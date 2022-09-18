NHRA Pep Boys Nationals Results
|Sunday
|At Maple Grove Raceway
|Mohnton, Pa.
|Sunday's Results
|Final Finish Order
|Top Fuel
1. Austin Prock; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Antron Brown; 4. Mike Salinas; 5. Steve Torrence; 6. Brittany Force; 7. Doug Kalitta; 8. Clay Millican; 9. Jeffrey Chatterson; 10. Cameron Ferre; 11. Leah Pruett; 12. Tony Schumacher; 13. Shawn Langdon; 14. Doug Foley; 15. Josh Hart; 16. Joe Morrison.
|Funny Car
1. Robert Hight; 2. Tim Wilkerson; 3. Matt Hagan; 4. John Force; 5. Bob Tasca III; 6. J.R. Todd; 7. Ron Capps; 8. Cruz Pedregon; 9. Alexis DeJoria; 10. Chad Green; 11. Paul Lee; 12. Phil Burkart; 13. Cory Lee; 14. Jim Campbell; 15. Terry Haddock.
|Pro Stock
1. Erica Enders; 2. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 3. Kyle Koretsky; 4. Greg Anderson; 5. Matt Hartford; 6. Bo Butner; 7. Dallas Glenn; 8. Aaron Stanfield; 9. Cristian Cuadra; 10. Camrie Caruso; 11. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 12. Chris McGaha; 13. Alan Prusiensky; 14. Mason McGaha; 15. Fernando Cuadra; 16. Tanner Gray.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Joey Gladstone; 2. Angie Smith; 3. Marc Ingwersen; 4. Steve Johnson; 5. Eddie Krawiec; 6. Matt Smith; 7. Jerry Savoie; 8. Angelle Sampey; 9. Scotty Pollacheck; 10. Kelly Clontz; 11. Jianna Evaristo; 12. Karen Stoffer; 13. Chris Bostick; 14. Ron Tornow; 15. Ryan Oehler; 16. Hector Arana Jr.
|Final Results
|Top Fuel
Austin Prock, 3.755 seconds, 329.67 mph def. Justin Ashley, 3.783 seconds, 326.40 mph.
|Funny Car
Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.937, 328.38 def. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, Foul - Red Light.
|Pro Stock
Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.582, 209.72 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.601, 209.56.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.835, 196.93 def. Angie Smith, EBR, Foul - Red Light.
|Top Alcohol Dragster
Jeff Veale, 5.455, 265.12 def. Shawn Cowie, 10.517, 82.94.
|Top Alcohol Funny Car
DJ Cox Jr., Chevy Camaro, 5.477, 263.77 def. Sean Bellemeur, Camaro, 5.641, 263.10.
|Competition Eliminator
Ken Voight, Chevy Cobalt, 8.734, 154.69 def. Jay Schonberger, Olds Cutlas, Broke.
|Super Stock
Roger Reese, Chevy Nova, 10.433, 125.69 def. Byron Worner, Chevy Camaro, 9.845, 134.82.
|Stock Eliminator
Katie Sepanek, Chevy Chevelle, 11.598, 108.13 def. Joe Santangelo, Chevy Camaro, 10.418, 118.91.
|Super Comp
Donald Bangs, Dragster, 8.927, 172.23 def. Anthony Barrett, Dragster, 8.885, 179.59.
|Super Gas
Bo Butner, Chevy Corvette, 9.935, 165.05 def. Frank Volpe, Ford Mustang, 9.875, 162.57.
|Top Sportsman
Vonnie Mills, Chevy Camaro, 6.689, 200.14 def. Larry Willard, Chevy Bel Air, 7.382, 180.26.
|Factory Stock Showdown
David Barton, Chevy Camaro, 7.752, 177.44 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 7.824, 175.96.
|Junior Dragster Shootout
Paige Ketterer, 7.987, 81.17 def. Mason Artim, Foul - Red Light.
|Round-by-Round Results
|Top Fuel
|Round One
Doug Kalitta, 3.720, 329.58 def. Leah Pruett, 4.458, 224.51; Clay Millican, 3.776, 285.11 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.882, 151.95; Brittany Force, 3.698, 337.66 def. Cameron Ferre, 4.121, 291.32; Justin Ashley, 3.732, 329.83 def. Jeffrey Chatterson, 3.865, 321.58; Mike Salinas, 4.841, 225.18 def. Joe Morrison, 15.215, 31.54; Austin Prock, 3.705, 336.15 def. Doug Foley, 6.531, 93.23; Steve Torrence, 3.740, 324.51 def. Shawn Langdon, 5.901, 131.00; Antron Brown, 3.851, 249.76 def. Josh Hart, 10.983, 73.85;
|Quarterfinals
Salinas, 5.868, 282.42 def. Millican, 7.115, 115.65; Brown, 3.730, 323.97 def. Force, 5.389, 123.14; Prock, 3.762, 326.87 def. Torrence, 3.767, 324.36; Ashley, 3.841, 306.12 def. Kalitta, Foul - Red Light;
|Semifinals
Ashley, 3.739, 330.80 def. Salinas, 9.497, 83.15; Prock, 5.732, 293.47 def. Brown, 6.565, 146.54;
|FINAL
Prock, 3.755, 329.67 def. Ashley, 3.783, 326.40.
|Funny Car
|Round One
J.R. Todd, Toyota Supra, 3.914, 330.72 def. Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 3.932, 324.59; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.878, 333.74 was unopposed; John Force, Camaro, 3.932, 287.66 def. Cory Lee, Mustang, 4.407, 287.84; Ron Capps, Supra, 3.858, 331.53 def. Phil Burkart, Chevy Monte Carlo, 4.282, 243.06; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.895, 333.91 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 5.649, 125.62; Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.909, 334.65 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.445, 207.53; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.922, 331.36 def. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 3.924, 330.31; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.918, 326.40 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.991, 319.45;
|Quarterfinals
Force, 4.000, 324.59 def. Todd, 3.972, 326.95; Hight, 3.901, 332.67 def. Pedregon, 5.567, 135.46; Wilkerson, 3.918, 329.58 def. Capps, 4.420, 201.10; Hagan, 3.935, 329.67 def. Tasca III, 3.941, 330.63;
|Semifinals
Wilkerson, 4.621, 182.62 def. Force, 9.003, 82.09; Hight, 3.908, 331.69 def. Hagan, 4.123, 255.34;
|Final
Hight, 3.937, 328.38 def. Wilkerson, Foul - Red Light.
|Pro Stock
|Round One
Troy Coughlin Jr., Chevy Camaro, 6.576, 208.65 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.581, 205.63; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.569, 209.33 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.606, 207.75; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.580, 208.52 def. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.595, 207.98; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.572, 207.69 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.602, 207.27; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.598, 208.46 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.638, 206.73; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.567, 208.94 def. Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.663, 206.32; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.565, 208.84 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.643, 205.51; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.548, 209.39 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.607, 206.32;
|Quarterfinals
Anderson, 6.612, 207.21 def. Glenn, 6.668, 206.67; Koretsky, 6.602, 208.94 def. Stanfield, 7.839, 130.73; Coughlin Jr., 6.605, 209.04 def. Butner, 6.601, 208.07; Enders, 6.569, 209.39 def. Hartford, Foul - Red Light;
|Semifinals
Coughlin Jr., 6.601, 209.46 def. Anderson, 6.714, 188.02; Enders, 6.584, 209.43 def. Koretsky, 6.613, 208.94;
|Finals
Enders, 6.582, 209.72 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.601, 209.56.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
|Round One
Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.821, 198.52 def. Hector Arana Jr, Buell, Foul - Red Light; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.795, 198.44 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, Foul - Red Light; Angie Smith, 6.796, 199.52 def. Ron Tornow, 6.982, 191.95; Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.836, 194.66 def. Chris Bostick, Buell, 6.911, 195.28; Marc Ingwersen, 6.893, 196.99 def. Scotty Pollacheck, 6.889, 197.36; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.785, 198.32 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.891, 195.65; Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.904, 199.23 def. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.903, 194.16; Matt Smith, 6.761, 201.82 def. Ryan Oehler, 7.196, 178.24;
|Quarterfinals
Ingwersen, 6.962, 194.72 def. Sampey, 6.902, 197.19; A. Smith, 6.841, 198.90 def. Krawiec, 6.815, 198.50; Johnson, 6.867, 195.05 def. Savoie, 6.892, 194.13; Gladstone, 6.815, 197.51 def. M. Smith, 6.818, 199.61;
|Semifinals
A. Smith, 6.849, 198.61 def. Johnson, 6.945, 194.69; Gladstone, 6.869, 196.90 def. Ingwersen, 6.927, 195.73;
|Finals
Gladstone, 6.835, 196.93 def. A. Smith, Foul - Red Light.
|Point Standings
|Top Fuel
1. Justin Ashley, 2,170; 2. Brittany Force, 2,161; 3. Mike Salinas, 2,160; 4. Antron Brown, 2,116; 5. Steve Torrence, 2,114; 6. Austin Prock, 2,096; 7. Josh Hart, 2,083; 8. (tie) Doug Kalitta, 2,063; Leah Pruett, 2,063; 10. Shawn Langdon, 2,052.
|Funny Car
1. Robert Hight, 2,225; 2. Matt Hagan, 2,144; 3. Ron Capps, 2,141; 4. John Force, 2,128; 5. Bob Tasca III, 2,119; 6. Tim Wilkerson, 2,103; 7. J.R. Todd, 2,095; 8. Cruz Pedregon, 2,073; 9. Alexis DeJoria, 2,062; 10. Jim Campbell, 2,022.
|Pro Stock
1. Erica Enders, 2,225; 2. Greg Anderson, 2,144; 3. Kyle Koretsky, 2,137; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,135; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 2,134; 6. Dallas Glenn, 2,107; 7. Matt Hartford, 2,063; 8. Mason McGaha, 2,061; 9. Bo Butner, 2,053; 10. Camrie Caruso, 2,052.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Joey Gladstone, 2,193; 2. Matt Smith, 2,164; 3. Steve Johnson, 2,151; 4. Angie Smith, 2,144; 5. Angelle Sampey, 2,115; 6. Marc Ingwersen, 2,104; 7. Eddie Krawiec, 2,103; 8. Jerry Savoie, 2,089; 9. Karen Stoffer, 2,077; 10. Ryan Oehler, 2,056.
