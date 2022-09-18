ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CT

WTNH

Man identified in fatal Torrington motorcycle, bus crash

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist is dead Wednesday after a crash involving a school bus in Torrington, according to police. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road, according to police. The motorcyclist, 24-year-old Zachary Zecchin of Winsted was flown to Hartford Hospital, where he was […]
TORRINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Troopers investigate deadly accident in Killingly

Killingly, Conn. (WFSB) - Troopers are conducting an investigation after a deadly accident Wednesday afternoon in Killingly. Around 2:08 PM, A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS with one passenger was driving westbound on Westcott Road in the area of Mashentuck Road. A 2001 Chevy Blazer with one operator and one passenger was traveling eastbound in the opposite direction.
KILLINGLY, CT
Register Citizen

Killingly head-on crash kills woman, 78, state police say

KILLINGLY — A 22-year-old driver crossed the center lines Wednesday and struck an oncoming SUV head-on, killing the passenger in the other car, state police said. Bonilyn Smith, 78, of the Danielson section of Killingly, was identified by state police as the passenger in the SUV who died. The...
KILLINGLY, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk man, 23, killed in I-95 motorcycle crash in Stamford, police say

STAMFORD — A Norwalk man was killed early Monday after his motorcycle collided with a box truck on Interstate 95, according to Connecticut State Police. Police identified the man as 23-year-old Jose Coreas Ortiz. Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, troopers received multiple calls about a crash in the northbound lanes...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

18-year-old shot multiple times in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot multiple times Thursday afternoon, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 4:20 p.m. to the area of 90 Sisson Ave. after hearing reports that shots were fired in the area, according to authorities. When they arrived, they found “evidence of […]
HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Woman killed in Plymouth crash that left two people trapped in burning vehicle

PLYMOUTH – A Watertown woman was killed over the weekend when police say she veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on. The crash – which was reported Sunday around 12 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Kellogg Avenue – left two people trapped in the second vehicle, which caught on fire. Before first responders could arrive, good Samaritans helped get them out of the burning vehicle and to safety.
Register Citizen

Police: One dead, three injured after Ledyard three-car crash

LEDYARD — Local police say one person died and four others were injured in a three-car crash on Tuesday afternoon. Ledyard officers were called to the intersection of Route 12 and Oakridge Drive around 4 p.m. on Tuesday in response to a 911 call reporting the crash. Investigators later determined that the collisions occurred when a 2014 Nissan Rogue traveling southbound on Route 12 crossed the center line into the northbound lane, sideswiping a 2017 Toyota 4Runner before striking a Chevy Colorado head-on.
LEDYARD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Dead After Colliding With School Bus in Torrington

A motorcyclist is dead after he collided with a school bus in Torrington on Wednesday morning, police said. Authorities said the crash happened in the area of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road at about 6:15 a.m. Dispatchers said LifeStar was called to pick up a patient from the accident. The...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford police: Man shot multiple times on Thursday afternoon

HARTFORD — Local police say a man was listed in stable condition after being shot on Thursday afternoon. Hartford officers responded to 90 Sisson Ave. around 4:23 p.m. Thursday for reports of shots fired, according to police. Upon arrival, officers discovered evidence of gunfire at the location, police said.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Police identify man killed in Watertown crash

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is dead after crashing into a tree late Tuesday morning in Watertown. Watertown police and firefighters responded at about 11 a.m. to the area of Litchfield and Plungis roads for a one-car crash, according to Det. Mark Conway. Authorities believe the driver was traveling south on Litchfield Road before […]
WATERTOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Watertown woman dies, bystanders rescue people from burning car in Plymouth crash, police say

PLYMOUTH — Police say a Watertown woman died from her injuries in a two-car crash in Terryville Monday. Plymouth police identified the woman as 39-year-old Maryanne Spry. Through witness statements and video evidence, police said it appeared that Spry was driving a black Dodge Charger eastbound on Main Street, or Route 6, when she veered into the oncoming westbound lane and struck a Toyota RAV4 head-on.
PLYMOUTH, CT
Register Citizen

Fairfield police: 'Ghost gun,' drugs found during traffic stop

FAIRFIELD — Local police say a man was found in possession of ecstasy and an illegal firearm on Wednesday. Edgar Sanchez III, 20, of Bridgeport, has been charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, sale of narcotics and several motor vehicle offenses, according to police.
FAIRFIELD, CT

