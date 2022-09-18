Trubisky: Steelers Need to Buy Into Offensive Plan

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for answers, and everyone wants change.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continued to struggle offensively. For the second week in a row, the Steelers offense failed to score multiple touchdowns, and for the first time this season, quarterback Mitch Trubisky turned the ball over.

During the third quarter, Acrisure Stadium filled with "Kenny" chants as fans voiced their frustration with the quarterback/offense. Deservingly so, the crowd wanted change, but Trubisky pointed out after the game that so does the offense.

"We could be better with everything," Trubisky said. "I could be better with decision making. We had some missed opportunities. I had some missed throws. We had a couple we weren't on the same page. Bottom line, we've got to score more points.

"Our emphasis was to be better on third down this week. I think we were a little bit better at that, in the first half at least. In the fourth quarter, we have to convert those to stay on the field and give ourselves a chance. But it just felt like missed opportunities. By myself and by the offense."

Trubisky mentioned that everyone in the huddle is looking for touches. With less than 300 offensive yards for back-to-back weeks, everyone is looking for a - and to be the - spark. For Trubisky, however, he believes once you get the plan down, you can go and make adjustments from there.

"You have to stick to the plan," Trubisky said. "Everyone has an idea of what the offense should or could be, but we have to come together as a collective unit and everyone's got to buy in. There's going to be good plays, there's going to be bad plays, but we're a young offense and we're still growing in this thing together. The best thing you can do at this time is to continue to buy into the plan, whatever it is, do your job to the best of your ability."

Trubisky puts the blame on himself. The veteran finished the game with 21-33 for 168 yards and a touchdown, while also throwing an interception.

Moving forward, he believes each week will allow this group to adjust to each other and grow.

"We're still young. We're still meshing as a unit," Trubisky said. "... We need to find out our identity. Everyone needs to lean in, come together, and really I just need to play better to give us a chance at the end."

The Steelers will head to Cleveland on a short week as they head to play the Browns on Thursday Night Football. A game that could be a deciding factor in Trubisky's tenure with the Steelers.

