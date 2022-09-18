ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohnton, PA

NHRA Pep Boys Nationals Results

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Sunday
At Maple Grove Raceway
Mohnton, Pa.
Sunday's Results
Final Finish Order
Top Fuel

1. Austin Prock; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Antron Brown; 4. Mike Salinas; 5. Steve Torrence; 6. Brittany Force; 7. Doug Kalitta; 8. Clay Millican; 9. Jeffrey Chatterson; 10. Cameron Ferre; 11. Leah Pruett; 12. Tony Schumacher; 13. Shawn Langdon; 14. Doug Foley; 15. Josh Hart; 16. Joe Morrison.

Funny Car

1. Robert Hight; 2. Tim Wilkerson; 3. Matt Hagan; 4. John Force; 5. Bob Tasca III; 6. J.R. Todd; 7. Ron Capps; 8. Cruz Pedregon; 9. Alexis DeJoria; 10. Chad Green; 11. Paul Lee; 12. Phil Burkart; 13. Cory Lee; 14. Jim Campbell; 15. Terry Haddock.

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders; 2. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 3. Kyle Koretsky; 4. Greg Anderson; 5. Matt Hartford; 6. Bo Butner; 7. Dallas Glenn; 8. Aaron Stanfield; 9. Cristian Cuadra; 10. Camrie Caruso; 11. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 12. Chris McGaha; 13. Alan Prusiensky; 14. Mason McGaha; 15. Fernando Cuadra; 16. Tanner Gray.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Joey Gladstone; 2. Angie Smith; 3. Marc Ingwersen; 4. Steve Johnson; 5. Eddie Krawiec; 6. Matt Smith; 7. Jerry Savoie; 8. Angelle Sampey; 9. Scotty Pollacheck; 10. Kelly Clontz; 11. Jianna Evaristo; 12. Karen Stoffer; 13. Chris Bostick; 14. Ron Tornow; 15. Ryan Oehler; 16. Hector Arana Jr.

Final Results
Top Fuel

Austin Prock, 3.755 seconds, 329.67 mph def. Justin Ashley, 3.783 seconds, 326.40 mph.

Funny Car

Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.937, 328.38 def. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, Foul - Red Light.

Pro Stock

Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.582, 209.72 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.601, 209.56.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.835, 196.93 def. Angie Smith, EBR, Foul - Red Light.

Top Alcohol Dragster

Jeff Veale, 5.455, 265.12 def. Shawn Cowie, 10.517, 82.94.

Top Alcohol Funny Car

DJ Cox Jr., Chevy Camaro, 5.477, 263.77 def. Sean Bellemeur, Camaro, 5.641, 263.10.

Competition Eliminator

Ken Voight, Chevy Cobalt, 8.734, 154.69 def. Jay Schonberger, Olds Cutlas, Broke.

Super Stock

Roger Reese, Chevy Nova, 10.433, 125.69 def. Byron Worner, Chevy Camaro, 9.845, 134.82.

Stock Eliminator

Katie Sepanek, Chevy Chevelle, 11.598, 108.13 def. Joe Santangelo, Chevy Camaro, 10.418, 118.91.

Super Comp

Donald Bangs, Dragster, 8.927, 172.23 def. Anthony Barrett, Dragster, 8.885, 179.59.

Super Gas

Bo Butner, Chevy Corvette, 9.935, 165.05 def. Frank Volpe, Ford Mustang, 9.875, 162.57.

Top Sportsman

Vonnie Mills, Chevy Camaro, 6.689, 200.14 def. Larry Willard, Chevy Bel Air, 7.382, 180.26.

Factory Stock Showdown

David Barton, Chevy Camaro, 7.752, 177.44 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 7.824, 175.96.

Junior Dragster Shootout

Paige Ketterer, 7.987, 81.17 def. Mason Artim, Foul - Red Light.

Round-by-Round Results
Top Fuel
Round One

Doug Kalitta, 3.720, 329.58 def. Leah Pruett, 4.458, 224.51; Clay Millican, 3.776, 285.11 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.882, 151.95; Brittany Force, 3.698, 337.66 def. Cameron Ferre, 4.121, 291.32; Justin Ashley, 3.732, 329.83 def. Jeffrey Chatterson, 3.865, 321.58; Mike Salinas, 4.841, 225.18 def. Joe Morrison, 15.215, 31.54; Austin Prock, 3.705, 336.15 def. Doug Foley, 6.531, 93.23; Steve Torrence, 3.740, 324.51 def. Shawn Langdon, 5.901, 131.00; Antron Brown, 3.851, 249.76 def. Josh Hart, 10.983, 73.85;

Quarterfinals

Salinas, 5.868, 282.42 def. Millican, 7.115, 115.65; Brown, 3.730, 323.97 def. Force, 5.389, 123.14; Prock, 3.762, 326.87 def. Torrence, 3.767, 324.36; Ashley, 3.841, 306.12 def. Kalitta, Foul - Red Light;

Semifinals

Ashley, 3.739, 330.80 def. Salinas, 9.497, 83.15; Prock, 5.732, 293.47 def. Brown, 6.565, 146.54;

FINAL

Prock, 3.755, 329.67 def. Ashley, 3.783, 326.40.

