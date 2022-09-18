FedEx Corp. president and CEO Raj Subramaniam cast off concerns of driver discontent in the company’s Ground contractor ranks as the broader business looks to dig itself out of declining parcel volumes by slashing costs and increasing shipping rates. The updates came Thursday with the company’s earnings results for its fiscal first quarter, which it had already warned investors would come in lower than previously stated guidance. FedEx has been criticized by a former Ground contractor, who started an association aimed at the company’s network of 6,000 contractors and other logistics professionals, for not being more proactive in addressing business challenges....

BUSINESS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO