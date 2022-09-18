EAGLES UNFILTERED: Previewing Monday Night Football vs. Vikings

The Eagles haven't won a Week 2 game since 2016, and Minnesota will present a good challenge

The Eagles got off to a winning start in Detroit last week.

Perhaps not much credit was given to the Eagles for their 38-35 win.

Then came Week 2, and the Lions beat the Washington Commanders, 36-27. Rookie edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson didn't do anything against the Eagles, but against Washington, he had three sacks.

So hey, maybe the Eagles aren't bad, huh?

Well, another stern test comes Monday night, and you Eagles Unfiltered co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles, take a closer look at the matchup.

Here's some of what you will hear

Both teams are 1-0 after the Vikings on their opener, 23-7, over the Green Bay Packers.

Suddenly, they look like the kind of team that could be one of those teams that didn't make the playoffs that rises and surprises.

they have a new coaching staff led by head coach Kevin O'Connell and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.

It's a defense that likes to play a lot of zones, not exactly a strength for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

Can Hurts solve the riddle of the zone?

On the other side of the ball, can the Eagles' defense play better than last week, when it allowed 181 yards rushing and nearly 400 yards of total offense?

That and more when you click the links to listen listed above.

