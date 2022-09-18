Virgil R. Shellenberger Jr. passed away at the age of 90 on September 20, 2022 at Sunflower Care Home in Emporia, KS. Virgil was born on August 20, 1932 to Virgil Sr. and Rose Leffler Shellenberger in Bushong KS. He lived his childhood on a farm in North Lyon County and graduated from Bushong High School. He met his sweetheart, Harriet when he was 15 and she was 16. His family life began when he married Harriet Feik Shellenberger on November 25, 1951. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in November 2021.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO