WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Jojo is a beautiful and creative young lady who is looking for a loving home with her little sister. She is a great student and wants to create a bright future for herself. But for that, she will need a parent or a set of parents, who care for and love her and her sister unconditionally.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO