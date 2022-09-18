ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

Bicyclist in Coma After Willits Traffic Collision on Monday Morning

Willits’s Main Street was busy with traffic on Monday morning, September 19 when tragedy struck. A man on a bicycle was pedaling south when he beelined across the roadway and was clipped by a vehicle driving north. The man was thrown from the bicycle sustaining major head injuries after hitting the ground. As of yesterday afternoon, the cyclist has yet to regain consciousness since the accident and remains in a coma at a Santa Rosa Hospital.
WILLITS, CA
