Fort Lauderdale, FL

96-year-old woman dead after crash in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly woman is dead after a crash in Delray Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Sidney Finander, 99, and Rae Finander, 96, were traveling on Jog Road when they turned onto Normandy Lane and were struck by another vehicle just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Residential fire in Pembroke Pines, dog rescued

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire on Wednesday. When they arrived, they saw a fully involved garage fire. Firefighters were able to put the fire out and rescued a dog. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
South Florida actress says report she was missing was false

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An actress from South Florida who was reported missing on Wednesday said the missing person reports were falsely filed by someone using her identity. The Delray Beach Police Department had announced it was searching for 35-year-old Jenna Jowers, known professionally as Jamie Noel, after...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Duo arrested for stealing catalytic converters from College Hunks moving business

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are accused of stealing two catalytic converters from two moving trucks at a business in Delray Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Michael Trillo, 19, and Leandro Flores, 20, were arrested by the South Florida Task force after they stole two catalytic converters off of trucks belonging to the College Hunks moving company in Delray Beach.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Lanes reopened after crash causes slowdowns on I-95

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Boca Raton blocked two lanes of I-95 South early Thursday morning. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred at exit 45 (SR-808/Glades Road) around 5:03 a.m. Two left lanes were blocked but have since reopened.
BOCA RATON, FL
'Save Lives, Fork Cancer!' event in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This year alone it is estimated the United States will see 1.9 million new cancer cases. Tonight, in Riviera Beach an event designed to “stick a fork” in cancer. "Save Lives, Fork Cancer!" was held tonight at Safe Harbor Rybovich in Riviera...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Injured pit-bull mix found, authorities seeking answers

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding those responsible for the suspected abuse of a pit-bull mix named Phoenix. Authorities say the three-year-old Phoenix was found injured near Blue Heron Boulevard and Central Industrial Drive on Monday, September 5. It...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Boca Raton synagogue sends help to Puerto Rico

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A local synagogue is helping to ensure the Puerto Rico victims get all the supplies they need. Hurricane Fiona blew through Puerto Rico and it was almost five years to the day when hurricane Maria hit the island. Rabbi Mendel Zachari, the director of...
BOCA RATON, FL
FDOH issues mosquito-borne illness advisory in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) advises residents of the sudden increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Palm Beach County on Tuesday. The FDOH said several sentinel chickens have tested positive for Flavivirus infections, causing the risk of transmission to humans...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Lanes cleared after crash causes delays on I-95 southbound

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Lanes have been reopened after a crash in Palm Beach County caused major delays on I-95. The crash occurred at Exit 60 (Hypoluxo Road) on I-95 southbound just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Four lanes were blocked while first responders responded to the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Heath advisory issued for Dubois Park in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A health advisory was put into effect at Dubois Park after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Monday, Sept. 19. The FDOH recent sampling showed bacterial levels in the water to be more than...
JUPITER, FL
Forever Family: Meet Jojo

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Jojo is a beautiful and creative young lady who is looking for a loving home with her little sister. She is a great student and wants to create a bright future for herself. But for that, she will need a parent or a set of parents, who care for and love her and her sister unconditionally.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Deweycon, recycle derby, pet adoptions: What to do this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the events happening this weekend in the community. 9TH ANNUAL COUNTDOWN 2 ZERO PET ADOPTION KICK-OFF EVENT. Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League and PBC’s Public Safety Department Division Animal Care & Control is hosting the largest adoption event in an effort to save the lives of hundreds of animals.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Buying a home: The best time for sellers is approaching

JUPITER, Fla. (WPEC) — A new study by realtor.com shows the best time to buy a home in South Florida will be in January. The week of January 22-28 is projected to be the best time for home buyers. Echo Fine Properties Realtor, Sylvia Issacs says the housing market...
JUPITER, FL

