

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An 18-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting on Sisson Avenue in Hartford Thursday. Police said officers responded to the area around 4:23 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The victim arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said. Police said...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Watertown police confirm low flying aircraft Wednesday night

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown residents reported a low flying aircraft Wednesday night. Watertown police said there were aircraft in the area and there was no issue. Police were in contact with federal agencies about the aircraft. Several residents in the area and surrounding towns have reached out to...
WATERTOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man killed in Watertown crash

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man is dead after a crash in Watertown Tuesday night. Police said the single car crash happened on Litchfield Road near Plungis Road. First responders found a sedan crashed into a tree. The driver was pronounced dead on scene, authorities said. Police identified the victim...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocky Hill, CT
City
Middletown, CT
City
Glastonbury, CT
Newington, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Newington, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Portland, CT
Eyewitness News

Teen arrested for threatening Waterbury Arts Magnet School student

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A 17-year-old is facing charges for threatening a Waterbury Arts Magnet School (WAMS) student, police said. Authorities said a student at WAMS received a threatening message. This led to a shelter in place at the school. Police responded to the school while the threat was...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

18-year-old shot multiple times in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot multiple times Thursday afternoon, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 4:20 p.m. to the area of 90 Sisson Ave. after hearing reports that shots were fired in the area, according to authorities. When they arrived, they found “evidence of […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police respond to armed robbery at Brass Mill Mall

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 6pm tonight, Waterbury Police officers responded to the Brass Mill Mall for a report of an armed robbery. Employees of “Champs Sports” store inside the mall reported that two males had just stolen items from the store and a knife was displayed.
WATERBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Domestic Violence#Police#First Responders
Eyewitness News

One dead in Torrington after school bus collides with motorcycle

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - An unidentified man has died after a serious accident in Torrington. At approximately 6:17 AM on Wednesday morning, the Torrington Police Department responded to calls for a motorcycle accident with injuries at the intersection of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road. The operator of the motorcycle sustained...
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

Man identified in fatal Torrington motorcycle, bus crash

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist is dead Wednesday after a crash involving a school bus in Torrington, according to police. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road, according to police. The motorcyclist, 24-year-old Zachary Zecchin of Winsted was flown to Hartford Hospital, where he was […]
TORRINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Delays clear on I-91 north in Rocky Hill after crash

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – A crash caused delays on I-91 north in Rocky Hill Thursday afternoon. The backup has since cleared. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said it happened between Exits 24 and 25. Multiple vehicles were involved. The DOT said one lane was closed. State police said...
ROCKY HILL, CT
WTNH

Danielson woman killed in Killingly crash

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from Danielson was killed in a crash on Westcott Road in Killingly Wednesday afternoon, according to state police. The collision was reported just after 2 p.m. Police stated that a Chevrolet Blazer was traveling eastbound on Westcott Road in the area of Mashentuck Road in Killingly. A second vehicle, […]
KILLINGLY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Connecticut

Person Injured During Broad Daylight Shooting in New Haven

A person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a shooting on Lilac Street in New Haven Wednesday afternoon. Police said a person was shot and hospitalized with injuries, but the extent is unknown. The shooting is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

New London man arrested on drug, handgun charges

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - A New London man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on multiple drug and handgun charges. Police arrested Bobby Porter 34-years-old, of New London, CT after executing a search and seizure warrant at 49 Rogers Street. Police searched the property and seized 220 grams of crack cocaine,...
NEW LONDON, CT
FOX 61

Motorcyclist killed in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Guilford man was killed Monday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving crashed, throwing him off the bike. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was traveling the Route 34 outbound connector to I-95 Northbound on a Kawasaki Ex650M.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Man wanted in Meriden shooting found at Berlin motel

A man wanted in a Meriden shooting was found at a Berlin motel this week. Meriden police said Luis Delgado, 33, was spotted Monday, around 11:30 a.m., in the parking lot of the Rosebud Motel on the Berlin Turnpike. Police were there after receiving two anonymous calls indicating he was staying there.
MERIDEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy