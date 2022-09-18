Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Police ID Winsted man, 24, killed in Torrington motorcycle crash with school bus
TORRINGTON — Police have identified a Winsted man as the motorcyclist who was killed Wednesday morning after colliding with a school bus making a left turn in front of him. The rider was identified as 24-year-old Zachary Zecchin. The crash was reported to police around around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday...
Man identified in fatal Torrington motorcycle, bus crash
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist is dead Wednesday after a crash involving a school bus in Torrington, according to police. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road, according to police. The motorcyclist, 24-year-old Zachary Zecchin of Winsted was flown to Hartford Hospital, where he was […]
Eyewitness News
Troopers investigate deadly accident in Killingly
Killingly, Conn. (WFSB) - Troopers are conducting an investigation after a deadly accident Wednesday afternoon in Killingly. Around 2:08 PM, A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS with one passenger was driving westbound on Westcott Road in the area of Mashentuck Road. A 2001 Chevy Blazer with one operator and one passenger was traveling eastbound in the opposite direction.
Hartford man third charged in hit and run
Police responded to Alma Street July 12, around 4 AM. They discovered a man struck by a vehicle. Police said he was attempting to stop suspects burglarizing his vehicle. He’s fighting for his life.
Man Found With Loaded Revolver, 2 Pounds Of Marijuana During Hartford Traffic Stop, Police Say
A 32-year-old man was charged after police said he was found in possession of a loaded revolver, more than a kilogram of marijuana, and illegal mushrooms during a traffic stop in Connecticut. The incident happened on I-84 westbound in Hartford on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Connecticut State Police said. Troopers saw...
3 Hartford men charged in Naugatuck car break-in that left a man in a coma
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Three men from Hartford are facing several charges after a July car break-in left a Naugatuck man in a coma, police said. The incident happened on July 12, just after 4:30 a.m. on Alma Street. Officers were called to the area after a report of a person being struck by a car.
Register Citizen
Killingly head-on crash kills woman, 78, state police say
KILLINGLY — A 22-year-old driver crossed the center lines Wednesday and struck an oncoming SUV head-on, killing the passenger in the other car, state police said. Bonilyn Smith, 78, of the Danielson section of Killingly, was identified by state police as the passenger in the SUV who died. The...
Register Citizen
Death of retired Newtown police sergeant found in Naugatuck cemetery still under investigation
NAUGATUCK — The state office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still investigating the death of John Cole, a retired Newtown police sergeant found dead at a local cemetery this week. A spokesperson for the medical examiner said Cole's cause of death is pending further studies, while the manner...
Register Citizen
Norwalk man, 23, killed in I-95 motorcycle crash in Stamford, police say
STAMFORD — A Norwalk man was killed early Monday after his motorcycle collided with a box truck on Interstate 95, according to Connecticut State Police. Police identified the man as 23-year-old Jose Coreas Ortiz. Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, troopers received multiple calls about a crash in the northbound lanes...
18-year-old shot multiple times in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot multiple times Thursday afternoon, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 4:20 p.m. to the area of 90 Sisson Ave. after hearing reports that shots were fired in the area, according to authorities. When they arrived, they found “evidence of […]
Bristol Press
Woman killed in Plymouth crash that left two people trapped in burning vehicle
PLYMOUTH – A Watertown woman was killed over the weekend when police say she veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on. The crash – which was reported Sunday around 12 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Kellogg Avenue – left two people trapped in the second vehicle, which caught on fire. Before first responders could arrive, good Samaritans helped get them out of the burning vehicle and to safety.
Register Citizen
Police: One dead, three injured after Ledyard three-car crash
LEDYARD — Local police say one person died and four others were injured in a three-car crash on Tuesday afternoon. Ledyard officers were called to the intersection of Route 12 and Oakridge Drive around 4 p.m. on Tuesday in response to a 911 call reporting the crash. Investigators later determined that the collisions occurred when a 2014 Nissan Rogue traveling southbound on Route 12 crossed the center line into the northbound lane, sideswiping a 2017 Toyota 4Runner before striking a Chevy Colorado head-on.
NBC Connecticut
Person struck, killed by dump truck in Chicopee crash Friday afternoon, report says
A person was struck and killed by a dump truck in a crash on Granby Road in Chicopee on Friday afternoon, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office. Authorities told the news station that the identity of the individual killed and the name of the company that owns the dump truck will not be released at this time.
Register Citizen
Hartford police: Man shot multiple times on Thursday afternoon
HARTFORD — Local police say a man was listed in stable condition after being shot on Thursday afternoon. Hartford officers responded to 90 Sisson Ave. around 4:23 p.m. Thursday for reports of shots fired, according to police. Upon arrival, officers discovered evidence of gunfire at the location, police said.
32-Year-Old Enfield Woman Killed After Car Crashes Off I-91 In Rocky Hill, Into Sound Barrier
A 32-year-old woman died after her car crashed into a wooden sound barrier on a Connecticut highway. The crash happened in the Hartford County town of Rocky Hill on I-91 northbound near Exit 24 at about 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, Connecticut State Police said. A 2004 Dodge Stratus...
Police identify man killed in Watertown crash
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is dead after crashing into a tree late Tuesday morning in Watertown. Watertown police and firefighters responded at about 11 a.m. to the area of Litchfield and Plungis roads for a one-car crash, according to Det. Mark Conway. Authorities believe the driver was traveling south on Litchfield Road before […]
Register Citizen
Watertown woman dies, bystanders rescue people from burning car in Plymouth crash, police say
PLYMOUTH — Police say a Watertown woman died from her injuries in a two-car crash in Terryville Monday. Plymouth police identified the woman as 39-year-old Maryanne Spry. Through witness statements and video evidence, police said it appeared that Spry was driving a black Dodge Charger eastbound on Main Street, or Route 6, when she veered into the oncoming westbound lane and struck a Toyota RAV4 head-on.
Register Citizen
Fairfield police: 'Ghost gun,' drugs found during traffic stop
FAIRFIELD — Local police say a man was found in possession of ecstasy and an illegal firearm on Wednesday. Edgar Sanchez III, 20, of Bridgeport, has been charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, sale of narcotics and several motor vehicle offenses, according to police.
