Emporia, KS

Emporia gazette.com

Emporia volleyball wins both home matches on Thursday night

The Emporia High School volleyball team topped Salina Central and Manhattan in a triangular at Emporia High School on Thursday night. The Lady Spartans won both matches in two sets, defeating Salina Central, 25-13, 25-13 and Manhattan, 25-20, 25-22.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Lebo tops Olpe in area volleyball game of the week

LEBO — Lebo High School continued its dominance Tuesday evening, dispatching Olpe High School in three games to secure the match and improve to 17-1. Olpe fell to 10-9. The matchup was a battle between the top area programs and the beginning of Lyon County League play. The Lady Eagles took the Wolves to three games, but Lebo’s offensive power — though slightly stifled Tuesday evening — was enough to prevail. However, assertive serving and defense probably deserved the credit.
LEBO, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia girls golf finishes second at Maize South Invitational

The Emporia High School girls golf team finished second at the Maize South Invitational at Auburn Hills in Wichita on Thursday afternoon. The Lady Spartans finished the nine-hole tournament with a team score of 179, six strokes behind first-place Maize.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Three Emporia teams in action on Thursday

Three Emporia High School teams are in action today, with one playing in front of the home fans. The volleyball team will hit the floor for the first time in a week when it hosts Manhattan and Salina Central in a triangular beginning at 5 p.m. Head coach Ping Wang likes what she has seen in practice.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia boys soccer falls to Washurn Rural

The Emporia High School boys soccer team fell to Centennial League rival Washburn Rural, 3-0, at Emporia High School on Tuesday night. Washburn Rural got off to a fast start, scoring five minutes into the game. The Junior Blues scored again eight minutes before the half to make it a 2-0 game. They netted their third goal of the evening in the 48th minute.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Area schools volleyball roundup

Three area volleyball programs competed in two tournaments during the weekend with mixed results. Lebo High School showed out in the Erie Tournament, but Chase County High School and Hartford High School had a tough go of it in the Hartford Invitational. Erie Tournament.
HARTFORD, KS
Emporia gazette.com

EHS Homecoming Royalty candidates announced

Emporia High School will crowd its Homecoming royalty during the Friday, Sept. 30, football game against Manhattan. Candidates for king are Angel Aldrete, Fred Jackson, Jonathan Laudie, Talan Tabares and Bobby Trujillo. Candidates for queen are Alison Brown, Arianna Hamilton, Rebecca Snyder, Journey Walburn and Elizabeth Willhite. The Homecoming parade...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Virgil R. Shellenberger Jr.

Virgil R. Shellenberger Jr. passed away at the age of 90 on September 20, 2022 at Sunflower Care Home in Emporia, KS. Virgil was born on August 20, 1932 to Virgil Sr. and Rose Leffler Shellenberger in Bushong KS. He lived his childhood on a farm in North Lyon County and graduated from Bushong High School. He met his sweetheart, Harriet when he was 15 and she was 16. His family life began when he married Harriet Feik Shellenberger on November 25, 1951. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in November 2021.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Fine first weekend of fall forecast

This weekend in Emporia should be the opposite of the last two: cloudy with rain on Friday, sunny on Saturday. Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.48 inches of rain Thursday. Cottonwood Falls had even more, at 0.62 inches. Madison reported 0.46 inches.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Last of the summer sun tea

The heat index could be making its last appearance of the season in the Emporia area. The National Weather Service advised Tuesday morning that afternoon heat could bring a heat index as high as 103 degrees.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

City commission approves grant application for housing project

The Emporia City Commission approved a $400,000 Moderate Income Housing grant application on behalf of a proposed housing development slated to construct 24 duplex housing units in east Emporia. Overall, the developer is seeking $650,000 from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation for the project. The two-bedroom, one bath units are...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

No gun found at EHS as lockdown ends

The Emporia High School went into a level two lockdown for most of the afternoon Tuesday. It ended with police saying there was "no criminal investigation." Emporia Middle School and the transitions program were placed in a level one lockdown as a precautionary measure. A statement from police spokesman Capt....
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Traffic light knocked down, could be out for months

Downtown Emporia could be short one traffic light for the rest of the year, after a driver sent it crashing to the ground Tuesday morning. Security video posted on Facebook showed a driver bumping into a pole at Seventh Avenue and Commercial Street during the 7 a.m. hour. Even though the speed appeared slow, that was enough to knock the pedestrian light pole over.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Teens hurt in rural rear-end wreck

An earlier version of this article had the version of events incorrect. We regret the error. Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County Fire/EMS were dispatched to Road P and Road 150 at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday evening in rural Lyon County, for a report of an injury accident.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

ESU community holds candlelight vigil in honor of terminated faculty

The Emporia State University community gathered on the Plumb Hall lawn Monday night for a candlelight vigil in honor of the 33 faculty who lost their jobs as part of ESU’s “workforce management” framework. Michael Smith, chair of social sciences, sociology and criminology kicked off the night...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

New city web site promises accessibility, transparency

A complete redesign for the city of Emporia’s web site is now underway, though residents won’t see the finished product until early next year. The city commission inked a $27,000 contract with the Manhattan-based CivicPlus in July for the project. City communications manager Christine Johnson said it was important for the city to have an up-to-date, modern — and Americans with Disabilities Act compliant — web site.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Possible demolition coming for Carnegie library, but no decisions made

The future of the Carnegie library remains unknown following a meeting of the Emporia City Commission Wednesday afternoon. Commissioners reviewed two applications for the property. One came from the Emporia Public Library and one from private investors, Cassie and Jason Heffron. The city first announced it would accept proposals on...
EMPORIA, KS