Funny Car
Round One

J.R. Todd, Toyota Supra, 3.914, 330.72 def. Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 3.932, 324.59; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.878, 333.74 was unopposed; John Force, Camaro, 3.932, 287.66 def. Cory Lee, Mustang, 4.407, 287.84; Ron Capps, Supra, 3.858, 331.53 def. Phil Burkart, Chevy Monte Carlo, 4.282, 243.06; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.895, 333.91 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 5.649, 125.62; Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.909, 334.65 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.445, 207.53; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.922, 331.36 def. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 3.924, 330.31; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.918, 326.40 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.991, 319.45;

Quarterfinals

Force, 4.000, 324.59 def. Todd, 3.972, 326.95; Hight, 3.901, 332.67 def. Pedregon, 5.567, 135.46; Wilkerson, 3.918, 329.58 def. Capps, 4.420, 201.10; Hagan, 3.935, 329.67 def. Tasca III, 3.941, 330.63;

Semifinals

Wilkerson, 4.621, 182.62 def. Force, 9.003, 82.09; Hight, 3.908, 331.69 def. Hagan, 4.123, 255.34;

Final

Hight, 3.937, 328.38 def. Wilkerson, Foul - Red Light.

Pro Stock
Round One

Troy Coughlin Jr., Chevy Camaro, 6.576, 208.65 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.581, 205.63; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.569, 209.33 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.606, 207.75; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.580, 208.52 def. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.595, 207.98; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.572, 207.69 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.602, 207.27; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.598, 208.46 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.638, 206.73; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.567, 208.94 def. Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.663, 206.32; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.565, 208.84 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.643, 205.51; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.548, 209.39 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.607, 206.32;

Quarterfinals

Anderson, 6.612, 207.21 def. Glenn, 6.668, 206.67; Koretsky, 6.602, 208.94 def. Stanfield, 7.839, 130.73; Coughlin Jr., 6.605, 209.04 def. Butner, 6.601, 208.07; Enders, 6.569, 209.39 def. Hartford, Foul - Red Light;

Semifinals

Coughlin Jr., 6.601, 209.46 def. Anderson, 6.714, 188.02; Enders, 6.584, 209.43 def. Koretsky, 6.613, 208.94;

Finals

Enders, 6.582, 209.72 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.601, 209.56.

Pro Stock Motorcycle
Round One

Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.821, 198.52 def. Hector Arana Jr, Buell, Foul - Red Light; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.795, 198.44 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, Foul - Red Light; Angie Smith, 6.796, 199.52 def. Ron Tornow, 6.982, 191.95; Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.836, 194.66 def. Chris Bostick, Buell, 6.911, 195.28; Marc Ingwersen, 6.893, 196.99 def. Scotty Pollacheck, 6.889, 197.36; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.785, 198.32 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.891, 195.65; Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.904, 199.23 def. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.903, 194.16; Matt Smith, 6.761, 201.82 def. Ryan Oehler, 7.196, 178.24;

Quarterfinals

Ingwersen, 6.962, 194.72 def. Sampey, 6.902, 197.19; A. Smith, 6.841, 198.90 def. Krawiec, 6.815, 198.50; Johnson, 6.867, 195.05 def. Savoie, 6.892, 194.13; Gladstone, 6.815, 197.51 def. M. Smith, 6.818, 199.61;

Semifinals

A. Smith, 6.849, 198.61 def. Johnson, 6.945, 194.69; Gladstone, 6.869, 196.90 def. Ingwersen, 6.927, 195.73;

Finals

Gladstone, 6.835, 196.93 def. A. Smith, Foul - Red Light.

Point Standings
Top Fuel

1. Justin Ashley, 2,170; 2. Brittany Force, 2,161; 3. Mike Salinas, 2,160; 4. Antron Brown, 2,116; 5. Steve Torrence, 2,114; 6. Austin Prock, 2,096; 7. Josh Hart, 2,083; 8. (tie) Doug Kalitta, 2,063; Leah Pruett, 2,063; 10. Shawn Langdon, 2,052.

Funny Car

1. Robert Hight, 2,225; 2. Matt Hagan, 2,144; 3. Ron Capps, 2,141; 4. John Force, 2,128; 5. Bob Tasca III, 2,119; 6. Tim Wilkerson, 2,103; 7. J.R. Todd, 2,095; 8. Cruz Pedregon, 2,073; 9. Alexis DeJoria, 2,062; 10. Jim Campbell, 2,022.

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders, 2,225; 2. Greg Anderson, 2,144; 3. Kyle Koretsky, 2,137; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,135; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 2,134; 6. Dallas Glenn, 2,107; 7. Matt Hartford, 2,063; 8. Mason McGaha, 2,061; 9. Bo Butner, 2,053; 10. Camrie Caruso, 2,052.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Joey Gladstone, 2,193; 2. Matt Smith, 2,164; 3. Steve Johnson, 2,151; 4. Angie Smith, 2,144; 5. Angelle Sampey, 2,115; 6. Marc Ingwersen, 2,104; 7. Eddie Krawiec, 2,103; 8. Jerry Savoie, 2,089; 9. Karen Stoffer, 2,077; 10. Ryan Oehler, 2,056.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

