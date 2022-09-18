Read full article on original website
Related
mendofever.com
Bicyclist in Coma After Willits Traffic Collision on Monday Morning
Willits’s Main Street was busy with traffic on Monday morning, September 19 when tragedy struck. A man on a bicycle was pedaling south when he beelined across the roadway and was clipped by a vehicle driving north. The man was thrown from the bicycle sustaining major head injuries after hitting the ground. As of yesterday afternoon, the cyclist has yet to regain consciousness since the accident and remains in a coma at a Santa Rosa Hospital.
mendofever.com
Vehicle Plummets Down State Route 20 Embankment Injuring Three Fort Bragg Residents
A Fort Bragg woman and two juveniles suffered injuries on Sunday, September 18, 2022, when their vehicle slid off the rain-slicked State Route 20 plummeting over 100′ down an embankment. By request of those involved, we will not name the driver who suffered major injuries and remains hospitalized. California...
kymkemp.com
Some Areas in the Emerald Counties Received 7 Inches…How Much Rain Did You Get?
All the weather buffs we know have been comparing rain totals from the last five days. The National Weather Service has compiled the numbers across our region and shows an impressive range of numbers. According to their calculations, “Five day storm total precipitation from Saturday to Wednesday ranged from 12/100’s...
mendofever.com
Rescuers Save Man Clinging to Fort Bragg Cliffside as the Pacific Seethed Below
Yesterday afternoon, the bluffs of Fort Bragg reminded another visitor of the risks inherent in the alluring landscape when a man lost his footing along the cliffside and tumbled down the steep slope coming to rest mid-way down the rockface as the Pacific churned below. Fort Bragg Fire Department Chief...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Highway 101 crash leaves northbound lanes covered in grapes
PETALUMA -- A Sunday afternoon crash on northbound 101 in Petaluma left two lanes covered in hundreds of pounds of freshly harvested grapes.The California Highway Patrol said it got calls reporting the crash and spill around 12:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes just north of E Washington.In the far right lane, there is roadway construction going on and a guard rail. An f-250 truck towing a flatbed trailer full of grape containers got a little too close to the right side.The trailer went up and over guard rail. The driver lost control and trailer rolled over, spilling grapes everywhere. The spill was mostly isolated to the two right lanes. Caltrans reduced traffic to a single northbound lane while crews cleaned up the mess. The closure lasted 3 hours before all lanes were reopened No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.
L.A. Weekly
Casper Helm Killed in Truck Crash on Todd Road [Santa Rosa, CA]
Keller Man Dead in Auto-Pedestrian Crash near Moorland Avenue. The incident happened at around 5:45 a.m. along Todd Road near Moorland Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, Helm was reportedly crawling or hunched over the road for unknown reasons. As a result, a dump truck traveling east on Todd struck him. A Chevrolet truck heading west on Todd Road struck Helm as well.
Fairfield man drowns at Lake Berryessa in Napa County
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after drowning at Lake Berryessa on Thursday, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media. Witnesses at the scene of the drowning in Markley Cove called authorities around 1:40 p.m. to report the incident. KRON On is streaming news live now Several agencies responded to […]
Earthquake shakes water levels in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Residents of Santa Rosa have noticed a strange side effect of last week’s earthquake. Many people who live along Mark West Creek have noticed that the water level in the creek has been rising since last week’s earthquake. “We were jolted. Both Suzie and I were upstairs,” said John Macaulay. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 7:04 p.m.] Lightning Preceded Power Outage That Affected Humboldt, Trinity & Mendocino Counties
Residents in Humboldt, Mendocino and Trinity counties are experiencing power outages with no estimated time of restoration. Just after 5 p.m. on September 20th, residents in Southern Humboldt began reporting outages across the region extending into southwestern Trinity County and northern Mendocino County. Power was quickly restored to areas in Garberville and Redway, however outlying areas near Miranda, Myers Flat, Alderpoint, Harris and Kettenpom and northern Mendocino were without power for close to an hour.
ksro.com
Man Struck Twice on Todd Road Dies; Witnesses Sought
Police in Santa Rosa are asking for witnesses to a deadly crash. A man was hit by two vehicles yesterday morning. The California Highway Patrol says early investigation determined that the man “was hunched over or crawling in the roadway” when he was struck by an east-bound dump truck on Todd Road near Moorland Avenue. A truck traveling the opposite way did the same thing. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his identity has not been released.
kymkemp.com
Meth, Marijuana, and Money Located When Vehicle Stopped for Code Violations
On 09-12-2022 at 11:30 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when they observed a vehicle traveling southbound on East Road in Redwood Valley, California. The Deputies observed vehicle code violations prior to the vehicle pulling into a dirt turn out with the driver then exiting the...
mendofever.com
Fuel Reduction on Black Bart Trail, Vandalism at the Grange, the Redwood Valley School Saga—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting
The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on September 14, 2022, at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Issues discussed ranged from a proposed tax to fund Mendocino County’s local fire agencies, mail theft targeting Mendocino County’s rural communities, and the purchase of 400 acre-feet of agricultural water for customers desperate for water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mendofever.com
The Search for Lake County’s Goldie Morse: Major Crimes Unit Investigate Cobb Property
The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the whereabouts of Goldie Morse, 38 years of age and a resident of Middletown. Goldie Morse has been reported as a missing person. Goldie Morse was last seen on August 13, 2022 in Cobb.
mendofever.com
Armed Robbery Suspects Lead Police Across Humboldt, Mendocino, Lake County Lines Ending With Foot Pursuit
The following is a press release issued by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. In Sept. 16, 2022, at about 9:45 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched...
ksro.com
Motorcyclist Collides with Streetlight Pole in Santa Rosa Resulting in Death
A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died after colliding with a streetlight pole in Santa Rosa. On Friday night, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Fulton Road in the right lane. As he passed through the intersection of Piner Road, a witness saw him rapidly accelerate to between 70 to 80 MPH. He lost control and hit a street light pole near the intersection of Fulton Road and Onsrud Lane. He was ejected from his motorcycle and into the yard of a residence. The witness gave aid and called 911 but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police haven’t released the motorcyclist’s name.
mendofever.com
Female In Vehicle Screaming, Theft Of Mail – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.20.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Thunderstorms possible Monday following weekend rain storm
(KRON) — The brunt of the early season storm that soaked much of the Bay Area over the weekend seems to have passed, but the possibility of light rain and even thunderstorms lingers for some areas Monday. While the rain event may not have lasted as long as projected late last week, it did deliver […]
krcrtv.com
Two teens connected to car break-ins and shots fired in Ukiah
UKIAH, Calif. — Two teens were arrested Sunday following reports of car break-ins and gunfire in Ukiah. According to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a report of individuals "checking car doors" along South Dora Street. Deputies scouted the area but could not find the suspects. Shortly after, the MCSO caught word that Ukiah police officers were being dispatched to Beacon Lane and Rose Avenue for calls reporting shots fired and subjects looking into cars. Deputies then met with Ukiah police officers who had a 16-year-old male detained.
mendofever.com
Theft Of Medication, Subject Passed Out In Aisle – Ukiah Police Logs 09.20.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Two Teens Accused of Casing Cars, Firing a Handgun Last Night in Ukiah
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-18-2022 at 10:01 P.M. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a report...
Comments / 0