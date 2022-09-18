ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Ex-Sehawks Richard Sherman, KJ Wright vindicated overPete Caroll’s special treatment of Russell Wilson

Richard Sherman, KJ Wright, and Russell Wilson all have shared history, as they all were part of those fearsome Seattle Seahawks teams of the last decade. They are on separate ways now, though, and don’t seem to be very close to each other — well, at least to Wilson. It’s no longer a secret that Sherman, Wright, and other pieces of the Seahawks’ then-dominant defense feel resentment toward the perceived special treatment that Peter Carroll gave to Russell Wilson, which caused the ongoing disconnect between the parties.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Mike Tomlin drops 100% truth bomb on Steelers after letting Nick Chubb cook in loss to Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of questions to answer in the coming days. The Steelers suffered a 29-17 road loss to the Cleveland Browns Thursday night, in part because Mike Tomlin’s men could not stop running back Nick Chubb from moving the chains. With Deshaun Watson suspended the Browns were expected to be a run-heavy […] The post Mike Tomlin drops 100% truth bomb on Steelers after letting Nick Chubb cook in loss to Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not […] The post Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
New Orleans, LA
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Atlanta, LA
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
ClutchPoints

Lawrence Taylor drops truth bomb on comparisons to Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

Lawrence Taylor is arguably the best football player of all time — not just among those who played defense but of everyone who ever set foot on the football field. That is how huge of a legend LT is, which is also why it’s still surprising to hear his name get mentioned in the same sentence with young linebackers. Take for example the comparisons Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is getting with Taylor.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bill O’Brien emerges as a top candidate to replace Scott Frost as Nebraska football head coach

There have been a number of various coaches linked to the Nebraska football head coaching job. But Scott Frost’s replacement has yet to be announced. However, a top candidate emerged on Tuesday, per The Athletic. Bill O’Brien has been listed as a top candidate for the job. O’Brien and Trev Alberts reportedly have a connection […] The post Bill O’Brien emerges as a top candidate to replace Scott Frost as Nebraska football head coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Chris Olave
ClutchPoints

Packers OL David Bakhtiari’s injury status for Week 3 gets brutally honest update from Matt LaFleur

Green Bay Packers star left tackle David Bakhtiari has not played this season. And it doesn’t seem as if he will make his season debut on Sunday. The Packers returned to practice on Wednesday. The five-time All-Pro was not seen on the field during the practice season. Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed his status for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is unclear.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Detroit Lions: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions are heading to Minnesota in Week 3 for an NFC North rivalry clash against the Vikings. The red-hot Detroit offense will look to keep things rolling on Sunday, but they’ll be met by a Vikings squad hungry to avenge its recent defeat at the hands of the Eagles. Read on for some bold Lions Week 3 predictions for their clash against the Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Buffalo Bills: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills Week 3 contest vs. the Miami Dolphins will be the first AFC East matchup for last year’s division champs. It is a game that will set the tone for the division for the rest of the season, so as the crucial Bills-Dolphins game nears, let’s make some bold Bills Week 3 predictions.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Ohio State#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#The New Orleans Saints#Bucs
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers defense hit with brutal Akiem Hicks injury update

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-0 despite all of the issues they have faced. If they want to remain unbeaten, they have a stiff challenge ahead of them. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are coming to town this weekend. The Buccaneers are already decimated by injury and things got even worse on Tuesday. […] The post Buccaneers defense hit with brutal Akiem Hicks injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

‘Put him in a car seat’: Darius Slay shutting down Justin Jefferson draws savage remark from Eagles teammate

The Philadelphia Eagles, buoyed by superstar performances from quarterback Jalen Hurts and cornerback Darius Slay, dominated the Minnesota Vikings in a 24-7 game that felt more of a blowout than the scoreboard suggets. Hurts’ output, in particular, will turn some heads, as he joined some lofty company with the numbers he posted against the Vikings backline. But just as important to the Eagles’ cause was the shutdown efforts by Slay, who terrorized Vikings receivers all night long.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles Rams: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams will be on the road for the first time this season to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. This means it is time for some Rams Week 3 bold predictions. Los Angeles bounced back from its 31-10 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in the season opener with 31-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Playing against a team that is projected to finish at the bottom of rankings, the Rams almost blew their lead in the fourth quarter, being outscored 17-3.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The Patrick Mahomes weapon about to get some run amid injuries to Chiefs’ receiving corps

The Kansas City Chiefs head into their Week 3 road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with multiple injury concerns. Among them, four wideouts are listed on their injury report, including Mecole Hardman, who is nursing a heel ailment. None of these four Chiefs players are dealing with any notable injuries, but in the short-term, their […] The post The Patrick Mahomes weapon about to get some run amid injuries to Chiefs’ receiving corps appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Kenny Golladay’s eye-opening move after brutal zero-target game with Giants

Kenny Golladay is not happy with his role (or the lack thereof) with the New York Giants. That much is clear after his shocking move after their Week 2 win against the Carolina Panthers. According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Golladay was not in the locker room after their 15-minute cooling off […] The post Kenny Golladay’s eye-opening move after brutal zero-target game with Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett time? Mike Tomlin puts foot down on clamor to replace Mitchell Trubisky as Steelers QB1

The clamor from Pittsburgh Steelers fans to let Kenny Pickett take the quarterback reins from Mitchell Trubisky should only go louder in the coming days following the team’s 29-17 road loss to the Cleveland Browns Thursday night. However, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was quick to shut down the notion of Pittsburgh making such a […] The post Kenny Pickett time? Mike Tomlin puts foot down on clamor to replace Mitchell Trubisky as Steelers QB1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
201K+
Followers
111K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy