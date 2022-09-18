Read full article on original website
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle Just Getting Started Following Historic PerformanceAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few monthsJenifer KnightonMiami, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
96-year-old woman dead after crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly woman is dead after a crash in Delray Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Sidney Finander, 99, and Rae Finander, 96, were traveling on Jog Road when they turned onto Normandy Lane and were struck by another vehicle just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Residential fire in Pembroke Pines, dog rescued
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire on Wednesday. When they arrived, they saw a fully involved garage fire. Firefighters were able to put the fire out and rescued a dog. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is...
South Florida actress says report she was missing was false
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An actress from South Florida who was reported missing on Wednesday said the missing person reports were falsely filed by someone using her identity. The Delray Beach Police Department had announced it was searching for 35-year-old Jenna Jowers, known professionally as Jamie Noel, after...
Duo arrested for stealing catalytic converters from College Hunks moving business
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are accused of stealing two catalytic converters from two moving trucks at a business in Delray Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Michael Trillo, 19, and Leandro Flores, 20, were arrested by the South Florida Task force after they stole two catalytic converters off of trucks belonging to the College Hunks moving company in Delray Beach.
Lanes reopened after crash causes slowdowns on I-95
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Boca Raton blocked two lanes of I-95 South early Thursday morning. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred at exit 45 (SR-808/Glades Road) around 5:03 a.m. Two left lanes were blocked but have since reopened.
Photos: Tractor trailer filled with manure overturns in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A tractor trailer overturned spilling its contents out on Jog road in West Palm Beach on Tuesday evening, sending a man to St. Mary's Medical Center. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the tractor trailer — filled with manure — overturned...
Unlawful exposure: Man caught on neighbor's Ring camera told deputy he 'had to pee'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Security cameras are very common these days but one man near West Palm Beach caught his neighbor in a series of acts he wishes he hadn't seen. It happened off Forest Hill Boulevard on Sunday, Aug. 28. According to the arrest report, the...
'Save Lives, Fork Cancer!' event in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This year alone it is estimated the United States will see 1.9 million new cancer cases. Tonight, in Riviera Beach an event designed to “stick a fork” in cancer. "Save Lives, Fork Cancer!" was held tonight at Safe Harbor Rybovich in Riviera...
3 counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, 3 times in Palm Beach County this year
ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman described as a "combative patient" was arrested in an emergency room, but not before punching a lieutenant from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to JFK South in Atlantis at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The deputy wrote...
Injured pit-bull mix found, authorities seeking answers
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding those responsible for the suspected abuse of a pit-bull mix named Phoenix. Authorities say the three-year-old Phoenix was found injured near Blue Heron Boulevard and Central Industrial Drive on Monday, September 5. It...
Boca Raton synagogue sends help to Puerto Rico
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A local synagogue is helping to ensure the Puerto Rico victims get all the supplies they need. Hurricane Fiona blew through Puerto Rico and it was almost five years to the day when hurricane Maria hit the island. Rabbi Mendel Zachari, the director of...
Marching band from Riviera Beach gets $10,000 donation to help get to London
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A community marching band from Riviera Beach is facing a fast-approaching deadline to make a deposit for their trip to London. The band received a big boost this week. An anonymous donor wrote a $10,000 check to the SOS Community Marching Band, and it...
FDOH issues mosquito-borne illness advisory in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) advises residents of the sudden increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Palm Beach County on Tuesday. The FDOH said several sentinel chickens have tested positive for Flavivirus infections, causing the risk of transmission to humans...
Lanes cleared after crash causes delays on I-95 southbound
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Lanes have been reopened after a crash in Palm Beach County caused major delays on I-95. The crash occurred at Exit 60 (Hypoluxo Road) on I-95 southbound just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Four lanes were blocked while first responders responded to the...
Riviera Beach looks for new police chief following the resignation of previous one
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach is looking for a new Chief of Police. The City is poised for a new beginning and is steadfast in recruiting and attracting professionals who posses the intuitiveness, ethics, integrity, and passion to place the right decision above the popular decision."
Heath advisory issued for Dubois Park in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A health advisory was put into effect at Dubois Park after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Monday, Sept. 19. The FDOH recent sampling showed bacterial levels in the water to be more than...
Forever Family: Meet Jojo
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Jojo is a beautiful and creative young lady who is looking for a loving home with her little sister. She is a great student and wants to create a bright future for herself. But for that, she will need a parent or a set of parents, who care for and love her and her sister unconditionally.
Deweycon, recycle derby, pet adoptions: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the events happening this weekend in the community. 9TH ANNUAL COUNTDOWN 2 ZERO PET ADOPTION KICK-OFF EVENT. Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League and PBC’s Public Safety Department Division Animal Care & Control is hosting the largest adoption event in an effort to save the lives of hundreds of animals.
Buying a home: The best time for sellers is approaching
JUPITER, Fla. (WPEC) — A new study by realtor.com shows the best time to buy a home in South Florida will be in January. The week of January 22-28 is projected to be the best time for home buyers. Echo Fine Properties Realtor, Sylvia Issacs says the housing market...
Food insecurity growing in PBC, food bank struggling to keep up with need
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Food insecurity is growing in Palm Beach County to levels not seen since the height of the pandemic. The Palm Beach County Food Bank is struggling to feed thousands of families in need and now they are hoping the community will help them combat the food shortage crisis they are facing.
