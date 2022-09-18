Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Hartford PD: 18-year-old hurt in shooting on Sisson Avenue
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An 18-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting on Sisson Avenue in Hartford Thursday. Police said officers responded to the area around 4:23 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The victim arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said. Police said...
fox61.com
'It is a devastating situation' | Naugatuck hit and run suspect arraigned; victim not expected to fully recover
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The man Naugatuck police say was responsible for a July hit and run that left the victim with life threatening injuries has been arrested and he is someone with quite the arrest history. The girlfriend of the victim, Brandon Guth, 42, of Naugatuck, tells FOX61 as...
Eyewitness News
Watertown police confirm low flying aircraft Wednesday night
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown residents reported a low flying aircraft Wednesday night. Watertown police said there were aircraft in the area and there was no issue. Police were in contact with federal agencies about the aircraft. Several residents in the area and surrounding towns have reached out to...
Eyewitness News
Man killed in Watertown crash
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man is dead after a crash in Watertown Tuesday night. Police said the single car crash happened on Litchfield Road near Plungis Road. First responders found a sedan crashed into a tree. The driver was pronounced dead on scene, authorities said. Police identified the victim...
Eyewitness News
Teen arrested for threatening Waterbury Arts Magnet School student
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A 17-year-old is facing charges for threatening a Waterbury Arts Magnet School (WAMS) student, police said. Authorities said a student at WAMS received a threatening message. This led to a shelter in place at the school. Police responded to the school while the threat was...
Hartford man third charged in hit and run
Police responded to Alma Street July 12, around 4 AM. They discovered a man struck by a vehicle. Police said he was attempting to stop suspects burglarizing his vehicle. He’s fighting for his life.
18-year-old shot multiple times in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot multiple times Thursday afternoon, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 4:20 p.m. to the area of 90 Sisson Ave. after hearing reports that shots were fired in the area, according to authorities. When they arrived, they found “evidence of […]
Eyewitness News
Police respond to armed robbery at Brass Mill Mall
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 6pm tonight, Waterbury Police officers responded to the Brass Mill Mall for a report of an armed robbery. Employees of “Champs Sports” store inside the mall reported that two males had just stolen items from the store and a knife was displayed.
Eyewitness News
One dead in Torrington after school bus collides with motorcycle
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - An unidentified man has died after a serious accident in Torrington. At approximately 6:17 AM on Wednesday morning, the Torrington Police Department responded to calls for a motorcycle accident with injuries at the intersection of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road. The operator of the motorcycle sustained...
Man identified in fatal Torrington motorcycle, bus crash
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist is dead Wednesday after a crash involving a school bus in Torrington, according to police. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road, according to police. The motorcyclist, 24-year-old Zachary Zecchin of Winsted was flown to Hartford Hospital, where he was […]
Eyewitness News
Delays clear on I-91 north in Rocky Hill after crash
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – A crash caused delays on I-91 north in Rocky Hill Thursday afternoon. The backup has since cleared. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said it happened between Exits 24 and 25. Multiple vehicles were involved. The DOT said one lane was closed. State police said...
Danielson woman killed in Killingly crash
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from Danielson was killed in a crash on Westcott Road in Killingly Wednesday afternoon, according to state police. The collision was reported just after 2 p.m. Police stated that a Chevrolet Blazer was traveling eastbound on Westcott Road in the area of Mashentuck Road in Killingly. A second vehicle, […]
NBC Connecticut
Person Injured During Broad Daylight Shooting in New Haven
A person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a shooting on Lilac Street in New Haven Wednesday afternoon. Police said a person was shot and hospitalized with injuries, but the extent is unknown. The shooting is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.
Eyewitness News
State police make firearm, drugs arrest after traffic stop on I-84 in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State police made a firearm and drugs arrest after a traffic stop on I-84 west in Hartford Wednesday night. Troopers stopped a driver who was swerving in the area of Exit 44. State police identified the driver as Steven Samuels, 32, of New Britain. Samuels...
Eyewitness News
New London man arrested on drug, handgun charges
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - A New London man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on multiple drug and handgun charges. Police arrested Bobby Porter 34-years-old, of New London, CT after executing a search and seizure warrant at 49 Rogers Street. Police searched the property and seized 220 grams of crack cocaine,...
EXCLUSIVE: Wallingford mothers seek justice after teens injured in hit-and-run
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A group of Wallingford mothers are speaking out after their sons were injured in a hit and run last week. Police are still looking for the suspect believed to be driving a dark-colored pickup truck. The mothers told FOX61 the two boys who were hit are...
Motorcyclist killed in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Guilford man was killed Monday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving crashed, throwing him off the bike. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was traveling the Route 34 outbound connector to I-95 Northbound on a Kawasaki Ex650M.
Eyewitness News
DOING IT LOCAL VIDEO: Mall fight in Trumbull leads to recovered gun, several arrests
Joel Johnson, a Managing Partner at Johnson Brunetti, talks about what we can expect with the fed's latest interest rate hike. Dept. of Labor and Hartford Athletic hold job fair. Updated: 4 hours ago. Channel 3's Connor Lewis tries maple syrup during Connecticut Day at the Big E. Updated: 4...
New Britain Herald
Man wanted in Meriden shooting found at Berlin motel
A man wanted in a Meriden shooting was found at a Berlin motel this week. Meriden police said Luis Delgado, 33, was spotted Monday, around 11:30 a.m., in the parking lot of the Rosebud Motel on the Berlin Turnpike. Police were there after receiving two anonymous calls indicating he was staying there.
Fatal Torrington accident under investigation
