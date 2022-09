Janis, left, and Rick, right, Consolver pose for a photo in 2011 for their work with Ride For Ryan. Submitted photo

For years, St. Joseph resident Rick Consolver has helped others in the community. Now, they want to return the favor.

On Aug. 1, Consolver was the recipient of a lung transplant because of damage caused by pulmonary fibrosis. While it was successful, it will mean a lifetime of medications and four-hour trips to his doctor.